Chinenye Nnebe’s biography: age, sisters, husband, son, movies

Who is Chinenye Nnebe? She is a prominent Nigerian actress and model whose passion for acting began at a tender age. She is the daughter of a renowned costume designer, director and movie producer, Uche Nancy. She is best known for her role in Dry, a hit movie.

Achieving success in the film and television industry requires alot of hard work, persistence, and dedication. These are some of the qualities that have made Chinenye Nnebe successful.

Profile summary

Full name: Chinenye Nnebe

Chinenye Nnebe Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5 April 1997

5 April 1997 Age: 25 years (as of 2022)

25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Asaba, Delta State, Southern Nigeria

Asaba, Delta State, Southern Nigeria Current residence: Asaba, Nigeria

Asaba, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 129

129 Weight in kilograms: 59

59 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Uche Nancy

Uche Nancy Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Single

Single High school: St. Augustine College

St. Augustine College University: Zenith University College

Zenith University College Profession: Actress and Model

Chinenye Nnebe's biography

The young actress was born on 5 April 1997 in Asaba, Delta State, Southern Nigeria. Her nationality is Nigerian, and her ethnicity is black. Chinenye's mother is Uche Nancy, a Nollywood costumier and movie producer. Uche Nancy has thrived in movies like Proof of Life, The Seed, and Fulton Mansion.

The model attended St. Augustine College in Asaba, and later in June 2019, she graduated from Zenith University, Accra, Ghana, with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

How many sisters does Chinenye Nnebe have?

Three. Chinenye Nnebe's sisters are Sonia Uche, Ijeoma Nnebe and Chinanu Nnebe. She is the last born.

Are Chinenye Nnebe and Sonia Uche sisters?

Yes. Chinenye and Sonia Uche are blood sisters. Sonia Uche is older than her sister Chineye.

Who is Chineye Nnebe's twin sister?

Chinenye does not have a twin sister.

How old is Chinenye Nnebe?

Chinenye Nnebe's age is 25 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

The actress started her acting career in 2000 when she was 3 years old. She starred in a Nollywood movie, Dry, under the guidance of her mother where she played the role of Young Zara. Since then, she has appeared in several movies such as Loving Cherry, More Than Sisters, Voice of a Mother, Slay Mother-in-Law, World of Lust, Living Nightmare and Home Apart.

She has worked with Nigerian Nollywood celebrities like Ken Erics, Stephanie Okereke, Nosa Rex, Sonia Uche, Mercy Johnson and Regina Daniels.

The model has worked with Nigerian-based businesses such as Ammievals Gallery and Beauty Solution in her modelling career. In addition, she has been a brand ambassador of Jenny Glows Beauty Products, Sonia Hair Extensions, and Omah's World.

Besides acting and modelling, the actress is an entrepreneur who is the founder of an online clothing store, Shop With Chinny. Currently, she also uses her Instagram to post pictures for her modelling shoots.

Chinenye Nnebe's movies

The following are some of the films the actress has featured in.

Stitches (2021) as Zuri

(2021) as Zuri Little Annie (2021) as Benita

(2021) as Benita What a Weekend (2021) as Ivy

(2021) as Ivy The Nanny (2021) as Ginika

(2021) as Ginika Misdeed (2021) as Chioma

(2021) as Chioma Show Me Love (2021) as Ijeoma

(2021) as Ijeoma Unroyal Majesty (2020) as Ebere

(2020) as Ebere Stronger Than Pain (2020) as Oluchi (as Chinenyi Nebe)

(2020) as Oluchi (as Chinenyi Nebe) Unroyal (2020) as Awajinma

(2020) as Awajinma Dry (2015) as Young Zara

(2015) as Young Zara World of Lust ( 2014) as Sadra

2014) as Sadra Gallant Babes (2011) as Ada

(2011) as Ada Faces of Beauty 2 (2004) as Melisa Jnr

Is Chinenye Nnebe married?

The model is not married. She is currently single. She was rumoured to be in a relationship with a fellow actor Somadina Adinma. She denied the rumour and stated that they were best friends. She was also rumoured to be dating actor Jerry Williams. Jerry reacted to the rumour in an interview with MC Charlene. Their chemistry on set and do not in any way extend to their personal lives.

Chinenye Nnebe's husband was Ogbu Johnson, in a movie, Slay Mother-In-Law.

Does Chinenye Nnebe have a son?

Yes. Chinenye Nnebe's son is Cutemeeky. He was born on 25 April 2019. He is a kid actor and model. The Nigerian model has not revealed the son's father.

Fast facts about Chinenye Nnebe

She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

The model's sisters are Sonia Uche, Ijeoma Nnebe and Chinanu Nnebe.

Chinenye was introduced to acting by her mother at 3 years old. Her debut movie was Dry . She played the role of Young Zara.

. She played the role of Young Zara. Chinenye clothing line is known as Shop With Chinny.

She has worked with several Nigerian Nollywood celebrities like Ken Erics, Mercy Johnson, Regina Daniels and Stephanie Okereke.

Chineye's son is also an actor. He will be turning three years on 25 April 2022.

Chinenye Nnebe is a young Nigerian actress and model. She started her career when she was 3 years old, and her future in the modelling and film and television industry seems promising. The actress has a considerable fan base, especially on Instagram.

