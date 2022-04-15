Kendall Rae’s biography: age, husband, baby, net worth, career

Who is Kendall Rae? She is an American YouTuber, podcaster, entrepreneur and social media influencer best recognized for her crime stories on her YouTube channel. She also delves into various topics such as mysteries, metaphysics, and other fascinating discussions.

Kendall Rae created her first YouTube account, KendallsPlace, when she was in the first year of her studies in college. The channel was all about fashion and beauty content, but she opted for crime stories after some time and even changed the channel’s name to her name.

Profile summary

Full name : Kendall Rae

: Kendall Rae Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 22 April 1993

: 22 April 1993 Age : 29 years old (as of 2022)

: 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Boston, Massachusetts, USA

: Boston, Massachusetts, USA Current residence : Littleton, Colorado, USA

: Littleton, Colorado, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 8”

: 5’ 8” Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 146

: 146 Weight in kilograms : 66

: 66 Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour : Green

: Green Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Josh Thomas

: Josh Thomas College : University of Colorado

: University of Colorado Profession : YouTuber, podcaster, entrepreneur and social media personality

: YouTuber, podcaster, entrepreneur and social media personality Net worth : $1.89 million

: $1.89 million Instagram : @kendallraeonyt

: @kendallraeonyt Facebook : @KendallsPlace

: @KendallsPlace YouTube: @kendallrae

Kendall Rae’s biography

The social media influencer was born on 22 April 1993 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. She was raised alongside her sister Emily. She occasionally posts pictures of her parents on Instagram but has not revealed their names.

Her grandmother, Dianne, had Alzheimer's disease and passed away in 2020, while her grandfather succumbed to a stroke in 2019.

How old is Kendall Rae?

Kendall Rae’s age is 29 years as of 2022.

What does Kendall Rae do for a living?

Rae is a podcaster, YouTuber, entrepreneur and social media influencer. She teams up with her cousin Janelle, a mental health expert, to host The Sesh Podcast on YouTube. The show delves into different topics, including mental health, games, astrology and spirituality.

She co-hosts Mile Higher Podcast with her husband, Josh. They are well-known for focusing on crime and conspiracies but occasionally, they discuss other topics such as futurism, mysteries, and metaphysics.

Kendall Rae has a self-titled YouTube channel with more than 3 million subscribers. The channel was created in August 2012, and she uses the platform to share numerous crime stories and call for justice for the victims. In addition, she has another channel, Mile Higher Life, with Josh, where they upload many videos about their lifestyle.

The Boston native owns Higher Love Wellness, an online store that retails various CBD products.

Besides being a YouTuber and an entrepreneur, she is a social media anti-racism campaigner and philanthropist.

What is Kendall Rae’s net worth?

How much does Kendall Rae make? There is no reliable information regarding how much money the YouTube star makes or how much she is worth. However, Net Worth Spot alleges that she earns approximately $473 thousand per annum from YouTube and her net worth is $1.89 million.

Is Kendall Rae married?

Yes, she is married to her longtime boyfriend, Josh Thomas. The couple started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2016. Kendall Rae’s husband, Josh Thomas, is a YouTuber known for his Lights Out Podcast channel.

Is Kendall Rae pregnant?

The social media personality announced in a video on her channel that she was pregnant. She added that she was delighted to be pregnant after a miscarriage in October 2021. Kendall Rae’s baby is expected to come in August 2022.

How tall is Kendall Rae?

Josh Thomas’ wife stands at 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs approximately 146 pounds (66 kg). She has light brown hair and green eyes.

Social media presence

The podcaster has a verified Instagram account with over 330K followers. Her Twitter account has over 250K followers, while her TikTok account has more than 163K followers. She runs an Instagram account for her pets, and some of her pets’ names are Raisin, Tucker, Oakley, Lucy, Blayze, Aria and Lilly.

Quick facts about Randall Rae

What nationality is Kendall Rae? She is an American national of white ethnicity. What is Kendall Rae's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Taurus. What city does Kendall Rae live in? She resides in Littleton, Colorado, USA, with her husband. Which college did Kendall Rae attend? The YouTuber attended the University of Colorado. How many pets does Kendall Rae have? The exact number of pets she has is unknown but among them, cats are the majority. Is Kendall Rae expectant? Yes, she will give birth in August 2022.

Kendall Rae has won the hearts of many people with crime stories on her YouTube and podcast channels. She is also a thriving businesswoman and philanthropist. Besides her career, she is Josh Thomas’ wife and a soon-to-be mother.

