Aleisha Allen’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Aleisha Allen is an American actress, model, speech-language pathologist, and social media personality. She is best known for her appearance in the movie Are We There Yet? where she plays Lindsey Kingston. Aleisha has also appeared in films and TV shows such as School of Rock as Alicia and You're Nobody 'til Somebody Kills You as Sarah Johnson.

Aleisha Allen attends "School Of Rock" Broadway Opening Night at Hard Rock Cafe New York on December 6, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Jenny Anderson

Source: Getty Images

Aleisha Allen began her career at the age of 4 when she appeared in a few print ads. However, she got her breakthrough in 1996 when she featured in the TV series Blue’s Clues; a Nickelodeon shows that first aired in 1996. This was closely followed by an appearance in another TV show, Out of The Box.

Aleisha Allen’s bio

Where is Aleisha Allen from? She was born in The Bronx in New York, United States. Aleisha Allen's parents' names are Angela and Otis LaNaé Allen. She is the first-born child in her family and has a younger brother named Omarri.

She is an American national born and raised in the US. Aleisha comes from a solid Christian family and is of African-American descent.

How old is Aleisha Allen?

As of 2022, Aleisha Allen's age is 31 years. She was born in 1991 in Bronx, New York. Aleisha celebrates her birthday on the 28th day of April. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Aleisha Allen's educational background

She is a graduate of the famed Professional Performing Arts High School in Manhattan. Allen graduated from the institution in 2009, where she majored in Musical Theatre. However, after graduating from the school she had a change of heart as she wanted to pursue a career away from acting.

After matriculating from high school, she enrolled in Pace University, a private university based in New York; she graduated from the institution with a bachelor's degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders in 2013.

In 2016, the actress graduated with a Master of Science degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders, where she majored in Speech-Language Pathology. Later, she enrolled in Teachers College, Columbia University.

In addition to this, she has also acquired other certifications such as the Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallow, Speech‑Language Disabilities and Certificate of Clinical Competence.

Career

Allen is best known for her roles in different movies and TV shows. She began her career as an actress and model at a tender age. Aleisha worked as a print model before she got her first role in 1996 when she was cast in the show Blue's Clues: Arts & Crafts.

Her most recognizable role came in the movie Are We There Yet? She plays Lindsey Kingston and features alongside other stars such as Ice Cube, Nia Long and Philip Bolden.

Aleisha LaNaé Allen's movies and TV shows

According to IMDB, she has 31 credits to her name. Here is a list of some of her movies and TV shows:

Blue's Clues (1996 - 2004) - Side Table Drawer / Steve's Friend

(1996 - 2004) - Side Table Drawer / Steve's Friend The Best Man (1999) - Flower Girl

(1999) - Flower Girl Out of the Box (1999) - Aleisha

(1999) - Aleisha Elmo's Magic Cookbook (2001) - Aleisha

(2001) - Aleisha School of Rock (2003) - Alicia

(2003) - Alicia Are We There Yet? (2005) - Lindsey Kingston

(2005) - Lindsey Kingston Nick Jr. Favorites Holiday (2006) - Sidetable Drawer

(2006) - Sidetable Drawer Are We Done Yet? (2007) - Lindsey Persons

(2007) - Lindsey Persons The Electric Company (2010)- Jules Quest (2010)

(2010)- Jules Quest (2010) Young Adult (2011) - Girl

(2011) - Girl You're Nobody 'til Somebody Kills You (2012) - Sarah Johnson

Where is Aleisha Allen now?

Allen was last featured in the film, You're Nobody 'til Somebody Kills You in 2012. She currently works as a Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP). Her job includes planning, evaluating, and implementing language therapy for children and adults.

In addition to this, she also works as a clinical instructor and supervisor.

Who is Aleisha Allen's boyfriend?

As of 2022, she is single. However, she was previously linked to fellow actor Tahj Mowry.

How tall is Aleisha Allen?

Aleisha Allen's height is 5 ft 6 in (167 cm), and she weighs 125 lbs (57 kgs).

Quick facts about Aleisha Allen

Where was Aleisha Allen born? She was born on 28th April 1991 in the Bronx in New York. How old is Aleisha Allen now? She is currently 31 years old. What is Aleisha Allen's ethnicity? She is of African-American descent. Which high school did she graduate from? She graduated from the Professional Performing Arts High School in Manhattan Some of Aleisha Allen's movies and TV shows include Blue's Clues, The Best Man, Out of the Box, and Are We There Yet? How tall is Aleisha Allen? She stands at the height of 5 ft 6 in (167 cm)

Aleisha Allen is a talented actress and Speech-Language Pathologist. She has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry by appearing in numerous movies and TV shows such as Are We There Yet? She currently works as a speech therapist helping both children and adults.

