Shaula Ponce’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Shaula Ponce is a Mexican-based model, television actress, Instagram star, fitness guru, fashion enthusiast, and social media influencer renowned for playing Fabiola Bravo Mendez in the popular television series La jefa del campeón.

The Mexican-based model, television actress, and social media star in a white top. Photo: @shaula.ponce

Source: Instagram

Ponce is a young and sought-after personality who has been all about her career since she made her debut. As a result, she commands a significant fan base across social media platforms.

Profile summary

Full name: Shaula Ponce

Shaula Ponce Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 25 April 2005

25 April 2005 Age: 17 years old (as of 2022)

17 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Mexico

Mexico Current residence: Mexico

Mexico Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 4"

5' 4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 117

117 Weight in kilograms: 53

53 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Michael Raliuga

Michael Raliuga Profession: TV actress, YouTuber, Instagram model

TV actress, YouTuber, Instagram model Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million YouTube: Shaula Ponce Official

Shaula Ponce's biography

When was the television personality born? She was born on 25 April 2005 in Mexico.

What is Shaula Ponce's nationality?

The Instagram model is a Mexican national of white ethnicity.

The Instagram model posing for a photo: @shaula.ponce

Source: Instagram

How old is Shaula Ponce?

She is 17 years old as of 2022.

Rise to stardom

She made her television debut on an episode of the popular series La Rosa de Guadalupe at the tender age of 8. She has made several recurring appearances in the series and even landed other significant roles in another famous series such as La jefa del Campeon, where she played Fabiola Bravo Méndez. Additionally, she has had roles in other films such as Como Dice el Dicho.

Aside from her acting career, she is a famous personality on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, she often uploads her modelling photos endorsing various fashion brands. Consequently, she has amassed over 2.2 million followers on the platform.

Additionally, she runs a self-titled YouTube channel, where she often blogs about fitness, fashion hauls and generally documenting her life. As of May 2022, she has garnered over 912k subscribers with around 29 million total views on the platform.

What is Shaula Ponce's net worth?

The YouTuber posing for a photo in a white outfit. Photo: @shaula.ponce

Source: Instagram

According to Net Worth and Salary, the model is worth $1.5 million. This figure, however, is not from a verified source.

Does Shaula Ponce have a boyfriend?

Yes, the model is in a relationship with a fellow social media influencer, Michael Raliuga. The couple often shares pictures and videos of each other on social media platforms.

How tall is Shaula Ponce?

Shaula Ponce's height is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres, and her weight is 117 pounds or 53 kilograms.

Fast facts about Shaula Ponce

Shaula Ponce is a fast-rising celebrity. As a result, she commands a considerable fan base across various social media platforms.

