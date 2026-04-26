Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken out after the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC

In a message shared on X on April 26, Netanyahu expressed shock and relief that the President and First Lady were unharmed

He also praised the swift response of the US Secret Service and wished a speedy recovery to the injured police officer

On April 26, Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, shared his reaction on X following reports of an attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.

He wrote:

Netanyahu reacts with shock to Trump assassination attempt in Washington, DC. Photo credit: Andrew Hanik/AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

“Sara and I were shocked by the attempted assassination of President @realDonaldTrump last night in Washington, DC. We are relieved that the President and the First Lady are safe and strong. We send our wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the wounded police officer and salute the US Secret Service for their swift and decisive action.”

Relief expressed

Netanyahu’s message conveyed both shock at the incident and relief that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were unharmed. His words also highlighted concern for the injured police officer, wishing them a quick recovery.

The Prime Minister commended the US Secret Service for their “swift and decisive action,” underlining the importance of security measures in protecting national leaders during such critical moments.

This statement reflects international solidarity with the United States, showing support from Israel during a time of heightened concern. Netanyahu’s remarks add to the global reactions that have followed the shocking event in Washington, DC.

See the X post below:

Trump's assasination attempt

Donald Trump has faced multiple assassination attempts and threats over the years, making him one of the most frequently targeted US presidents in modern history. These incidents range from campaign rally disruptions to armed intruders at his properties, with the most serious being a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally in 2024. Despite these threats, Trump has survived, though one attempt left him injured.

Donald Trump has been the subject of numerous assassination attempts and security threats since his first presidential campaign in 2016. Early incidents included a British man attempting to seize a police officer’s gun at a Las Vegas rally and a scare in Reno when someone shouted “gun” during his speech.

In 2024, Trump was injured when a bullet grazed his ear during a Pennsylvania rally, marking the most serious attempt. More recent threats include armed intruders at Mar-a-Lago and shooting scares at public events in 2026. These repeated incidents highlight ongoing vulnerabilities despite heightened Secret Service protection.

Netanyahu praises US Secret Service for decisive response to Trump assassination attempt. Photo credit: Annamoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Netanyahu diagnosed with cancer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disclosed in his latest medical report that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The 76-year-old leader shared the news in a post on X on Friday, explaining that doctors discovered an early-stage malignant tumour during routine medical monitoring.

According to Fox news, Netanyahu explained that the tumour was found following successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate in 2024. He has been under regular medical checks since then. During the most recent examination, doctors identified “a tiny spot of less than a centimetre.”

Netanyahu said he requested to delay the release of his health record so it would not coincide with the height of the US and Israel’s war with Iran. He explained that this was to prevent Tehran from spreading “even more false propaganda against Israel.”

Source: Legit.ng