Sabrina Quesada’s biography: age, height, net worth, boyfriend

Sabrina Quesada is a Mexican-born American TikTok star, YouTuber, and social media personality. She is best known for posting lip-syncs and POVs on TikTok. Sabrina is also a YouTuber known for occasionally publishing make-up tutorials, travel, and fashion-related content.

Sabrina Quesada all dolled up. Photo: @sabquesada

Source: Instagram

Is Sabrina Quesada Mexican? Yes, she was born in Mexico City in Mexico. However, her family moved to Pembroke Pines in southern Broward County, Florida, United States.

Profile summary

Full name: Sabrina Quesada

Sabrina Quesada Nickname : Sabri

: Sabri Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 1 March 2003

1 March 2003 Age : 19 years old (as of 2022)

: 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Hispanic

Hispanic Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'3"

: 5'3" Height in centimetres : 161

: 161 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches : 33-26-35

: 33-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 84-66-88

: 84-66-88 Shoe size : 5 (US)

: 5 (US) Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner: Cooper Noriega

Cooper Noriega School : West Broward High School

: West Broward High School University : University of Central Florida

: University of Central Florida Profession : TikToker, YouTuber, social media influencer

: TikToker, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth : $3 million

: $3 million Instagram: @sabquesada

@sabquesada TikTok : @sabquesada

: @sabquesada YouTube: Sabrina Quesada

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sabrina Quesada’s bio

She was born in Mexico City in Mexico. However, her parents moved to Pembroke Pines, Florida, in the United States while she was still young. Sabrina Quesada's mom had four children.

Sabrina Quesada's brothers' names are Samuel and Diego. She also has a sister named Nicolle.

What high school did Sabrina Quesada go to?

She attended West Broward High School. It is alleged that she is currently attending the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.

Quesada attends "Spotify Celebrates New Summer Breakouts Playlist" with a special event and performance by Tate McRae on August 04, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Quesada holds dual citizenship. She is a Mexican and American national. The TikToker is of the Hispanic ethnicity and was brought up in a Christian family.

How old is Sabrina Quesada?

As of 2022, Sabrina Quesada's age is 19 years. She was born on 1 March 2003 in Mexico City, Mexico.

What does Sabrina Quesada do for a living?

She is a social media influencer, Tik Tok star and YouTuber. She is known for sharing point of view (POV) content on her TikTok page. Quesada has found fame on the platform and has a considerable following. At the time of writing, Sabrina has over 3.8 million followers on the platform.

In addition to posting POVs, she also posts lip-syncs and dance videos. She also participates in various social media challenges. Sabrina has stated that she enjoys making dance videos related to challenges because she can film them with friends.

Quesada also does collaborative videos on TikTok. She has collaborated with fellow stars such as Nessa Barrett, Charlotte Tilbury, Devy and Kio.

Asked what content she primary posts, this is what Sabrina had to say,

I typically have the most fun filming POV videos because it's a way for me to express my creativity and show some of my other passions, such as acting. On some occasions when I create my own POV or make a skit, it's heavily planned out and takes me at least an hour to film.

Quesada has a self-titled YouTube channel. Although she shares content on the platform, she is not as active as she is on TikTok. She shares content on a monthly basis. She mainly shares travel vlogs, makeup tutorials, and Q&As.

She joined YouTube on the 26th of September 2017. However, her first video on the platform was posted on 6 August 2020. Sabrina also posts educational vlogs.

Sabrina Quesada, Tessa Brooks and Cynthia Parker attend the boohoo x Tessa Brooks Launch Party at Harriet's Rooftop on September 21, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rachel Murray

Source: Getty Images

How much is Sabrina Quesada worth?

It is alleged that Sabrina Quesada's net worth is $3 million. However, this is not the official information about the matter. Most of her income comes from her work as a social media influencer. Some of her videos are sponsored by different brands on YouTube.

Who is Sabrina Quesada dating?

Sabrina Quesada's boyfriend is Cooper Noriega. Cooper is a social media personality and has a considerable following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. The pair has stated that they met in Not a Content House. The two occasionally share pictures of each other on their respective Instagram account. They have also collaborated on many videos on TikTok.

Are Sabrina Quesada and Valeria related?

Quesada and fellow TikTok star Valeria Arguelles are not related. The two were just good friends. However, in December 2020, there were reports stating that Valeria had cut ties with Sabrina. In an Instagram Live, Valeria noted that she was ending her friendship after finding out she had a romantic history with her boyfriend, Ignacio Cubeddu.

How tall is Sabrina Quesada?

Sabrina Quesada's height is 5 ft 3 in (161 cm). She weighs 121 lbs (55 kgs). Sabrina has black hair and brown eyes.

Sabrina Quesada is a social media personality and influencer. She has a considerable following on TikTok and shares content daily. Currently, she is in a relationship with a fellow content creator named Cooper Noriega.

READ ALSO: Mo Vlogs’ biography: age, height, real name, family, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article about Mo Vlogs. Mo Vlogs, whose real name is Mohamed Beiraghdary, is a Dubai based YouTuber, Vlogger and Gamer. He is best known for uploading vlogs about luxurious cars, lifestyles, expensive mansions.

Mo Vlogs is related to fellow YouTuber and social media personality Lana Rose. The two occasionally collaborates on videos together.

Source: Legit.ng