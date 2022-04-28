Jake The Viking’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth

Who's Jake The Viking? He is an Instagram star and social media influencer from the United States of America. His fame skyrocketed following his appearances on MrBeast's YouTube channel. He formerly played football for Louisiana State University (LSU) before he became a social media influencer.

The American social media influencer posing for a photo in a grey T-shirt. Photo: @jake_theviking

Source: Instagram

Jake The Viking is a popular name on social media. He has gained significant popularity on Instagram for his gaming, modelling, and fitness photos that he occasionally shares. He also commands a vast following on various social media platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.

Profile summary

Real name : Jake Franklin

: Jake Franklin Famous as : Jake The Viking

: Jake The Viking Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 1 May 1992

: 1 May 1992 Age : 30 years (as of 2022)

: 30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth : New Bern, North Carolina, United States of America

: New Bern, North Carolina, United States of America Current residence: New Bern, North Carolina, United States

New Bern, North Carolina, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 6’ 5’’

: 6’ 5’’ Height in centimetres : 196

: 196 Weight in pounds : 139

: 139 Weight in kilograms: 63

63 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Girlfriend: Shelby Dueitt

Shelby Dueitt Profession: Model, Instagram star and social media influencer

Model, Instagram star and social media influencer Net worth : $1 million - $2 million

: $1 million - $2 million Instagram : @jake_theviking

: @jake_theviking Twitter : @jake_theviking

: @jake_theviking YouTube : Jake The Viking

: Jake The Viking TikTok : @jake_theviking

: @jake_theviking Twitch: @ Jake_TheViking

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Where is Jake The Viking from?

The social media influencer was born on 1 May 1992 in New Bern, North Carolina, United States of America. He was raised alongside his older sister named Meredith.

What is Jake The Viking's real name?

The Instagram star’s real name is Jake Franklin.

How old is Jake The Viking?

A photo of the social media influencer in a black hoodie and trousers. Photo: @jake_theviking

Source: Instagram

Jake The Viking's age is 30 years as of 2022. According to astrologists, his zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Jake The Viking’s nationality?

The social media influencer is an American national of white ethnicity.

Career

Franklin is a model, Instagram star and social media influencer. He is best known for occasionally appearing on the MrBeast's YouTube channel. He formerly played football for Louisiana State University (LSU).

He gained prominence on Instagram for sharing fitness photos, modelling and gaming videos which have garnered him over 684k followers as of this writing. He also uses the account to endorse various brands and products such as Twisted Tea, The Beard Struggle, E Leon Jimenes Dominican Rum and Mountain Dew.

He launched his self-titled YouTube channel on 13 February 2015. He majorly uploads challenges, vlogs and gaming content. Currently, the channel boasts over 1.34 million subscribers.

He has a TikTok account where he majorly uploads the same content that he shares on YouTube and Instagram. The account has surpassed over 2.3 million followers and 17.4 million likes as of May 2022.

Franklin is also a Twitch streamer. His account has more than 85.3k followers now. He is also active and famous on Twitter with over 48k followers.

The social media influencer also owns a merch line, Shop JTV, where he sells his merchandise. He majorly sells hoodies and T-shirts.

Why did Jake leave Mrbeast?

On 7 April 2020, the social media influencer uploaded a video on YouTube explaining why he left MrBeast's YouTube channel. The social media influencer said he quit only because of the restrictions on free time. He also said he had no grudges against Jimmy Donaldson. He only wanted his own time, to be his own boss and an independent content creator.

Personal life

The Instagram star with his girlfriend Shelby Dueitt. Photo: @shelby.dueitt

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer is currently dating Shelby Dueitt. The duo started dating in November 2018, and they got engaged in August 2019. Shelby regularly appears on Jake Franklin’s Instagram posts and YouTube videos.

On 8 February, the social media star announced that they were planning to marry soon. He posted a photo and captioned it with the following words:

So I guess @shelby.dueitt and I are finally gonna do the whole wedding thing…

What is Jake The Viking's net worth?

According to Buzz Learn, the social media influencer’s net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million. However, this information is not official and therefore not reliable.

How tall is Jake The Viking?

Jake The Viking's height is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres). He weighs around 139 pounds (63 kg).

Quick facts about Jake The Viking

Who is Jake The Viking? He is an American model, Instagram star and social media influencer. Where is Jake The Viking from? He hails from New Bern, North Carolina, United States of America. What is Jake The Viking’s age? He is 30 years old as of 2022. What is Jake Franklin’s zodiac sign? His birth sign is Taurus. Does Jake Franklin has a sibling? Yes, he has an older sister named Meredith. What is Jake The Viking’s height? He stands at 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm), and he has brown hair and eyes.

Jake The Viking is an internet personality from the United States. He has become popular due to his modelling and fitness photos, vlogs, challenges, and gaming content on his various social media platforms. He has also worked with numerous brands.

READ ALSO: Paige Taylor’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Legit.ng recently posted a related article about Paige Taylor’s biography. She is a social media influencer from America. She gained immense popularity for the comic and relatable content she often posts on TikTok and Instagram platforms.

The social media influencer has a TikTok account where she uploads lip-syncs, challenges, and comedic videos. Paige Taylor was formerly a dancer before she became an internet personality. She danced at the popular playground dance studio in Los Angeles during the VidCon event in Anaheim, California. Have a look at her biography to know more information about her.

Source: Legit.ng