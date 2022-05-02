Kathleen Hixson’s biography: age, height, who is she dating?

Who is Kathleen Hixson? She is a TikTok star and social media personality from the United States. Her TikTok account has earned significant popularity due to the lip-syncing and dancing content she uploads there.

A photo of the TikTok star in a white top and blue denim trousers. Photo: @kathleen.hixson

Source: Instagram

Kathleen Hixson is a famous internet personality. She keeps entertaining her fans consistently with engaging and relatable content. In turn, she has accumulated a vast following on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Profile summary

Full name : Kathleen Hixson

: Kathleen Hixson Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 29 April 2000

: 29 April 2000 Age : 22 years (as of 2022)

: 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : United States of America

: United States of America Current residence : United States of America

: United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches: 5’ 7’’

5’ 7’’ Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 119

: 119 Weight in kilograms : 54

: 54 Body measurements in inches : 32-26-30

: 32-26-30 Body measurements centimetres: 81-66-76

81-66-76 Hair colour : Brown (mostly dyed pink)

: Brown (mostly dyed pink) Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession: TikTok star, social media influencer

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kathleen Hixson’s biography

The TikTok star was born on 29 April 2000 in the United States of America. However, there are no details about Kathleen Hixson's parents as she has not revealed any information about her family and childhood background. Her religion is Christianity.

How old is Kat Hixson?

The social media personality posing for a picture in a photoshoot. Photo: @kathleen.hixson

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, Kathleen Hixson’s age is 22 years.

What is Kathleen Hixson's zodiac sign? The TikTok star’s zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Kathleen Hixson’s nationality?

She is an American citizen.

What does Kathleen Hixson do for a living?

Kat Hixson is a TikTok star and social media influencer. She is best known on TikTok for her lip-syncing and dancing videos. She made her TikTok debut video in 2020. Over time, she has garnered a massive following with over 2.8 million followers and 31.2 million likes.

She launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 4 October 2020, but she uploaded her first video titled They DYED my hair PINK!! on 20 November 2020. The channel has acquired over 584k subscribers due to the vlogs, challenges, pranks and Q&As she often uploads.

The TikTok star is also popular on Instagram, with 322k followers. She majorly shares her lifestyle photos and short videos.

She has also collaborated with her fellow content creator and social media star, Alan Stokes. Kathleen Hixson and Alan Stokes have jointly worked on numerous videos on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

The social media personality also appeared in the Difficult Conversations television series as an Office Worker.

The social media personality posing for a photo. Photo: @kathleen.hixson

Source: Instagram

Who is Kat Hixson dating?

The social media star is seemingly single. She has not revealed any details about her currrent boyfriend (if any) or previous relationships.

What is Kat Hixson's height?

The TikTok star stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall, and she weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Her body measurements are 32-26-30 inches (81-66-76 centimetres).

Fast facts about Kathleen Hixson

Who is Kathleen Hixson? She is a TikTok star and social media sensation from the United States. What nationality is Kat Hixson? She is an American national. What is Kathleen Hixson’s zodiac sign? The social media star’s zodiac sign is Taurus. How old is Kat Hixson? She is 22 years old as of 2022. Is Kathleen Hixson an actress? Yes; she appeared in the Difficult Conversations television show. What is Kathleen Hixson’s height? The social media personality is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall, and she has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kathleen Hixson is a TikTok star and social media sensation from the United States of America. She is widely known on TikTok for her lip-syncing and dancing videos.

READ ASLO: Kendall Rae’s biography: age, husband, baby, net worth, career

Legit.ng recently published an article on Kendall Rae’s biography. She is a renowned YouTube star, social media influencer, entrepreneur and philanthropist from the United States. She gained prominence on YouTube due to the crime stories she frequently uploads. She created her YouTube channel on 2 August 2012.

Formerly, Kendall Rae uploaded fashion and beauty related-content on her YouTube channel before she started posting crime stories. The social media influencer is also a podcaster. She co-hosts Mile Higher Podcast alongside her husband. Read her biography to learn more information about her, including her age, career and personal life endeavours.

Source: Legit.ng