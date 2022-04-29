Pam Byse’s biography: what is known about Morris Chestnut’s wife?

Who is Pam Byse? She is an American-based personality renowned for being Morris Chestnut's wife. Morris Chestnut is an award-winning actor who came to the spotlight following his role as Dr Beaumont Rosewood Jr in the 2015 Fox series, Rosewood.

Pam and her husband Morris attend a ceremony honouring Morris Chestnut with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Pamela Byse came to prominence after marrying Morris Chestnut. However, she has maintained a low profile despite her husband being in the spotlight.

Profile summary

Full name: Pamela Byse Chestnut

Pamela Byse Chestnut Nickname: Pam

Pam Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 22 December 1973

22 December 1973 Age: 48 years old (as of April 2022)

48 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-35

34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-89

86-66-89 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut Children: 2

2 Profession: Homemaker

Homemaker Net worth: $1 million

Pam Byse's biography

She was born on 22 December 1973 in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America.

What is Pam Byse's nationality?

Pam and Morris attend the 1st Annual Run For The Rite Festival to Support veterans at Long Beach Scottish Rite Cultural Centre in Long Beach, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

She is an American national of Afro-American ethnicity.

What is Pam Byse's age?

The famous personality is 48 years old as of April 2022. Her birth sign is Sagittarius.

Pam Byse's career

What does Pam Byse do? Unlike Morris Chestnut, his wife has been overly discreet on matters regarding her professional career. However, the dynamic couple has been spotted at events organized by TV Guide and at the 45th NAACP awards. So, primarily, Pam is famous for being the wife of Morris Chestnut, a popular actor.

What is Pam Byse's net worth?

According to Model Fact, she has an estimated net worth of around $1 million. This figure, however, is not from a verified source.

Is Morris Chestnut still married to Pam Byse?

Yes, Pamela and Morris are still a married couple. They have been blessed with two kids, Grant and Paige Chestnut. When did Morris Chestnut meet his wife? Although there is no detailed information on when exactly the famous American actor met his wife, he revealed in an interview that he spotted her in Atlanta at a club.

I was doing a TV movie out there, and I went to the club, then I saw Pam, my wife, and I said, What's up with her? My friend said, Nah, man, don't waste your time. She doesn't give anybody no play. So as soon as he said that, I was like, that's the woman I need to go holler at.

He then asked one of his friends to set him up with her. The two dated for a while and decided to tie the knot in 1995. Morris and Pam Byse had a private wedding ceremony which included only family and a few friends.

Pamela and Chestnut attend 36th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

What is Pam Byse's height?

Morris Chestnut's wife is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches or 86-66-89 centimetres.

Pam Byse is an American personality renowned for being the wife of the famous actor Morris Chestnut. Additionally, she is a mother of two kids.

