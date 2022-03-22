Elena Lyons’ biography: what is known about grant Cardone’s wife?

Who is Elena Cardone? She is a Spanish-American actress, model, entrepreneur and television personality. She is widely recognized as the wife of Grant Cardone, a famous American author, real estate investor and motivational speaker. Elena Lyons is also known for starring in Club Dread as Stacey.

Elena Lyons is a popular figure in the American entertainment scene. She has appeared in several TV shows and movies such as Grounded for Life, Devil's Prey and Las Vegas. She has also worked with Elite Models. The Spanish-born actress has also been featured in many reputable fashion print editorials and commercials.

Profile summary

Real name : Elena Rosaia

: Elena Rosaia Famous as : Elena Lyons

: Elena Lyons Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 27 June 1973

: 27 June 1973 Age : 48 years (as of 2020)

: 48 years (as of 2020) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Current residence : Miami Beach, Florida, United States

: Miami Beach, Florida, United States Nationality : Spanish

: Spanish Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’ 7’’

: 5’ 7’’ Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 123

: 123 Weight in kilograms : 56

: 56 Body measurements in inches : 33-22-35

: 33-22-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-58-91

: 86-58-91 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Green

: Green Father : Bill Rosaia

: Bill Rosaia Mother: Helen Rosaia

Helen Rosaia Sibling : CeCe Rosaia

: CeCe Rosaia Marital status : Married

: Married Husband : Grant Cardone

: Grant Cardone Children : 2

: 2 Profession : Actress, model, entrepreneur

: Actress, model, entrepreneur Net worth : $1 million - 5 million

: $1 million - 5 million Instagram: @elenacardone

Elena Lyons' bio

The famous actress was born Elena Rosaia in Madrid, Spain, to Bill Rosaia and Helen Rosaia. Her father was a US Navy veteran of WWII and a champion clay & pigeon shooter, while her mother was a personnel officer. Unfortunately, her father passed away on 28 January 2016.

Elena was raised alongside her older sister, CeCe Rosaia, in New Orleans before her family relocated to Los Angeles, California, United States. While there, she pursued a course in acting and modelling.

How old is Elena Lyons?

The Spanish-born actress was born on 27 June 1973. Thus, as of April 2022, Elena Lyons' age is 48 years.

What is Elena Lyons’ zodiac sign? The actress's zodiac sign is Cancer.

What nationality is Elena Cardone?

The famous actress holds dual citizenship, Spanish and American. She is of white ethnicity.

What is Elena Lyons famous for?

Elena Cardone is a professional model, actress and entrepreneur. She is also famously known as the wife of Grant Cardone. She is also recognized for portraying Stacy in Club Dread, a horror-comedy film released in 2004.

Elena Lyons' movies and TV shows

She made her acting debut in NBC’s hit series USA High in 1997. Since then, she has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies. They include:

TV shows

Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1993) as Sonya

(1993) as Sonya High Sierra Search and Rescue (1995) as a Model

(1995) as a Model USA High (1997-1999) as Lauren Fontaine

(1997-1999) as Lauren Fontaine One World (1999) as Alana

(1999) as Alana CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000) as Julia Eastman

(2000) as Julia Eastman Walker, Texas Ranger (2001) as Lily Jenner

(2001) as Lily Jenner Ally McBeal (2001) as Nicole

(2001) as Nicole That's My Bush! (2001) as Rhoda

(2001) as Rhoda Family Affair (2002) as Cricket

(2002) as Cricket JAG (2003) as Navy Lieutenant

(2003) as Navy Lieutenant NCIS (2003) as Diane Fontaine

(2003) as Diane Fontaine It's All Relative (2003) as Sheri

(2003) as Sheri Two and a Half Men (2004) as Susan

(2004) as Susan Las Vegas (2004) as Kari Laroche

(2004) as Kari Laroche 8 Simple Rules (2004) as S*ssy

(2004) as S*ssy North Shore (2004) as Kendall

(2004) as Kendall Grounded for Life (2002-2005) as Nicole Fiordelissi

(2002-2005) as Nicole Fiordelissi Days of Our Lives (2006) as Della

(2006) as Della Out of Practice (2006) as Joanna

(2006) as Joanna George Lopez (2007) as Mary

(2007) as Mary The Young and the Restless (2008-2009) as Marisol Pena

(2008-2009) as Marisol Pena The Inbetweeners (2012) as Polly Mackenzie

Movies

Room 302 (2001) Woman from Elevator

(2001) Woman from Elevator Devil's Prey (2001) as Fawn

(2001) as Fawn Face the Music (2001) as Claire

(2001) as Claire Sunstorm (2001) as Kelly Parker

(2001) as Kelly Parker Mid-Century (2002) as Mistress Eva

(2002) as Mistress Eva Club Dread (2004) as Stacy

(2004) as Stacy Six: The Mark Unleashed (2004) Rehab

(2004) Rehab Dirty Love (2005) as Cindy

(2005) as Cindy Days of Our Lives (2006) as Bobbie Lynn

(2006) as Bobbie Lynn Not Forgotten (2009) as Newscaster

(2009) as Newscaster Non Sequitur (2009/) as Clarissa

(2009/) as Clarissa The Diner (2009) as Natalie

(2009) as Natalie Bending the Rules (2012) as Kelly Gold

(2012) as Kelly Gold Jurassic Predator: Xtinction (2014) as Laura Le Crois

As a model, she has worked with various brands such as Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Farben Fine Jewelry, and Ivanbrun. She also appeared in Maxim magazine's Top 100 list in 2004.

What is Elena Lyons' net worth?

Elena Cardone's net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $5 million.

Who is Elena Lyons' husband?

The famous actress is married to Grant Cardone. The couple exchanged their marriage vows on 4 July 2004 after dating for a few years.

Together, they share two daughters named Scarlett Cardone and Sabrina Cardon. The family is currently residing in Miami Beach, Florida, United States.

Elena Lyons' measurements

Elena Lyons' height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), and she weighs 123 pounds (56 kg). Her body dimensions are 33-22-35 inches (86-58-91 cm). She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Elena Lyons's fast facts

Who is Elena Cardone? She is a Spanish-American actress, model and entrepreneur. What nationality is Elena Cardone? She holds dual citizenship, Spanish-American. What is Elena Cardone's age? She is 48 years old as of April 2022. What is Elena Lyons' net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $1-5 million. What is Elena Lyons's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches. Who is Elena Lyons' husband? The actress is married to Grant Cardone.

Elena Lyons is a Spanish-American actress, model and entrepreneur. She is best known for starring in Club Dread, a horror-comedy film, as Stacy in 2004. Since starting her acting career, she has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies. She has also modelled for several fashion and modelling agencies.

