Loann Kaji’s biography: what is known about the mom of Ryan’s World?

Loann Kaji is a manager of her son's YouTube channels and associated businesses. She gained public attention for being the mother of Ryan Kaji, an American renowned YouTube celebrity kid.

What is known about the mom of Ryan's world? Loann worked as a chemistry teacher at a high school before starting a YouTube channel, Ryan's World, that starred her 3-year-old son, Ryan. She also helps her son to create content on the channel.

Profile summary

Full name: Kieu-Loan Thin Nguyen

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 28 April 1984

Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Place of birth: Vietnam

Current residence: Cypress, Texas, United States

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Vietnamese

Religion: Christianity

Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet: 5' 3"

Height in centimetres: 160

Weight in pounds: 138

Weight in kilograms: 63

Hair colour: Brown

Eye colour: Brown

Children: 3

Marital status: Married

Husband: Shion Guan

Shion Guan Profession: YouTuber, podcaster, a former teacher

Loann Kaji's biography

The American social media personality was born as Kieu-Loan Nguyen in Vietnam. She grew up in Houston, Texas, the United States, alongside her three sisters. Loann Kaji's sister, Princess T, did a wedding in 2018, and Loann posted a video on YouTube celebrating her.

Regarding her education, after graduating from high school, the internet sensation joined the University of Houston and later attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, United States. She graduated with a Bachelor of degree in Arts and Science in 2010.

How old is Ryan's mom?

As of 2022, Loann Kaji's age is 38 years. She marks her birthday on 28 April every year. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Loann Kaji's nationality?

Ryan's World's mom is an American national of Vietnamese descent.

Career

The Mom of Ryan Kaji became a high school chemistry teacher in April 2012. She is also certified to teach English as a secondary language.

On 17 March, Loann created a YouTube channel, Ryan's World, starring her three-year-old son, Ryan, unboxing and reviewing toys. The channel became one of the most popular kid's channels on YouTube, and therefore, Loann left her teaching profession to concentrate fully on the channel. The channel presently has over 32 million subscribers. She and her family later created other YouTube channels.

Aside from the channels, Loann's family has an exclusive licensing deal with brand Licensing company PocketWatch, Inc based in Culver City, United States. The company also markets Ryan's World products.

Pocket.watch has also done deals to create Ryan's magazines and books, such as Ryan's World Magazine, Ryan's World Amazing Sticker Scenes, and Ryan's World Ultimate Guide. In 2019, a video game, Race with Ryan, was released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles.

In September 2019, Truth in Advertising filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission against Ryan's World YouTube channel. Ryan's father asserted that he followed all applicable rules and regulations.

What is Loann Kaji's net worth?

According to Bio Gossipy, the social media celebrity's net worth is 1.5 million. However, the information is not from a verified source.

Did Ryan's mom go to jail?

Yes. On 28 June 2002, Loann was arrested for theft of clothes at a JC Penny department store in Alameda Mall, Houston. The clothes were worth $93. Harris County Criminal Court in Houston fined her $150 and placed her on six months of probation in addition to a non-custodial sentence.

She was also ordered to do 40 hours of community service as a probation order. Loann was also issued an offender identification card that she had to carry and participate in an anti-shoplifting program.

On 4 May 2003, Loann was arrested for breaching the probation order. Later on 6 June 2003, she was sentenced to 60 days in prison in Houston's Harris County. She served 30 days.

Who is Loann Kaji's husband?

The online sensation is married to Shion Guan, a structural engineer. The two met in 2009 while studying at Texas Tech University. Shion is a civil engineering student from Japan. He later attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, to pursue a master's degree.

Loann and Shion tied the knot on 10 August 2013. The couple welcomed their son, Ryan Haruto Nguyen, on 27 September 2011. In 2016, the couple welcomed twins Kate and Emma. The family of five is currently living in Cypress, Texas, United States.

What is Loann Kaji's height?

She is 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall, and she weighs 138 pounds (63 kg).

Fast facts about Loann Kaji

How old is Loann Kaji? She is 38 years as of 2022. Does the YouTuber have an Instagram account? She is active on Instagram with over 8 thousand followers. When was Ryan's surname changed? Loann and her husband went to court in 2017 to have their son Shion's last name rather than Loann's maiden name. Did Loann appear in the Nickelodeon series? She appeared in the Nickelodeon series Ryan's Mystery Playdate. Does Loann's family have a family YouTube channel? Yes. The name of the channel is Kaji Family. It currently has over 8 million subscribers. When were Loann's twins born? Emma and Kate were born in 2016.

Loann Kaji is a YouTuber and former chemistry teacher. She manages her son's YouTube channel and social media accounts. Kaji also runs a podcast on YouTube.

