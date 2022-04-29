Pam Byse’s biography: what is known about Morris Chestnut’s wife?
Who is Pam Byse? She is an American-based personality renowned for being Morris Chestnut's wife. Morris Chestnut is an award-winning actor who came to the spotlight following his role as Dr Beaumont Rosewood Jr in the 2015 Fox series, Rosewood.
Pamela Byse came to prominence after marrying Morris Chestnut. However, she has maintained a low profile despite her husband being in the spotlight.
Profile summary
- Full name: Pamela Byse Chestnut
- Nickname: Pam
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 22 December 1973
- Age: 48 years old (as of April 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Afro-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Body measurements in inches: 34-26-35
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-89
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: Morris Chestnut
- Children: 2
- Profession: Homemaker
- Net worth: $1 million
Pam Byse's biography
She was born on 22 December 1973 in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America.
What is Pam Byse's nationality?
She is an American national of Afro-American ethnicity.
What is Pam Byse's age?
The famous personality is 48 years old as of April 2022. Her birth sign is Sagittarius.
Pam Byse's career
What does Pam Byse do? Unlike Morris Chestnut, his wife has been overly discreet on matters regarding her professional career. However, the dynamic couple has been spotted at events organized by TV Guide and at the 45th NAACP awards. So, primarily, Pam is famous for being the wife of Morris Chestnut, a popular actor.
What is Pam Byse's net worth?
According to Model Fact, she has an estimated net worth of around $1 million. This figure, however, is not from a verified source.
Is Morris Chestnut still married to Pam Byse?
Yes, Pamela and Morris are still a married couple. They have been blessed with two kids, Grant and Paige Chestnut. When did Morris Chestnut meet his wife? Although there is no detailed information on when exactly the famous American actor met his wife, he revealed in an interview that he spotted her in Atlanta at a club.
I was doing a TV movie out there, and I went to the club, then I saw Pam, my wife, and I said, What's up with her? My friend said, Nah, man, don't waste your time. She doesn't give anybody no play. So as soon as he said that, I was like, that's the woman I need to go holler at.
He then asked one of his friends to set him up with her. The two dated for a while and decided to tie the knot in 1995. Morris and Pam Byse had a private wedding ceremony which included only family and a few friends.
What is Pam Byse's height?
Morris Chestnut's wife is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches or 86-66-89 centimetres.
Pam Byse is an American personality renowned for being the wife of the famous actor Morris Chestnut. Additionally, she is a mother of two kids.
