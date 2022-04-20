Erica Nlewedim’s biography: age, education, boyfriend, BBNaija

Who is Erica Nlewedim? She is a model, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur from Nigeria. She is one of Nigeria's most sought-after social media personalities. She became more famous due to the Big Brother Naija: Lockdown feature.

Nlewedim Ngozi Ugomma looking gorgeous on her 28th birthday. Photo: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Erica Nlewedim is a model and entrepreneur who has made a name in Nigeria's competitive entertainment sector. Fans have been curious about what she has been up to since the end of the reality show.

Profile summary

Full name: Nlewedim Ngozi Ugomma Erica

Nlewedim Ngozi Ugomma Erica Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 13th March 1994

13th March 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria

Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Igbo

Igbo Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Oby Nwokolo

Oby Nwokolo Father: Eric Nlewedim Christian

Eric Nlewedim Christian Relationship status: Single

Single School: Command Secondary School

Command Secondary School University: Covenant University

Covenant University Profession: Actress, model and entrepreneur

Actress, model and entrepreneur Net worth: $90,000

$90,000 Instagram: @ericanlewedim

@ericanlewedim Twitter: @EricaNlewedim

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Erica Nlewedim's biography

Nlewedim attending a function. Photo: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Erica from BBNaija was born as Nlewedim Ngozi Ugomma Erica in Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria, in 1994. She was born to Oby Nwokolo and Eric Nlewedim Christian.

How old is Ngozi Nlewedim?

As of 2022, Erica Nlewedim's age is 28 years old.

When is Erica Nlewedim's birthday?

The Nigerian actress celebrates her birthday every year on the 13th of March.

Erica Nlewedim's educational background

Nlewedim began her secondary studies at Lagos' Victory Grammar School and later transferred to Ikeja's Command Secondary School. Covenant University awarded her a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

She was so passionate about acting while still in school that she travelled to the United Kingdom to study Film Acting at the Met Film School in London.

What does Erica from BBN do for a living?

Erica is an accomplished actress, model, and businesswoman. She began honing her acting and modelling skills at a young age. As a result, she has partnered with big businesses and cooperations such as Jumia, MyZotoApp, and Glo.

She was named the brand ambassador for Natures Gentle Touch in 2013, a hair and scalp care line that uses natural ingredients. From 2015 to 2017, she was the face of Access Bank, Maltina, and Zaron Cosmetics. The former BBNaija TV star is also a businesswoman and the founder of Beluxia Hair.

She received the Miss Photogenic award after competing in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant in 2014. This increased her popularity, and she was even featured in a Peak Milk TV commercial.

She has also appeared in several films and reality shows. However, she rose to prominence after becoming one of the 20 housemates who contested in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show's Lockdown season.

However, she was kicked out of the house for threatening to kill a fellow roommate, breaking house rules, and preventing Prince Nelson, her deputy, from sleeping in the Head of House room. She appeared in a total of 71 episodes.

Erica Nlewedim's movies and TV shows

Below are all her acting credits according to her IMDb:

2022: The Blood Covenant as Adaugo

as Adaugo 2021: Bitter Rain as Idara

as Idara 2021: Devil in Agbada as Tomi

as Tomi 2021: MTV Base Presents: Inside Life with Erica

2021: The Wig as Amanda

as Amanda 2020: Big Brother Nigeria

2020: Mercy Mercy as Mercy / Celeste

as Mercy / Celeste 2019: Hire a Woman as Nife

as Nife 2018: Love, Food and Everything in Between as Riri

as Riri 2018: Once upon a Night as Adaeze

as Adaeze 2016: Poka Messiah as Diane

Other endeavours

She is the founder and director of the Erica Nlewedim Foundation, a non-governmental organisation she established in 2018. The foundation's main goal is to help poor youngsters. They go to orphanages to provide baby supplies and other necessities.

The Erica Nlewedim Foundation founded the Hunger Heroes Campaign in 2019. At the end of the campaign, they fed around 1,000 less fortunate people in Lagos, Nigeria.

What is Erica Nlewedim's net worth?

A photo of the Nigerian actress. Photo: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

The actress has not revealed her exact net worth. According to The360Report, her net worth is estimated to be $90,000. She has made her fortune in the entertainment industry, business and as a brand ambassador for various companies. Unfortunately, this information is not obtained from a reputable source.

Who is Erica Nlewedim's boyfriend?

The actress is not dating. However, she was in a relationship with Kiddwaya, the son of Nigerian billionaire Terry Waya. The couple started dating when they were on the BBNaija show. In February 2021, Kiddwaya revealed they were no longer together.

Fast facts about Eric Nlewedim

What is Erica Nlewedim's nationality? She is a Nigerian national. Where is Erica Ngozi Nlewedim from? The Nigerian entrepreneur was born and raised in Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria. Who are Erica Nlewedim's siblings? She is the only child of her parents. Is Erica married? No, she is not married. The actress is very private when it comes to her issues. Is Erica Nlewedim a businesswoman? Yes, she is the CEO of a hair company known as Beluxia Global Links. How tall is Erica Nlewedim? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Erica Nlewedim is an actress and model famous for being a contestant on the Big Brother Nigeria TV series. She is also a successful businesswoman who is dedicated to helping the less privileged.

READ ALSO: Kendall Rae's biography: age, husband, baby, net worth, career

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kendall Rae. She is a YouTuber, podcaster, entrepreneur, and social media influencer from the United States who is well known for her crime stories on YouTube.

Kendall also looks into a variety of topics, including mysteries, metaphysics, and other intriguing topics. KendallsPlace was her first YouTube account, which she started when she was in her first year of college. Here are some more interesting facts regarding her life.

Source: Legit.ng