Peter Vigilante’s biography: Life before and after Too Hot To Handle

Who is Peter Vigilante? He is a social media sensation, personal trainer, and reality television star. He first rose to notoriety on TikTok for sharing fitness and weight lifting videos. Peter is also recognized for his appearance on Netflix's reality television series Too Hot To Handle, which premiered on 23 June 2021.

American television personality and personal trainer posing for the camera. Photo: @petervigilante

Source: Instagram

Peter Vigilante is a professional National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) certified personal trainer. He is best known for frequently sharing fitness and weight lifting videos and photos on his social media platforms which have garnered him a significant fan base.

Profile summary

Real name : Peter Vigilante

: Peter Vigilante Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 6 September 1999

: 6 September 1999 Age : 22 years (as of 2022)

: 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : Staten Island, New York, United States

: Staten Island, New York, United States Current residence : New York, Los Angeles, United States

: New York, Los Angeles, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inche s: 5’ 8’’

s: 5’ 8’’ Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 161

: 161 Weight in kilograms : 73

: 73 Hair colou r: Brown

r: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Father : Tom Vigilante

: Tom Vigilante Mother : Gloria Vigilante

: Gloria Vigilante Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Girlfriend: Melinda Berry

Melinda Berry Profession : Reality television personality, actor, personal trainer and TikTok star

: Reality television personality, actor, personal trainer and TikTok star Net worth : $50,000 - $150,000

: $50,000 - $150,000 Instagram : @petervigilante

: @petervigilante TikTok : @peter_vigilante

: @peter_vigilante Twitter: @petevigilante

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Where is Peter from THTH from?

The TikTok star was born in Staten Island, New York, United States of America. Peter Vigilante’s parents are Tom and Gloria. He occasionally features them on his TikTok videos. He was raised alongside three siblings two brothers named Gianni and Joseph and a sister named Angelina.

Regarding his education, he graduated from Seton Hall University.

Does Peter Vigilante have a twin?

Yes, his twin brother is Joseph Vigilante.

When is Peter Vigilante’s birthday?

The famous TikTok star posing for a picture in a navy blue shirt and white trouser while sitting on a boat. Photo: @petervigilante

Source: Instagram

He was born on 6 September 1999. What is Peter Vigilante’s zodiac sign? The TikTok star’s birth sign is Virgo.

How old is Peter from Too Hot to Handle?

As of 2022, Peter Vigilante's age is 22 years.

What nationality is Peter Vigilante?

He is an American national of white ethnicity.

What does Peter Vigilante do for a living?

He is a reality television personality, personal trainer, TikTok star and social media personality. He gained immense popularity on TikTok for sharing fitness and weight lifting videos, lip-syncing, pranks, challenges and comedy related videos. Currently, he has amassed over 3.3 million followers with more than 135 million likes.

The TikTok star is also popular and active on Instagram, with over 597k followers. He majorly shares his fitness and family photos.

He launched his self-titled YouTube channel on 27 February 2019. He uploads similar content that he shares on TikTok. The channel boasts around 41 thousand subscribers. He also has a verified Twitter account with over 26 thousand followers.

Peter is also recognized for his appearance as a contestant in season two of Too Hot To Handle, a Netflix reality show that premiered on 23 June 2021.

Why was Peter kicked off THTH?

The social media personality was kicked off the reality show at the beginning of episode five when Melinda chose Marvin Anthony over him.

What is Peter Vigilante's net worth?

No official source state how much the TikTok star is worth. However, an unverified source, Exactnetworth, estimates his net worth to be between $50,000 and $150,000.

Who is Peter Vigilante's girlfriend?

A photo of the TikTok star and his girlfriend Melinda Melrose. Photo: @petervigilante

Source: Instagram

The TikTok has been dating his fellow social media personality, Melinda Melrose. They were both on Too Hot To Handle. The two first met at the villa on Too Hot To Handle in season 2.

At the beginning of July 2021, Melinda & Peter declared their relationship through an Instagram post. This was briefly after the final episodes dropped. The two frequently appear on each other’s social media pages.

How tall is Peter Vigilante?

Peter Vigilante's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall, and he weighs approximately 161 pounds (73 kilograms).

Fast facts about Peter Vigilante

Who is Peter Vigilante? He is a TikTok star, personal trainer, reality television personality and social media influencer. When is Peter Vigilante's birthday? The TikTok star was born on 6 September 1999. What is Peter Vigilante’s zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Virgo. What is Peter Vigilante’s nationality? He is an American citizen. Who is Peter Vigilante’s girlfriend? The TikTok star is in a relationship with Melinda Melrose, a social media personality and reality TV star. What is Peter Vigilante’s height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Peter Vigilante is a reality television personality, TikTok star, personal trainer and social media personality from the United States. He first rose to stardom on TikTok for his fitness and weight lifting videos. He also appeared as a contestant on the reality TV show Too Hot To Handle, and he is currently dating his fellow Tv star, Melinda Melrose.

READ ALSO: Cute Abiola’s biography: age, full name, wife, net worth, comedy

Legit.ng recently published an article about Cute Abiola. He is a renowned comedian, content creator and social media personality from Nigeria. He gained significant popularity on Instagram for often sharing his comedy skits. He is also recognized for his portrayal of Lawyer Kunle in his comedy skits.

He enrolled at Krawa State Polytechnic in Illorin, where he obtained his diploma qualifications. He is also a navy officer.

Source: Legit.ng