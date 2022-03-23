Anna Marisax’s biography: age, birthday, nationality, net worth
Anna Marisax is a renowned Polish social media influencer, lawyer, fitness model and entrepreneur. She became famous for sharing vlogs about travel, lifestyle, and fitness on her YouTube channel. Furthermore, she enjoys a massive following on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
Despite being a qualified lawyer, Anna found her passion in social media entertainment, and she is currently thriving as a social media influencer. She has worked with multiple top brands and has garnered a considerable following on social media.
Profile summary
- Full name: Anna Marisax
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 8 January 1991
- Age: 31 years old (as of March 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Krakow, Poland
- Current residence: Miami, Florida, USA
- Nationality: Polish
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’ 7”
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 143
- Weight in kilograms: 65
- Body measurements in inches: 37-25-37
- Body measurements in centimetres: 94-66-94
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Eye colour: Green
- Relationship status: Single
- School: Waldorf School of Arts
- College: London South Bank University and Uniwersytet SWPS
- Profession: Entrepreneur, lawyer, fitness model, and social media influencer
- Net worth: $750 thousand
- Facebook: @annamarisax
Anna Marisax’s biography
The social media influencer was born and raised in Krakow, Poland. Her father is a Polish national, while her mother is Ukrainian. She was raised alongside three sisters and two brothers. Unfortunately, Anna Marisax’s mother died in a tragic road accident in Portugal in 2016.
Anna attended the Waldorf School of Arts in Bielsko-Biala in Poland and later obtained her undergraduate Law degree at London South Bank University in 2013. She advanced her studies in Law by pursuing a master’s degree at Uniwersytet SWPS in Poland and graduated in 2017.
When is Anna Marisax’s birthday?
She was born on 8 January 1991. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.
What is Anna Marisax’s age?
The multi-talented celebrity is 31 years old as of March 2022.
What is Anna Marisax’s nationality?
The renowned travel vlogger is a Polish national of white ethnicity.
Why is Anna Marisax famous?
Anna Marisax is popularly known as a YouTuber. She created her self-titled YouTube channel in March 2013, and so far, the channel has more than 1 million subscribers. She uses the platform to share vlogs about lifestyle, travel, and other entertaining videos. Besides YouTube, she is also popular on Instagram and TikTok.
The polish national is an author and has written a book entitled Millardia: Anna Princess of Millardia. In addition, she has one acting credit for appearing in the TV series Bra Talk in 2020.
What is Anna Marisax’s net worth?
Her exact net worth is unknown, but Popular Networth alleges that the social media entertainer’s net worth is approximately $750 thousand. Marisax makes a living from YouTube earnings and brand endorsement deals on social media.
Who is Anna Marisax dating?
Anna is seemingly single. She has neither disclosed her dating history nor hinted at dating anyone in the future. She prefers to keep her love life away from the public.
What are Anna Marisax’s body measurements?
Anna Marisax’s height is 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm), and she weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kg).
Social media presence
Marisax is active on multiple social media platforms. She has more than 280K followers on Instagram, while her TikTok account has over 453K followers. She also has a verified Facebook account.
Facts about Anna Marisax
- The renowned model has light brown hair and green eyes.
- She has a personal website.
- She loves travelling to different parts of the world.
- Her bust, waist and hips are 37-25-37 inches (94-66-94 cm).
- She speaks fluently in English, Polish, German and Spanish.
- She is a fitness enthusiast.
Anna Marisax is a successful social media influencer. She has amassed a huge following across social media platforms.
