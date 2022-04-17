Marco Borghi (Polo Boy)’s biography: age, height, nationality, kid

Marco Borghi is an American TikTok star and social media influencer who came into the limelight after posting lip-syncs, dance videos of hit songs and voice-overs on TikTok. He is also famous for sharing impersonation videos.

The TikTok star posing for a photo in a black outfit. Photo: @poloboy

Source: Instagram

Marco commands a massive following across various social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. He is part of a TikTok group known as The House Nobody Asked For.

Profile summary

Real name: Marco Borghi

Marco Borghi Stage name: Polo Boy

Polo Boy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 23 April 2002

23 April 2002 Age: 20 years old (as of 2022)

20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: New York, United States

New York, United States Current residence: New York, United States

New York, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 '10"

5 '10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Light Brown

Light Brown Relationship status: Single

Single Occupation: TikTok star and social media influencer

TikTok star and social media influencer Net Worth: $200,000-$300,000

$200,000-$300,000 Instagram: @poloboy

@poloboy TikTok: @poloboy

@poloboy YouTube: Polo Boy

Marco Borghi's biography

The social media influencer was born on 23 April 2002 in New York, United States. He is commonly known for his stage name Polo Boy.

What is Marco Borghi's nationality?

He is an American national and of Italian-American ethnicity.

When is Marco Borghi's birthday?

The TikTok star celebrates his birthday on 23 April. His zodiac is Taurus.

How old is Marco Borghi?

As of 2022, Polo Boy's age is 20 years.

Career

Marco embraced his social media career by uploading his modelling photos and lifestyle photos on his Instagram account. In September 2019, he began uploading content on TikTok. His first video on TikTok was him making dance moves with the American and Italian flags.

As of May 2022, his TikTok account has 6.6 million fans and over 701 million likes. He is also popular on Instagram with 562k followers and on Twitter with over 9 thousand followers.

He launched his YouTube channel on 10 February 2020. He usually posts video challenges, pranks, comic videos and vlogs. As of now, his YouTube channel has 255 thousand subscribers.

The American TikTok star is in a TikTok group known as The House Nobody Asked For. The team members include Anthpo, 8illy (Billy), Caroline Ricke, Dawn Morante, Tobias Phillips and Wahony. He was formerly a member of the group The University of Diversity.

What is Polo Boy's net worth?

It is alleged that he is worth between $200,000 - $300,000. However, this number has not been confirmed by official sources.

Does Polo Boy have a son?

The TikTok celebrity previously dated Arielle Rodriguez. The duo started dating in 2017, but they broke up in 2020. The two have a son though they have kept him away from the public eye. The kid was revealed when Arielle posted a now-deleted video claiming that she was pregnant with Polo Boy's kid on Mother's Day.

Ariella shared screenshots on her Instagram, disclosing that Marco was not supportive of the child. However, Marco later apologized for his behaviour and expressed his desire to be a good father.

How tall is Polo Boy?

Polo Boy posing for a photo in a white jacket. Photo: @poloboy

Source: Instagram

Polo Boy's height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm), and he weighs 165 pounds (75 kg).

Fast facts about Marco Borghi

How old is Polo Boy? His age is 20 years as of 2022. What is Marco's ethnicity? The TikToker is of Italian-American descent. How tall is Marco? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres. What does Polo Boy do? He is a TikTok star and social media influencer. Where does Marco come from? He hails from New York, the United States. What is Marco Borghi's hobby? His hobby is travelling. His favourite travel destinations are Italy and France.

Marco Borghi is a TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States. He has earned a considerable on social media due to the entertaining content.

