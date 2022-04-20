Sydney Talker’s biography: age, state of origin, net worth

Who is Sydney Talker? He is a Nigerian-based social media influencer, comedian, and Instagram star who came to prominence following his comedy skits.

Talker is a sought-after personality who has diversified his comedic talent by creating numerous funny videos across all social media platforms. Consequently, he commands a significant fan base on these platforms.

Profile summary

Full name: Sydney Egere Talker

Sydney Egere Talker Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 26 January 1995

26 January 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of 2022)

27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Benin, Edo, Nigeria

Benin, Edo, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship University: The University of Benin

The University of Benin Profession: Social media influencer, comedian, actor, director

Social media influencer, comedian, actor, director Net worth: $280,000

$280,000 Instagram: @sydneytalker

Sydney Talker's biography

Where is Sydney Talker from? He was born in Benin, Edo, Nigeria. He has been relatively discreet about his childhood, except he was raised by a single mom, who he often flaunts on social media platforms.

After high school, he attended the University of Benin, where studied Computer Science.

What is Sydney Talker's real name?

The social media influencer's full name is Sydney Egere Talker

What is Sydney Talker's state of origin?

The social media sensation is from Edo State, Nigeria.

How old is Sydney Talker?

The Nigerian comedian was born on 26 January 1995. Therefore, as of 2022, Sydney Talker's age is 27 years old.

Rise to stardom

His fame skyrocketed following his comedy skit, The Poor Power Supply, in 2016. His facial expression earned him lots of recognition, and many dubbed him Nigerian's Mr Bean. It was only a matter of time before he became a sought-after personality.

The social media sensation has since expanded his niche, producing numerous skits while featuring other high-profile comedians. Today, he has amassed over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, 159k on YouTube, 786k on Twitter, and 288k on TikTok.

He is also the CEO and founder of Neville Records, a music record label, and Bad Mout, which is a comedy club.

Is Sydney Talker rich?

No verified sources state how rich the internet sensation is, however, according to Naija Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $280,000.

Where is Sydney Talker's house located?

Allegedly, Talker lives on the Island part of Lagos State, Nigeria. Although no particular house has been traced to be his, most of his photos and videos are often shot in the urban parts of Lagos. He owns two cars, a white Mercedes-Benz and Geely Coolray.

Does Sydney Talker have a girlfriend?

Yes, he does. He recently flaunted her girlfriend through an Instagram video.

How tall is Sydney Talker?

The YouTube star is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres, and his weight is 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Fast facts about Sydney Talker

What is Talker's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Aquarius. What is Sydney Talker's height? He is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall, and his weight is 143 lbs or 65 kg. How much is Sydney Talker worth? He has an estimated net worth of $280,000. How old is the social media influencer? He is 27 years old as of April. Is Sydney Talker married? No. What is Sydney Talker's nationality? He is a Nigerian national of black ethnicity.

Egere Talker, famously recognised as Sydney Talker, is a Nigerian-based social media sensation, comedian, actor, and director best known for comedy skits he often uploads on social media.

