Luis Ruelas’ biography: who is Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend?

Louie A Ruelas, famously known as Luis Ruelas, is an American-based businessman who came to prominence following his relationship with a famous reality television personality, Teresa Giudice, who is featured in The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Additionally, he has made appearances with her on the reality show.

The famous businessman with his girlfriend Teresa Giudice are seen arriving at Caroline Comedy Club in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

Who is Luis Ruelas when the cameras are off? The biography below details his career and personal endeavours. Read on.

Profile summary

Full name: Luis A Ruelas

Luis A Ruelas Nickname: Louie

Louie Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 23 April 1975

23 April 1975 Age: 47 years old (as of 2022)

47 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Allendale, Bergen County, New York, United States

Allendale, Bergen County, New York, United States Current residence: Allendale, New Jersey, US

Allendale, New Jersey, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 196

196 Weight in kilograms: 89

89 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 2

2 Brother: David

David Sister: Jennifer

Jennifer Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Partner: Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Children: 2

2 Sons: Nicholas, Louie Jr.

Nicholas, Louie Jr. School: Tappan Zee High School

Tappan Zee High School Profession: Entrepreneur, TV personality

Entrepreneur, TV personality Net worth: $2 million

Luis Ruelas' biography

The entrepreneur was born in Allendale, Bergen County, United States. He has two siblings, David and Jennifer Ruelas Lauro.

When is Luis Ruelas' birthday?

The reality television personality was born on 23 April 1975. His birth sign is Taurus.

A family photo at the mall. Photo: @louiearuelas

Source: Instagram

What is Luis Ruelas' age?

As of 2022, he is 47 years old.

What is Luis Ruelas' nationality?

The businessman is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Luis Ruelas' job?

Based in New Jersey, Teresa Giudice's boyfriend is a well-established businessman. He has co-founded various companies, including Digital Media Solutions, and he is also the executive vice president of business development at the digital marketing solutions company.

Additionally, he is a philanthropist who partnered with non-profit organisations and fed over 300 families in Harlem, New York, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from his entrepreneurial career, he has made appearances in the famous reality television series, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside his girlfriend, Teresa Giudice.

Does Luis Ruelas have a wife?

No, he does not a have wife at the moment. He is in a relationship with the reality television star Teresa Giudice. The two started dating after Teresa called it quits with her husband, Joe Giudice, whom she was married to for 20 years.

On 19 October 2021, at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, Luis popped the question to Teresa, and she said yes to the engagement. The couple resides in Allendale, New Jersey.

The entrepreneur was previously married to Marisa DiMartino until 2011. With her, Luis Ruelas fathered two children, sons Louie Jr and Nicholas.

The famous entrepreneur posing for a photo with his son on his graduation day. Photo: @louiearuelas

Source: Instagram

What is Luis Ruelas' net worth?

There is no credibility regarding the entrepreneur's net worth. However, various sources, such as Exact Net Worth, allege it to be around $2 million.

How tall is Luis Ruelas?

The television personality is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall, and his weight is 196 pounds or 89 kilograms.

Fast facts about Teresa Giudice's boyfriend

He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Louie attended Tappan Zee High School.

Ruelas spends a significant time advocating for kids with special needs with a particular focus on autism.

Luis met Teresa during the summer of 2020 before proposing to her a year later.

Between his marriage and current relationship, Ruelas was also involved with Vanessa Reiser and Paula Sanchez.

In 2021, Teresa and her fiance moved into a $3.35 million home in New Jersey.

Luis Ruelas is an American-based entrepreneur and reality television personality whose fame skyrocketed following his relationship with a fellow TV star, Teresa Giudice. Additionally, he is an accomplished businessman who has made a name for himself in the business world.

