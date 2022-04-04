Kabex's biography: age, net worth, music, where is he from?

Kabex is a fast-growing indigenous rapper, entertainer, recording artist, stage performer, and songwriter from Nigeria. He is recognized for rapping in his native Yoruba dialect and has won several rap battles online. He rose to stardom after sharing a series of freestyles on his Instagram account.

Kabex inside a car. Photo: @emini_kabex

Source: Instagram

Kabex is a fast-rising rapper. He has collaborated with prominent Nigerian artists, including Lil Frosh, Zlatan Ibile, and Oladips.

Profile summary

Full name: Abdul Kabir Olakunde

Abdul Kabir Olakunde Stage name: Lord Kabex

Lord Kabex Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 16 August 1998

16 August 1998 Age: 23 years (as of 2022)

23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria

Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: African

African Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'

5' Height in centimetres: 152

152 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: Single

Single University: University of Ilorin

University of Ilorin Profession: Rapper, stage performer, entertainer, recording artist, and songwriter

Rapper, stage performer, entertainer, recording artist, and songwriter Net worth: $90,000

$90,000 Instagram: @emini_kabex

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kabex’s biography

Kabex sitting on a brownish sofa. Photo: @emini_kabex

Source: Instagram

Where is Kabex from? Abdul Kabir Olakunde, professionally recognized as Kabex or Emini Kabex, was born in Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, on 16 August 1998. The popular Nigerian singer is a graduate of Political Science from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Nigeria.

How old is Kabex?

Kabex’s age is 23 years as of 2022 and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

The Nigerian rapper developed an interest in music at a tender age. Kabex’s music journey started during his school days when he began making freestyles and covers of famous songs. He has collaborated with many of his colleagues in the industry, including Oladips, Lil Frosh, Ayovic, Zlatan, and Diamond Jimma.

He is presently signed to the Indie record label, and he has an album titled ‘’NBR’’ (No Bad Rap). Below is a list of some of Kabex’s songs.

Awhoo (featuring Lil Frosh)

(featuring Lil Frosh) Genocide (featuring Trod)

(featuring Trod) NBR Cypher

Yeye Daughter

A Day at Jankara

Pangolo Industry (featuring Oladips and Praiztige)

(featuring Oladips and Praiztige) Injury (featuring Mic Bravo)

(featuring Mic Bravo) Story Story (featuring Chinko Ekun and Topilomessi)

What is Kabex’s net worth?

According to the XYZ platform, he is worth $50,000. However, this information has not been verified.

Height and weight

A photo of Kabex. Photo: @emini_kabex

Source: Instagram

The famous songwriter is 5 feet (152 centimetres) tall, and he weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

Fast facts about Kabex

Who is Kabex? He is an indigenous rapper from Nigeria Where is Kabex from? He comes from Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria. He celebrates his birthday on 16 August every year, and his sun sign is Leo. How tall is Kabex? He is 5 feet tall, and he weighs 149.9 pounds. He has black hair and dark brown eyes. He claims he is the best indigenous rapper and that nobody in Nigeria’s music industry can withstand him in rap battles. He is active on Instagram and has more than 349k followers.

Kabex is well-known in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He ventured into the industry, rapping in his native Yoruba dialect. He has engaged in and won numerous rap battles on various social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Lorynn York’s biography: age, husband, movies, where is she from?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lorynn York. She is an actress, writer, producer, and dancer. She has gained popularity following her starring in numerous hit movies and television shows over the last couple of years. She is popularly known for her roles in A California Christmas, Roped, and Twisted Twin.

Lorynn has been in the movie and television industry for about a decade now. She excelled in the skill at a tender age and pursued a career aligned with her interests. As a dancer, she has performed on the professional stage with the Cincinnati Ballet Company.

Source: Legit.ng