Daniel Neeson’s biography: what is known about Liam Neeson’s son?

Daniel Neeson is a fashion designer and entrepreneur from the United States. He is famous for being the son of popular action actor Liam Neeson and the late actress Natasha Richardson.

The entrepreneur in a T-shirt with his company name on it. Photo: @bgdans91

Source: Instagram

Daniel Neeson is popular on Instagram with over 20 thousand followers. Read on to discover more about Liam Neeson's son.

Profile summary

Full name: Daniel Neeson

Daniel Neeson Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 27 August 1996

27 August 1996 Age: 25 years (as of April 2022)

25 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: New York, United States

New York, United States Current residence: Wassaic, New York, US

Wassaic, New York, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 161

161 Weight in kilograms: 73

73 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Natasha Richardson

Natasha Richardson Father: Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson Siblings: 1

1 Relationship: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Natalie Ackerman

Natalie Ackerman School: Fordham Prep

Fordham Prep University: Tulane University

Tulane University Profession: Entrepreneur, designer

Entrepreneur, designer Net worth: $ 1 million

$ 1 million Instagram: @bgdans91

Daniel Neeson's bio

The fashion designer in a black jacket. Photo: @bgdans91

Source: Instagram

The entrepreneur was born on 27 August 1996 in New York, United States. He is the son of action actor Liam Neeson and the late actress Natasha Richardson. His father is well-known for starring in the movie series Taken.

Daniel's mother, Natasha, was an English actress who appeared in several movies like Wild Child, Evening, Asylum and Maid in Manhattan. She died when Daniel was 12 years old, in a skiing accident when on holiday with the family at Mont Tremblant Resort in Quebec, Canada.

The entrepreneur has an older brother, Michael Neeson, also known as Michael Richardson. He changed his surname to that of his late mother to honour her. He is an actor and has appeared in several movies such as Anchorman 2, Vox Lux, Made in Italy and Cold Pursuit. Michael and Daniel Neeson were devastated by their mother's death.

Education

The entrepreneur completed high school education at Fordham Prep. He later studied at Tulane University in New Orleans and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Theatre and Digital Media.

How old is Daniel Neeson?

As of 2022, Daniel Neeson's age is 25 years. He celebrates his birthday on 27 August annually. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Daniel Neeson do?

Liam Neeson's son started his career as an entrepreneur in 2006 when he founded a clothing line named Pine Outfitters. The company is located in New York and specializes in products such as baseball caps, puffer vests and bomber jackets. Daniel's father serves as a model for his collections.

Later in the same year, the fashion designer started his second company, Willowglen Landscaping. It is a maintenance company that focuses on lawn mowing, hedge removal and stonework. The company is located in Dutchess County, New York.

In 2017, the designer co-founded DNA Spirits LLC with his friend Adam Millman. He is the president of the company, while Adam is the CEO. The company develops the De Nada Tequila brand.

He also worked as a Stage Manager Shadower of the RoundaboutTheatre Company. In addition, he shadowed the stage managers for the Broadway productions, Once, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, during the months of January and February 2013. He also worked as an art curator in a London-based fashion gallery.

In 2014, Daniel worked on Weronika Tofilska's movie Suicide is Easy. He has also been featured on KSEE Television and in the film The Rising: 1916.

What is Daniel Neeson's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the American entrepreneur is worth. However, according to Biography Post, he has an alleged net worth of over $1 million.

Is Daniel Neeson married?

Daniel with his girlfriend Natalie. Photo: @bgdans91

Source: Instagram

No, Daniel Neeson does not have a wife yet. He is in a relationship with his long-time girlfriend Natalie Ackerman. They have been together for more than 4 years.

How tall is Daniel Neeson?

Daniel Neeson's height is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall, and he weighs 161 pounds or 73 kilograms.

Fast facts about Daniel Neeson

He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Neeson's brand has two tequilas, Blanco and Reposado. Blanco is made from peach, grapefruit and peppermint, while Reposado is made from almonds, cinnamon, vanilla and caramel.

In 2017, he formed a DJing music group, Recess Club, with his two friends, performing as DJ Black. The group performed at parties for Tulane University and the University of Scranton.

The designer's grandparents are Vanessa Redgrave, Tony Richardson, Katherine Brown and Bernard Neeson.

Daniel's clothing company is an environmentally friendly where for every product sold, a tree is planted. It is a unisex line with products ranging in cost from $45 to $350.

Daniel and his girlfriend Natalie celebrate their anniversary in July. The year 2022 will mark their 5 years together.

Daniel Neeson is a successful entrepreneur and CEO of his clothing line. He became famous because of his celebrity parents but has since made a name for himself.

