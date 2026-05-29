Nollywood actress Eriata Ese has sent a strong warning to married women who are planning to get back at their unfaithful husbands through revenge affairs

She warned that returning the betrayal will only cause more emotional pain instead of bringing the much-needed closure

The former BBNaija star also revealed the most effective way women can deal with betrayals instead of cheating back

Fast-rising Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate Eriata Ese has spoken strongly against the idea of women cheating on their husbands as a way of paying them back for infidelity.

She shared her thoughts in a video posted on Instagram on May 28, 2026, warning that such actions only increase emotional pain and never bring true closure.

Eriata Ese tells women not to retaliate with cheating as she opens up about healing from betrayal in relationships. Photo: eriata_ese

Source: Instagram

The actress explained that many women give their all in marriage yet still face betrayal, but turning to cheating as revenge only leaves them stuck in the same hurt.

According to her, listening to people who encourage such behaviour will not heal wounds or solve the problem.

“Women are being betrayed despite giving their best in marriage, and sadly, broken people are busy advising them to cheat back.”

Eriata Ese stressed that cheating back only proves a lack of self‑value, because instead of healing properly, women end up expecting someone else to fill an emotional vacuum that never truly gets filled.

She added that this cycle prevents proper healing and makes it harder to recognise red flags in future relationships.

“Cheating back will never give you closure. The moment you do it, you return to the same painful feeling of betrayal your husband caused you. Not only that, but you also end up proving to yourself that you do not value yourself enough to heal properly. Instead, you begin expecting someone else to fill that emotional vacuum, but the truth is, they never really do.

It is all temporary, and in the process, you deprive yourself of true healing. You may even continue attracting the same type of men because you never healed enough to recognize a red flag disguised as green.”

The BBNaija star concluded by stating that the real revenge is self‑growth. She encouraged women to upgrade themselves physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, to know God more deeply, and to wait for a partner who will truly love and respect them.

“Your biggest payback is becoming a version of yourself that even he cannot reach. Know God more deeply than you used to, and take your time to choose someone ordained by God; someone who will truly love, respect, understand, value, and adore you. IF IT CANNOT BE FIX LET IT GO DO NOT CHEAT BACK ❌.”

Watch the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Eriata Ese's advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

The video sparked a strong response online, with many Nigerians agreeing with the actress while a few others raised their own questions.

Said @pc_couture_queens:

"Sense ❤️❤️❤️women needs to know that their body isn't a collateral for a man's misbehavior ❤️❤️😍"

Commented @jdsobrand:

"Well said. Discovering yourself, working on yourself, making money, finding new parts and bonding with family and your children is way important than bonding over a man cheating on you. Using another man to heal will never take away your pain."

Reacted @cindys_glams:

"Normally I first love you because you be my Edo sis…then secondly yoi Dey talented but for this talk wey yoi throway so My love 💕 for you just increase by raise to power 1milla. Too much wisdom. You boldly tell us say e cannot be a norm to do rubbish"

Wrote @nanyaglamm:

"Can't d man discover himself and heal too? Why do women hv to always play by d book? Decency is not gender based"

Added @dr_alwaysrozy:

"Sleeping with another man isn't revenge. It's a childish decision that solves nothing and may leave you with more problems than you started with. Use that energy to get educated, make money, and build a better life. Your children are watching."

Eriata Ese encourages women to focus on healing and growth instead of revenge after relationship betrayal. Photo: eriata_ese

Source: Instagram

Eriata Ese speaks on choosing partners wisely

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood star Eriata Ese shared her thoughts on relationships.

The actress revealed that there is no such thing as a perfect person, advising people to choose their "Satan" wisely.

Eriata further noted that no one should ever be considered flawless, stressing that angels do not exist.

Source: Legit.ng