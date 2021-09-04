Bo Burnham's girlfriend: what is known about Lorene Scafaria?

Bo Burnham's girlfriend, Lorene Scafaria, is an American playwright, film director, actress, and screenwriter. She has worked in various productions such as Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, and Hustlers.

Bo Burnham's dating life with his girlfriend has lasted for thirteen years. However, there are still many details that his fans do not know about his partner. Here is everything you need to know about the woman who has supported him throughout the years.

Profile summary

Real name: Lorene Scafaria

Lorene Scafaria Nickname : Lor, Lorena

: Lor, Lorena Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: May 1, 1978

May 1, 1978 Age: 43 years old (as of 2021)

43 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Holmdel, New Jersey, United States

Holmdel, New Jersey, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'2"

: 5'2" Height in centimetres: 157

157 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Gail Scafaria

: Gail Scafaria Father: Joseph R. Scafaria

Joseph R. Scafaria Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham School: Holmdel High School

Holmdel High School University: Lafayette College and Montclair State University

Lafayette College and Montclair State University Profession: Film director, screenwriter, playwright, actress, singer, musician, songwriter

Film director, screenwriter, playwright, actress, singer, musician, songwriter Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: @lorenescafaria

@lorenescafaria Twitter: @LoreneScafaria

Lorene Scafaria's biography

Bo Burnham's girlfriend, Lorene, was born in Holmdel, New Jersey, United States. Her parents are Gail and Joseph R. Scafaria. Her mother is half Canadian, while her dad was an Italian immigrant from Gioia Tairo. Lorene has a brother called Vincent.

Lorene Scafaria's age

The film director was born on May 1, 1978, indicating that, as of 2021, she is 43 years old. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Educational background

Lorene went to Holmdel High School and graduated in 1995. Later on, she joined Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, but could no longer afford tuition after a year. She then switched to Montclair State University, New Jersey, where she graduated with a BA in English with a minor in theatre.

Career

Scafaria displayed her interest in writing at a very young age. She began writing fake book reports once a month to win a Pizza Hut gift certificate, and by the age of 17, she had written and staged her first play in Red Bank, New Jersey. She once said:

I liked to think I had written scripts when I was in high school, but looking back at them, they were about thirty pages of wannabe-Mamet dialogue with a staple through them.

After graduation, she wrote and performed in plays in New York. After an ICM agent read her script, she earned her first break and urged her to move to Los Angeles. While in LA, she co-wrote a fantasy film script named Legend Has It with her roommate, Bryan Sipe. Although the film was considered, it was left unmade by Revolution Studios.

In 2005, she was hired to write an adaptation of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist. In 2009, Lorene wrote and directed a romantic comedy titled Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.

After that, she kept busy between film assignments by writing and directing series like New Girl in 2011, Ben and Kate in 2012-2013, and The Meddler in 2015.

One of Scafaria's biggest career achievements to date is the movie Hustlers (2019). She wrote, directed and co-produced the star-studded film. It was well received by critics and viewers alike and has been nominated for numerous awards.

At the moment, Lorene is working on the screenplay and production of the movie Under the Boardwalk that is set to come out in 2022.

Bo Burnham and Lorene Scafaria's relationship

Is Bo Burnham still with Lorena? Bo Burnham's personal life has somewhat been a topic of interest as far as his relationship with Lorena is concerned.

The two have been dating since 2013. In 2021, Bo dedicated Bo Burnham: Inside to Scafaria with a message almost at the end of the credits, stating:

for lor, for everything.

Is Bo Burnham married?

Fans have been dying to know if there are any wedding plans ever since the news of Lorene Scafaria dating Bo emerged. However, the two have not disclosed any information about getting married yet, for they are simply enjoying life and spending time together.

Does Lorene Scafaria have a kid?

Burnham and Scafaria do not have kids.

What is Lorene Scafaria's height?

Lorene is 5 feet 2 inches tall, which is approximately 158 centimetres. She has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Lorene Scafaria's net worth

As of 2021, the screenwriter is allegedly worth $3 million. However, this information is not official.

Lorene Scafaria has made a name for herself long before she became known as Bo Burnam's girlfriend. She is a successful writer, producer and director, who is also a talented musician and actor.

