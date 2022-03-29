Eddie Benjamin’s biography: who is Maddie Ziegler dating?

Who is Eddie Benjamin? He is a young and promising bassist, singer, and composer from Australia. He rose to prominence as a member of the Haze Trio. The ensemble emerged number one in several competitions, including the Youth Rock and Balmain Blitz.

Eddie Benjamin holding an album. Photo: @eddiebenjamin

Eddie Benjamin is a well-known singer and composer who has written and produced songs for popular musicians and bands such as Meghan Trainor, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Shawn Mendes, among others.

Profile summary

Full name: Edward George Hendrix Benjamin

Edward George Hendrix Benjamin Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 16 January 2002

16 January 2002 Age: 20 years (as of 2022)

20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Australia

Australia Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 8"

5' 8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 145

145 Weight in kilograms: 66

66 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Green

Green Mother: Narelle Benjamin

Narelle Benjamin Father: Huey Benjamin

Huey Benjamin Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler Highschool: Rose Bay Secondary College

Rose Bay Secondary College Profession: Singer, songwriter and bassist

Singer, songwriter and bassist Instagram: @eddiebenjamin

Eddie Benjamin's biography

Eddie holding a guitar. Photo: @eddiebenjamin

Eddie Benjamin was born on 16 January 2002 in Australia. He was brought up by his parents, Huey and Narelle Benjamin, in the country. His mother is a professional dancer and his father is a renowned musician. He has a sister known as Marlo.

How old is Eddie Benjamin?

As of 2022, Eddie Benjamin's age is 20 years. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Educational background

The singer attended Rose Bay Secondary School, which is located in Dover Heights, Australia.

How did Eddie Benjamin get famous?

While still in high school, Maddie Ziegler's boyfriend became famous for his musical abilities. He met Tash Wolf and Indy Linzbichler, two of his classmates, and the three of them formed the Haze Trio. The group marked the beginning of his musical career. The band toured Australia and won various competitions, including the YouthRock 2016 statewide talent hunt.

Benjamin has progressed during his career to become a vocalist and songwriter. He has been trusted with his music and has worked with some of the top singers in the world, including Sia, Labrinth, Meghan Trainor, and Ryan Tedder. He has also collaborated with Justin Bieber and even appeared in his 2021 documentary. He is now on a tour with the singer as part of his 2022 Justice World Tour.

F*ck My Friends, his debut single co-produced with Dan Gleyzer, was released in 2020. In 2021, he released his debut EP, Emotional. He also co-wrote Shawn Mendes' It'll Be Okay, released in 2021 and reached No. 2 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

What is Eddie Benjamin's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the singer's net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. This information is, however, not from a verified source.

Who is Maddie Ziegler dating?

Eddie and Maddie looking great together. Photo: @eddiebenjamin

The actress is dating Eddie Benjamin.

How did Eddie Benjamin and Maddie Ziegler meet?

Eddie was directly messaged by Maddie on Instagram, inviting him to meet with her at The Grove mall in Los Angeles. The couple met, and they became friends, then later they took their friendship to the next level.

During an interview with the ET, she was asked about her relationship with Eddie, and this is what she said,

I feel very excited every day that I get to date him. We have such a good time together, and we were best friends for a really long time before we dated. It's like I'm just hanging out with my best friend every day. It's really fun. It's honestly the best. I love it.

Is Eddie Benjamin still with Maddie Ziegler?

Yes, Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin are still together. Maddie Ziegler is an American dancer and actress famous for appearing in the reality show Dance Moms at the age of 8 years.

How tall is Eddie Benjamin?

Eddie Benjamin's height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres), and he weighs 145 pounds (66 kilograms). Eddie has brown hair and green eyes.

Eddie Benjamin is a well-known songwriter and vocalist who is still an up-and-coming musician. He is in a relationship with actress Maddie Ziegler. Currently, he is on a music tour with Justin Bieber.

Source: Legit.ng