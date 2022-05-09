Orlin Home's biography: who is Nikocado Avocado’s husband?

Orlin Home is a renowned Columbian YouTuber who uploads mukbang videos. The Columbian YouTuber started his career in 2019 when he created his YouTube channel. He has collaborated with Nikocado Avocado (Nick) to make most of his videos.

Orlin Home was born in Colombia, South America. In 2020, the YouTuber was rumoured to be dead. However, he uploaded a video titled I’m Alive to prove that those allegations were misleading.

Profile summary

Full name Rodrigo Gonzalez Nickname Orlin Home Gender Male Date of Birth 19 May 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Colombia, South America Current residence Florida, USA Nationality Columbian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 250 Weight in kilograms 113 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Partner Nikocado Avocado Profession YouTuber Net worth $66,475

Orlin Home’s bio

Where is Orlin from? The YouTuber was born in Colombia, South America, and his nationality is Colombian. He has a sister whose name is Mari Home. Orlin Home's sister once appeared on Nick's YouTube video.

What ethnicity is Home? He is of white ethnicity, and he follows the Christian religion. What is Orlin Home’s real name? The YouTuber’s real name is Rodrigo Gonzalez.

When is Orlin Home’s birthday?

How old is Orlin Home? He is 30 years old as of 2022. The Colombian YouTube star celebrates his birthday on 19 May each year. Orlin Home’s zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career highlights

Home is a prominent YouTuber known for his mukbang videos. He started his career in June 2019 when he created his YouTube channel. Since his debut, he has published numerous fast food mukbang videos, including Wendy's, DQ and Popeye's. In addition, the Colombian YouTube star frequently uploads videos with his partner, Nikocado Avocado, on his YouTube channel, which has over 284k followers.

What is Orlin Home’s net worth?

According to Starstat, he has a net worth of $66,475 as of 2022. Also, based on his channel visits, he earns approximately $52 daily, $363 weekly, $1393 monthly and $39,599 yearly. However, there is no reliable source of information regarding the Colombian YouTuber’s exact net worth.

Nick and Orlin’s relationship

Who is Nikocado Avocado’s husband? His partner is Orlin Home. Nikocado is a Ukrainian-born American YouTuber whose real name is Nicholas Perry (Nick). Nick is famous for his dramatic and comedic performances in their mukbang videos.

Nick and Orlin met in a Facebook group of vegan men only. Eventually, the duo kept on messaging each other and became friends. Soon they decided to meet in New York City, the USA to know each other more. Later, they started travelling together and eventually married on 10 April 2017 at Chick-Fil-A

Are Nik and Orlin still together?

The couple has been in an on-off relationship, making people believe that the duo is not together. In 2021, Nikocado uploaded a video titled We Broke Up saying,

It's come to a point where the man of my life is questioning whether he wants to stay with me, and we have been married for years… The only good and pure thing to happen to my life was Orlin. It was Orlin. People are saying he's controlling, or I'm controlling... or that he's some kind of evil person because he's in love with me and people are trying to convince him to divorce me. All of your comments over the last month are seeping into his head, and he is questioning us as a couple.

Home also posted a video on March 2022 claiming that he is over and done with Nick,

…I'm done; I have actually found somebody else that is into the same stuffs I am into, we have nothing in common...You became a completely different person, you became someone that I don’t like…you’re different from the Nick I met…I have the right to be happy and start over with somebody better…

The couple may have parted ways; however, it is not yet clear whether it is true or not because they still create YouTube videos together.

How tall is Orlin Home?

The Colombian YouTube star stands at the height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). He also weighs approximately 250 pounds, equivalent to 113 kg. Orlin Home before was not overweight as he is now. He has gained weight over the years.

FAQs

What nationality is Orlin Home? The social media personality is of Colombian nationality. Where does Orlin Home live? He is reportedly residing in Florida, USA. What is Orlin Home's real name? His real name is Rodrigo Gonzalez. How tall is Orlin Home? Nikocado Avocado's husband is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. What is Orlin Home's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Taurus. Is Orlin home dead or alive? The YouTube star is alive despite rumours of his death spreading on the internet in 2020. What is Orlin Home’s age? He is 30 years old as of 2022 as he was born on 19 May 1992.

Orlin Home is a Columbian YouTuber who uploads mukbang videos. He frequently collaborates with the Ukrainian-born American YouTuber, Nikocado Avocado, and other mukbang content creators.

