Air Peace reduces Abuja–London flights to three weekly amid soaring aviation fuel costs

Passengers face scheduling challenges as the airline cites supply constraints affecting operations across the sector

Air Peace targets July 1 to restore full daily flights, contingent on fuel supply improvements

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has announced a temporary reduction in its Abuja–London flight operations, scaling back from daily service to just three flights per week.

The move comes as the airline grapples with a sharp surge in aviation fuel costs and ongoing supply challenges.

Allen Onyema-led Air Peace gives reasons for reducing Abuja-London flight. Credit: Air Peace

Source: UGC

In a statement shared on its official X account on Saturday, the airline confirmed that the revised schedule will remain in effect until July 1, when normal operations are expected to resume.

Fuel crisis forces operational adjustment

The airline attributed the decision to the worsening scarcity and soaring cost of Jet A1, the aviation fuel critical to flight operations.

Industry reports indicate that aviation fuel prices have surged by nearly 100 per cent in recent months, putting immense pressure on airlines already dealing with tight margins.

According to Air Peace, the adjustment is a necessary step to ensure safety and maintain operational efficiency during this turbulent period.

“We wish to inform you that our Abuja to London service has been temporarily adjusted to three weekly flights until July 1,” the airline stated.

“This is due to the current aviation fuel supply constraints affecting flight operations nationwide and around the world.”

Passengers face disruptions

For many travellers, especially those with business, academic, or family commitments in the United Kingdom, the reduced frequency is likely to cause inconvenience and scheduling challenges.

Before the announcement, Air Peace operated daily flights on the Abuja–London route, offering flexibility and convenience for passengers. The sudden drop to three weekly flights means fewer options and potential fare adjustments due to limited seat availability.

The airline acknowledged the impact on customers and appealed for understanding.

“We recognise that this adjustment may impact your travel plans, and we deeply appreciate your patience and understanding,” the statement added.

Commitment to safety and reliability

Despite the disruption, Air Peace emphasised that the decision prioritises passenger safety and operational reliability.

The airline noted that it is actively monitoring the situation and collaborating with industry stakeholders to navigate the fuel crisis.

It also reassured passengers of its continued commitment to delivering safe and dependable services, even under challenging conditions.

Hope for normalcy by July

There is cautious optimism that the situation will stabilise in the coming months. Air Peace has set July 1 as the target date to restore full daily operations on the Abuja–London route, depending on improvements in fuel supply and pricing.

Until then, travellers are advised to plan, confirm their bookings, and stay updated on schedule changes.

A wider industry challenge

Air Peace’s decision reflects a broader issue affecting the aviation sector in Nigeria and beyond.

The volatility in aviation fuel supply continues to disrupt airline operations, increase ticket prices, and test the resilience of carriers.

Passengers groan as Air Peace cuts Abuja-London flight due to aviation fuel cost. Credit: Air Peace

Source: UGC

As the industry navigates these headwinds, passengers and operators alike are hoping for swift interventions to stabilise supply and ease the burden of rising costs.

NMDPRA counters N3,300 aviation fuel price claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has reassured industry players and the public that the country holds enough aviation fuel to last more than two months.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 17, 2026, by its Director of Public Affairs, George Ene-Ita, the agency disclosed that current data shows a total national stock covering 74 days.

This includes 12 days of inland reserves and 62 days stored at refineries.

Source: Legit.ng