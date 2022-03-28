Kassius Lijah Marcil Green’s bio: who is Brian Austin Green’s son?

Kassius Lijah Marcil Green is an up-and-coming actor from America. He rose to fame as Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil’s son. Brian is an actor, famously known for his roles in Beverly Hills, 90210.

A photo of Kassius Lijah Marcil Green. Photo: @kassius_marcil_green

Source: Instagram

Kassius is a YouTuber, and he posts gaming content on his channel. He is also active on Instagram and Twitter and is building his following day by day.

Profile summary

Full name: Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green Nickname: Kass

Kass Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 15 March 2002

15 March 2002 Age: 20 years (as of 2022)

20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Gay

Gay Height in feet: 5' 7"

5' 7" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Vanessa Marcil

Vanessa Marcil Father: Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $1million - $4 million

$1million - $4 million Instagram: @kassius_marcil_green

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green's biography

Kassius Lijah Marcil Green posing for a photo in a black sweater. Photo: @kassius_marcil_green

Source: Instagram

The famous actor was born on 30 March 2002 in Los Angeles, United States of America. His parents are Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil, and they are both actors. However, they separated when Lijah was one year old. Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green’s mother got married to Carmine, while his father married Megan Fox, an entertainer.

He has three half-siblings from his father's side, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River Green. Lijah is of English, Scottish, French, Dutch, and Italian roots from his dad's side and has French, English, German, Mexican, and Canadian roots from his mum's side. He is an American by nationality and follows the Christian faith.

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green’s college education

Brian Austin Green’s son majored in Theater Arts and Acting in college.

How old is Kassius Marcil Green?

Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green’s age is 20 years as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on 15 March every year. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Kassius has ventured into the acting world just like his parents. He was the lead actor in the 2018's theatre show titled Aladdin. The show was acted at The Road Theatre on Magnolia in North Hollywood till 12 August 2018. Recently, the actor was cast in Normal British Series as Chocked-Out Charlie.

Brian Austin Green Kassius Lijah Marcil Green's father, is an actor and producer. He is widely recognized for featuring in the television series Beverly Hills, 90210. He has also featured in other hit series, including Freddie, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Wedding Band, and Anger Management.

Lijah’s mother is also a prominent actress. She has featured as Brenda Barrette in General Hospital, Gina Kincaid in Beverly Hills, 90210, and Sam Marquez in Las Vegas.

Is Kassius Lijah Marcil Green gay?

Kassius Lijah Marcil Green posing for a photo with Ian Ward. Photo: @kassius_marcil_green

Source: Instagram

Kassius identifies himself as gay and is in a romantic relationship with Ian Ward. The two have been dating since 2019.

Height and weight

The popular kid is 5 feet 7 inches (178 centimetres) tall, and he weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). He has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Where is Kassius Green now?

He is in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Kassius Lijah Marcil Green is the son of popular actors Brian Austin and Vanessa Marcil. He has followed in the footsteps of his parents. Currently, he is in a relationship with Ian Ward.

