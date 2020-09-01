Oxlade’s biography: Age, songs, girlfriend, record label, net worth, sex tape

Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, best known by his stage name, Oxlade, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter signed to multiple record labels. He rose to fame after releasing his hit track, Away, which appeared on the Rolling Stone 50 best songs of 2020 list. What else is there to know about this fast-rising West African singer?

Who is Oxlade? Here is a glance into Oxlade's details.

Profile summary

Full name: Ikuforiji Abdulrahman Olaitan

Ikuforiji Abdulrahman Olaitan Nickname: Oxlade

Oxlade Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 22 April 1997

22 April 1997 Age: 25 years (as of 2022)

25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria

Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Ethnicity : Yoruba

: Yoruba Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet and inches: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 162.5

162.5 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Marital status: Single

Single Children : None

: None Profession : Singer and songwriter

: Singer and songwriter Alma mater: Lagos State University

Lagos State University YouTube : Oxlade

: Oxlade Twitter : @oxladeofficial

: @oxladeofficial Instagram: @oxladeofficial

Oxlade's biography

How old is Oxlade? The singer is currently 25 years old (as of 2022), having been born on 22 April 1997. Where is Oxlade the musician from? He was born and brought up in Surulere, a residential area of Lagos. He grew up under his father and grandmother's care after losing his mum at a very young age.

Oxlade's dad was a lecturer at the Lagos State University, the same institution Oxlade later enrolled in.

What tribe is Oxlade?

The renowned singer is of Yoruba descent. The Yoruba ancestral homeland spreads across the southwestern parts of Nigeria, Togo, and Benin. There are currently more than 35 million Yorubas.

Career

While most of Oxlade's fans probably know him for his secular songs, the renowned singer began his musical journey in church. He was a junior choir leader at his local church when he was about ten years old.

This puts him in the company of other celebrated Nigerian artists whose musical journey began in the church. These include Don Jazzy, Chidinma, and Wizkid.

Years later, Oxlade transitioned from gospel to secular music, a move that was massively unpopular among his kin. His father and maternal uncles were overly critical of the decision to the point where they stopped providing any kind of support.

Oxlade then dropped out of Lagos State University to pursue his career. At the time he dropped out, he was enrolled in a History and International Relations degree program. The singer's big break came when Blaqbonez offered to work with him after listening to one of his tracks.

The two worked together and released a track titled Mamiwota that became an instant hit. This marked a new page in Oxlade's rise to prominence in the Nigerian and global music industry.

Oxlade's Away track and Oxygene EP

Which Nigerian singer sang Away? The beautiful track was written and sung by Oxlade in 2020. It was part of his debut EP titled Oxygene. The EP (extended play) comprised six songs; Away, Kokose, Weakness, Hold On, Tables Turn, and O2.

Oxlade's O2 and Away tracks were particularly successful, with the latter garnering more than 3 million views a year after its release. Oxygene combines sounds and rhythms from neo-soul, Afropop, and R&B and blends them into some of today's best-sounding tracks.

Away, the first track off the album with a video is beautifully scripted and shot in the coastal town of Cape Coast in Ghana. The song revolves around a guy waiting for his lady love to join him. He then whisks her away on a trip as her parents look on.

Other Oxlade's songs

Besides tracks from Oxygene, the singer has also produced several other tracks. One of the most notable was an Oxlade ft Fireboy track titled Sing. Here is a look at other notable songs by the popular Nigerian artist.

Craze

Angelina

Causing Trouble

See Heaven

Brixton Boy

Teaching You

Flora

Who signed Oxlade?

In 2022, Oxlade signed to Epic Records, a renowned recording label owned by Sony Entertainment. The signing was announced via a Twitter post by Epic Records. The record label also teased the release of a new single by Oxlade on the post.

After joining Epic Records, the singer also joined Columbia Records by extension. The record label is also a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America. Epic Records was founded and operates under Columba Records. The latter is renowned for signing hugely successful singers, including Mariah Carey, Future, Camilla Cabello, and Travis Scott.

Oxlade's latest single, Want You, was released on 19 March 2022 under the Epic Records label.

What happened with Oxlade's sex tape?

In February 2022, a sex tape involving the singer began making rounds on the internet. Oxlade's tape reportedly originated from a Snapchat streak he created with one of his friends. Besides the tape, there were also several photos showing the renowned singer in the nude.

A Snapchat streak gets created when one sends direct snaps back and forth with a friend for several consecutive days. His friend then allegedly leaked the pics and clip on the internet. The singer later came out to apologize to his fans and to the mystery woman on the tape.

He made a post on Twitter stating that he was not the kind of person to put his business out there and that he was betrayed. The Away singer went on to say that the woman in the video did not deserve the kind of exposure she got after the tape leaked.

Who is Oxlade's girlfriend?

The singer is currently single. He recently stated that he broke up with a girl he was in love with before rising to fame. He was apparently seeing the girl behind her boyfriend's back, stating that the relationship was 'bound to crash', but the two were very optimistic.

Oxlade says he invested time into the relationship despite knowing it was not okay. Eventually, the girl returned to her former lover after being advised that Oxlade would give her no attention once he became famous.

Oxlade is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising young singers in Nigeria. Just like many other up-and-coming artists, he has faced several challenges and still emerged strong. The release of his latest track under Epic Records shows his unwavering dedication to releasing quality music for his audience.

