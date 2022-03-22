Luisa Rubino’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Luisa Rubino is a Mexican actress and model famously known for her portrayal of Andrea Nunez in the hit TV series Narcos: Mexico. She has a thriving acting career, having been featured in many other movies and TV series.

A picture of the actress. Photo: @luisarubino

Source: Instagram

She grew up in Mexico City, Mexico and was determined to be a model. However, she also found passion in acting and moved to the US to pursue her dreams. She currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

Profile summary

Full name : Luisa Rubino

: Luisa Rubino Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 23 September 1998

: 23 September 1998 Age : 23 years old (as of April 2022)

: 23 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Current residence : Miami, Florida, United States

: Miami, Florida, United States Nationality : Mexican

: Mexican Ethnicity : Latina

: Latina Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’10”

: 5’10” Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds : 110

: 110 Weight in kilograms : 50

: 50 Body measurements in inches : 34-22-35

: 34-22-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 88-57-89

: 88-57-89 Shoe size : 6.5 (UK)

: 6.5 (UK) Dress size : 4 (US)

: 4 (US) Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Mother : Lourdes Ramírez

: Lourdes Ramírez Siblings : 1

: 1 Brother: Juan Diego

Juan Diego Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Cacha

: Cacha Profession : Actress, model

: Actress, model Net worth : $300 thousand

: $300 thousand Instagram: @luisarubino

Luisa Rubino’s biography

The actress was born Luisa Maria Rubino on 23 September 1998, in Mexico City, Mexico. Her mother, Lourdes Ramirez, is a TV producer and manager. Luisa grew up alongside a brother known as Juan Diego Rubino Ramíres.

What is Luisa Rubino’s age?

The model is 23 years old as of April 2022. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

The model posing for a picture in front of a car. Photo: @luisarubino

Source: Instagram

What is Luisa Rubino’s nationality?

Luisa is a Mexican national. However, she currently resides in Miami, Florida, USA.

What is Luisa Rubino’s profession?

Luisa is a professional actress and model.

Modelling career

Rubino has had an interest in modelling from a young age. As she grew up, she honed her modelling skills and worked with some reputable commercial brands. She is currently signed with Class Modelos, a modelling agency in Mexico.

Luisa Rubino’s movies and TV shows

She first hit the screen in 2008 when she portrayed Alumna in the TV series Juro que te amo. Here are the movies and TV shows with Luisa Rubino:

Narcos: Mexico (2021) as Andrea Nunez

(2021) as Andrea Nunez Fugitiva (2018) as Claudia

(2018) as Claudia Caer en tentacion (2017-2018) as Patricia Vargas

(2017-2018) as Patricia Vargas Como dice el dicho (2011-2017) as Amalia/Judy/Dulce

(2011-2017) as Amalia/Judy/Dulce La rosa de Guadalupe (2009-2016) as various characters

(2009-2016) as various characters Simply Maria (2015-2016)

(2015-2016) Por ella soy Eva (2012) as Ana

(2012) as Ana The One Who Couldn’t Love (2012)

(2012) Juro que te amo (2008) as Alumna

What is Luisa Rubino’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, Luisa Rubino of Narcos: Mexico has a net worth of approximately $300 thousand. However, it is not a verified source, and thus, the information is unreliable.

Who is Luisa Rubino’s boyfriend?

She is dating a Mexican musician known as Cacha. The couple has been together for quite a long time.

The entertainer with her boyfriend Cacha. Photo: @luisarubino

Source: Instagram

What is Luisa Rubino’s height?

The model stands at 5 feet and 10 inches (178 cm), and she weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kg). Her measurements are 34-22-35 inches (88-57-89 cm).

Social media presence

Rubino is a social media personality with a significant following on Instagram. She regularly uploads her pictures and videos on the platform, where she has over 180K followers.

She is also rising in popularity on TikTok, with over 268k followers and more than 1.4 million likes.

Fast facts about Luisa Rubino

She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Her favourite colours are black and red.

She likes photography and has a dedicated Instagram page for it.

She is a fitness enthusiast.

Her mother Lourdes is her boyfriend's manager.

She has several tattoos on her arms. One of them says 'Lourdes' as a tribute to her mom.

Luisa Rubino is an actress from Mexico. She is also a model currently signed with Class Modelos in Mexico.

