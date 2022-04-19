Kebe Dunn’s biography: what is known about Michael Rapaport’s wife?

Kebe Dunn is an American actress known for starring in the American-Colombian romantic comedy movie Love for Rent as Nurse. She is also famously recognized for being the wife of the famous actor and comedian Michael Rapaport.

Actor Michael Rapaport and his wife attend the premiere of Showtime's "White Famous" at The Jeremy Hotel on September 27, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Even though Kebe is an actress, she has not had many acting roles since her debut in 2005. Her husband is a more successful actor than her.

Profile summary

Full name : Kebe Dunn

: Kebe Dunn Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 10 November 1969

: 10 November 1969 Age : 52 years old (as of April 2022)

: 52 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Place of birth : USA

: USA Current residence : Manhattan, New York, USA

: Manhattan, New York, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 7”

: 5’ 7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 139

: 139 Weight in kilograms : 63

: 63 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Michele D Lee

: Michele D Lee Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Michael Rapaport

: Michael Rapaport Profession : Actress

: Actress Net worth: $500 thousand

Kebe Dunn’s bio

Who is Michael Rapaport's wife? She was born on 10 November 1969 in the United States of America.

Who are Kebe Dunn’s parents? Her mother is Michele D Lee, a fine artist and painter, while the details of her father are unknown. She has a sister who occasionally appears in her Instagram photos.

What is Kebe Dunn’s age?

The American actress is 52 years old as of April 2022.

Why is Kebe Dunn famous?

She first gained fame as an actress, but her popularity skyrocketed when she married the renowned American movie star and comedian Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport and his spouse arrive to the Season 5 premiere of FX's "Justified" at DGA Theater on January 6, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Kebe Dunn’s movies and TV shows

Michael Rapaport’s partner first hit the screens in 2005, and so far, she has 3 acting credits. Here is a list of her movies and TV series:

Tournament of Laughs (2020)

(2020) In Session with Jonathan Pessin (2012) as Shoe Saleswoman

(2012) as Shoe Saleswoman Love for Rent (2005) as Nurse

What is Kebe Dunn’s net worth?

The celebrity entertainer’s exact net worth is unknown, but Ecelebs Bio alleges that it is approximately $500 thousand.

Is Michael Rapaport still married to Kebe Dunn?

Yes, the famous American comedian and actor is married to Kebe Dunn. Michael Rapaport and Kebe Dunn tied the knot in 2016 after the Prison Break actor divorced his first wife Nichole Beattie in 2007. The couple has been married for approximately 6 years.

Michael and Dunn reportedly dated before his first marriage and then separated. However, the duo reconnected after his divorce and dated for a few years before getting married.

Who are Kebe Dunn’s children?

Kebe does not have children of her own, but she is the step-mother of Julian Ali and Maceo Shane, Michael Rapaport’s children from his first marriage. Julian is 22 years old, while Maceo is 20 years old.

How tall is Kebe Dunn?

Michael Rapaport’s wife is 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm) tall, and she weighs approximately 139 pounds (63 kg).

The actress and her husband attend the IWC Schaffhausen third annual "For the Love of Cinema" dinner during Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios in New York City. Photo: Randy Brooke

Source: Getty Images

Social media presence

Michael Rapaport’s wife Kebe Dunn is active on Instagram, where she has more than 3K followers. Her Twitter account has only a few followers, and the actress does not use the platform regularly.

Quick facts about Kebe Dunn

What is Kebe Dunn's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. What is Kebe Dunn’s nationality? She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Where does Kebe Dunn live? The actress resides in Manhattan, New York, USA. Is Kebe Dunn on Instagram? Yes, she is active on the platform, where she is known as Kebe Rapaport. How long has Kebe Dunn known Michael Rapaport? She has known Michael Rapaport since the 1990s. Does Kebe Dunn have kids? She does not have her own kids, but she is the stepmother to Michael Rapaport's two children.

Kebe Dunn is an American actress with three acting credits. She has been married to actor Michael Rapaport for 6 years, and she has two stepsons.

