Luis Ruelas’ biography: who is Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend?
Louie A Ruelas, famously known as Luis Ruelas, is an American-based businessman who came to prominence following his relationship with a famous reality television personality, Teresa Giudice, who is featured in The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Additionally, he has made appearances with her on the reality show.
Who is Luis Ruelas when the cameras are off? The biography below details his career and personal endeavours. Read on.
Profile summary
- Full name: Luis A Ruelas
- Nickname: Louie
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 23 April 1975
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Allendale, Bergen County, New York, United States
- Current residence: Allendale, New Jersey, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'10"
- Height in centimetres: 178
- Weight in pounds: 196
- Weight in kilograms: 89
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Siblings: 2
- Brother: David
- Sister: Jennifer
- Relationship status: Engaged
- Partner: Teresa Giudice
- Children: 2
- Sons: Nicholas, Louie Jr.
- School: Tappan Zee High School
- Profession: Entrepreneur, TV personality
- Net worth: $2 million
Luis Ruelas' biography
The entrepreneur was born in Allendale, Bergen County, United States. He has two siblings, David and Jennifer Ruelas Lauro.
When is Luis Ruelas' birthday?
The reality television personality was born on 23 April 1975. His birth sign is Taurus.
What is Luis Ruelas' age?
As of 2022, he is 47 years old.
What is Luis Ruelas' nationality?
The businessman is an American national of white ethnicity.
What is Luis Ruelas' job?
Based in New Jersey, Teresa Giudice's boyfriend is a well-established businessman. He has co-founded various companies, including Digital Media Solutions, and he is also the executive vice president of business development at the digital marketing solutions company.
Additionally, he is a philanthropist who partnered with non-profit organisations and fed over 300 families in Harlem, New York, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aside from his entrepreneurial career, he has made appearances in the famous reality television series, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside his girlfriend, Teresa Giudice.
Does Luis Ruelas have a wife?
No, he does not a have wife at the moment. He is in a relationship with the reality television star Teresa Giudice. The two started dating after Teresa called it quits with her husband, Joe Giudice, whom she was married to for 20 years.
On 19 October 2021, at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, Luis popped the question to Teresa, and she said yes to the engagement. The couple resides in Allendale, New Jersey.
The entrepreneur was previously married to Marisa DiMartino until 2011. With her, Luis Ruelas fathered two children, sons Louie Jr and Nicholas.
What is Luis Ruelas' net worth?
There is no credibility regarding the entrepreneur's net worth. However, various sources, such as Exact Net Worth, allege it to be around $2 million.
How tall is Luis Ruelas?
The television personality is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall, and his weight is 196 pounds or 89 kilograms.
Fast facts about Teresa Giudice's boyfriend
- He has black hair and dark brown eyes.
- Louie attended Tappan Zee High School.
- Ruelas spends a significant time advocating for kids with special needs with a particular focus on autism.
- Luis met Teresa during the summer of 2020 before proposing to her a year later.
- Between his marriage and current relationship, Ruelas was also involved with Vanessa Reiser and Paula Sanchez.
- In 2021, Teresa and her fiance moved into a $3.35 million home in New Jersey.
Luis Ruelas is an American-based entrepreneur and reality television personality whose fame skyrocketed following his relationship with a fellow TV star, Teresa Giudice. Additionally, he is an accomplished businessman who has made a name for himself in the business world.
