Binani Air officially launches ticket sales ahead of inaugural flight on May 10, 2026

CEO Chiroma promises a new standard of reliability and comfort in Nigerian aviation

Industry experts anticipate improved competition and service quality with Binani Air's entry

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

A new player is set to join Nigeria’s aviation industry as Binani Air has officially opened ticket sales ahead of its inaugural flight operations scheduled for May 10, 2026.

The new airline described the development as a major step toward strengthening Nigeria’s aviation sector while also creating fresh employment opportunities for Nigerians.

More options for Nigerians as Binani Air launches operations in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued by Arit Effanga, Head of Corporate Communications at Binani Air, the airline said the launch marks a significant milestone as it transitions from planning to full commercial operations.

According to the statement, the commencement of ticket sales signals the airline’s readiness to begin serving passengers and delivering what it described as a new standard of air travel in the country.

Ticket sales open as first flight nears

Effanga explained that bookings officially opened at 12 noon on Monday, May 4, 2026, through the airline’s official website and authorised travel partners.

She noted that the move reflects the airline’s preparedness to welcome its first passengers onboard and begin full operations.

“The commencement of ticket sales represents more than just access to flights. It reflects the airline’s readiness to deliver a new standard of air travel in Nigeria,” the statement read.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Aminatu Dahiru Chiroma, described the launch of ticket sales as a defining moment for the company.

According to her, it marks the point where Binani Air’s promise to improve domestic travel becomes real for the flying public.

CEO speaks on vision for passengers

Chiroma said the airline was established on the principles of reliability, safety, and respect for passengers’ time.

She stressed that Binani Air aims to stand out in an industry where trust and consistency remain critical concerns for travellers.

“Opening our ticket sales is a defining moment for us. It is the point at which our commitment becomes real for the travelling public,” she said.

“From this moment, we are not just preparing to fly—we are preparing to serve.”

She added that the airline is focused on operational discipline and consistency, promising passengers a seamless travel experience from booking to arrival.

Focus on safety, comfort and trust

Binani Air said passengers should expect a smooth booking process, responsive customer service, and a professional service culture designed to prioritise comfort and convenience.

The airline noted that restoring confidence in Nigerian aviation remains one of its major goals, especially at a time when passengers are demanding better service delivery and reliability from domestic carriers.

It also stated that the company intends to work closely with corporate partners, stakeholders, and travellers to deliver a stronger, more dependable airline experience.

Industry expectations rise

With anticipation building ahead of its first commercial flight, Binani Air has invited travellers and business partners to be part of what it calls a defining journey for Nigerian aviation.

Industry watchers believe the arrival of new airlines could improve competition, service quality, and route availability across the country.

More competition in Nigeria's aviation industry as Binani Air Berths. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

As the countdown to May 10 continues, many passengers will be watching closely to see whether Binani Air can deliver on its promise of reliability, professionalism, and a better flying experience.

Foreign airlines announce new airfares

Legit.ng earlier reported that for many Nigerians planning summer holidays, family visits, or business trips abroad, the dream of affordable travel is quickly slipping away as international airfares surge beyond reach.

Rising geopolitical tensions, especially the growing strain between the United States and Iran, have triggered major disruptions across global aviation routes, forcing airlines to cancel flights, reroute operations, and impose higher fuel-related charges.

The result is a sharp increase in ticket prices, leaving many travellers stranded between urgency and unaffordability.

Source: Legit.ng