Happiness filled a young lady's heart when she received news of her successful application as a skilled worker in the UK

Attaining such a feat was not without challenges as she spent days sleeping outside and struggling to feed herself while seeking sponsorship

Luck finally shone on her after two years of intensive job hunting and traveling to various cities for interviews

A young lady experienced overwhelming joy after learning that her application under the United Kingdom’s Skilled Worker route had been approved.

The long-sought development brought an end to her long and exhausting immigration journey.

Lady finally gets sponsorship in UK. Photo credit: @Moryor/TikTok, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Lady radiates joy after getting Skilled Worker visa

A screenshot posted on TikTok confirmed that she had received permission to remain in the country as a skilled worker, a feat she had pursued consistently despite repeated disappointments.

Taking to her TikTok account @moryor, she narrated the emotional story behind her achievement.

Her path towards securing sponsorship had stretched over two difficult years during which success seemed out of reach.

She faced constant setbacks while searching for an employer willing to sponsor her visa before her legal stay ran out.

Throughout that period, she endured personal struggles.

She travelled frequently across different cities to attend interviews, often without any guarantee of success.

Financial hardship made daily survival challenging, and there were moments when she even lacked proper accommodation.

At times, she spent nights outside or remained at train stations so she could arrive early for interviews scheduled far from where she lived.

The experience frustrated her, yet she continued pursuing opportunities while holding onto hope that her circumstances would eventually change.

After many failed attempts, she finally received confirmation that a sponsorship renewal had been granted, allowing her application under immigration rules to succeed.

Nigerian lady based in UK rejoices over skilled worker visa. Photo credit: @Moryor/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The message said:

"Your application under the Skilled Worker route of the Immigration Rules has been successful. You have been granted permission to stay in the UK as a skilled Worker. This notice sets out all the conditions of your permission to stay in the UK so read it carefully."

Sharing the update online, she explained that her intention was not to boast but to motivate others facing similar struggles.

She encouraged others to be persistent in the face of discouragement, and trust that things would eventually work out.

In her words:

"I cried, I prayed, I fasted at a point I lost hope, My immigration journey wasn't easy. I couldn’t secure a sponsorship job for 2 years, I had just few month left before my visa expired. Slept outside, struggle to feed, I have travel for interviews in different city and no positive news, slept in the train station for days especially when I have interviews outside my city and I have to meet up with time.Then came renewal of sponsorship. This isn't to brag it's to encourage someone who feels tired and overwhelmed. The road may be rough, but don't give up."

Nigerians congratulate lady over skilled worker visa

Congratulatory messages from Nigerians followed her video and joy echoed in the comments section of her post.

@Prettyboy said:

"May your testimony be permanent, and may your story encourage others facing similar challenges. I also receive your testimony by faith, trusting that God will visit me too and bring a turnaround in every area where I need one. In Jesus’ name, Amen."

@Alakeade said:

"Congratulations am happy for you. God will do mine very soon and I will come under this post to testify."

@ancient_faith_flow said:

"I don’t know how but I know mine will come one day and I will come back to this post congratulations stranger."

@Lisa Unfiltered said:

"Congratulations dear, your miracle is permanent. May God come through for us praying for this and mor Amen."

@Chekwube Career Coach:

"God is great! So happy for you. I’m glad you pushed through. Congratulations to youuu!"

See the post below:

UK-based Nigerian lady seeks help

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK shared her struggle to secure a sponsorship job with only a few months left before her visa expires.

She explained that she had applied to hundreds of jobs but received many rejections and few responses.

Source: Legit.ng