Khali Spraggins’ biography: age, parents, movies and TV shows

Who is Khali Spraggins? She is a young American actress, model, and social media personality. She is best known for her role as Aaliyah in the 2021 Netflix sitcom The Upshaws. She has also starred in other popular films and TV shows, such as Empire.

When she was four, Khali Spraggins expressed her desire to act and took part in numerous stage plays. Today, she is a fast-rising actress and has starred in a few notable movies and TV shows.

Profile summary

Full name Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins Gender Female Date of birth 19 September 2005 Age 16 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds Uknown Weight in kilometres Uknown Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Tia Spraggins Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Second City School of Acting Profession Actress, model, and social media personality Net worth $150,000

Khali Spraggins’ biography

The young actress was born on 19 September 2005 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Who are Khali Spraggins’ parents? Her mother is called Tia Spraggins (Alicia), while the details of her father are unknown.

She was interested in acting from a young age and went to Second City School of Acting to hone her skills.

Does Khali Spraggins have siblings? The entertainer was born into a family of four children. She has two brothers and a sister.

How old is Khali Spraggins?

Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins’ age is 16 years as of May 2022. The movie star’s zodiac sign is Virgo. While celebrating her 16 birthday, she took to Instagram with the following post for her fans,

Had my sweet 16 today

What is Khali Spraggins’ profession?

She is an emerging American model and actress. She was signed by Big Mouth Talent and Management in 2016 after her talent was discovered through stage plays. After that, she was featured in several TV commercials and started landing acting roles.

The actress is also a social media personality with a gradually growing audience on Instagram.

Khali Spraggins’ movies and TV shows

She made her acting debut in 2016 when she appeared in a short YouTube video known as Khali’s Homeschool Hijinx. So far, the rising entertainer has nine acting credits. Here are her films and TV series:

The Upshaws (2021) as Aaliyah

(2021) as Aaliyah Empire (2020)

(2020) Black Privilege (2019)

(2019) Mullato (2018) as Hannah

as Hannah Made in His Image (2018) as Mari

(2018) as Mari Redlining (2018)

(2018) Among the Hidden (2018) as Briana

(2018) as Briana Dad and I (2017) as Max

(2017) as Max Khali’s Homeschool Hijinx (2016) as Khali Johnson

What is Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins’ net worth?

There is no reliable information regarding the young actress’ exact net worth. However, some unverified sources allege that her net worth is $150 thousand.

How tall is Khali Spraggins?

The Upshaws' actress stands at 5 feet and 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Furthermore, the actress has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Fast facts about Khali Spraggins

What is Khali Spraggins’ age? The young model is 16 years old as of May 2022. What is Khali Spraggins’ nationality? The Empire actress is an American national of African-American descent. Where does Khali Spraggins live? She resides in Chicago, Illinois, USA, with her family. Who is Khali Spraggins’ boyfriend? She is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment. How much is Khali Spraggins worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $150 thousand. What is Khali Spraggins’ height? She is 5 feet and 6 inches (168 cm) tall.

Khali Spraggins is an up-and-rising actress, model and social media personality. She is making headway in the US movie industry with nine acting credits. Additionally, she is gradually gaining recognition on social media, especially Instagram.

