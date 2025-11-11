Chinenye Oguike's journey from child star to young actress

Chineye Oguike is a young Nigerian actress known for her roles in My Kids and I, Sisters by Chance, The Heiress, and Love and Lies. The Anambra-born TV and film actress has grown professionally since joining Nollywood as a child actress alongside her sisters, Chidinma and Chisom Oguike.

Chinenye Oguike in action playing a school going child (L). The actress pictured in a selfie (R). Photo: @Chinenye Oguike TV (modified by author)

Profile summary

Full name Chinenye Joy Oguike Common name Chinenye Oguike Gender Female Date of birth 11 November 2010 Age 15 years old as of 2025 Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Anambra State, Nigeria Residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian-Pakistani Ethnicity African-Asian Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Maria Nester Father Hillary Oguike Siblings 3 Education Potasfield Schools Festac, Lagos Profession Actress

A look into Chinenye Oguike's early life and family background

Chinenye Joy Oguike, popularly known as Chinenye Oguike, was born on 11 November 2010 in Anambra State, Nigeria. She is 15 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is a Scorpio.

Her father, Hilary Oguike, is an Igbo businessman based in Lagos, and their mother, Maria, is an Indian-Pakistani talent manager.

The Nigerian teen actor has two older sisters, Chisom and Chidinma, who also double up as her co-stars. She also has a younger brother, Zion Oguike.

Top five facts about Nigerian teen actress, Chinenye Oguike. Photo: @Chinenye Oguike TV on Facebook (modified by author)

On 13 July 2025, Chinenye graduated from high school. Like her sisters, she attended Potasfield Schools Festac, Lagos, where she completed her primary and secondary studies.

Nollywood stardom: Chinenye Oguike's journey as an actor

Chinenye is one-third of the famed Oguike Sisters Production, a powerhouse in the Nigerian film production industry. Managed by their mother, Maria Nester, Chineye and her sisters have long been a part of Nollywood as child actors and later as teen actors.

Filmography

According to IMDb and One Two Nolly TV, Chineye's earliest performance in a Nollywood production was in 2017, in the film My Kids and I. Have a look at Chinenye Oguike's movies.

Film/TV series Role Year released Forest Queens Nkiru 2025 The Three Princesses Lucy 2025 Mike and His Girls Monica 2025 Half Measures Melody 2025 Can't Be My Sister Steph 2025 Unusual Christmas Jasmine 2025 Next Door Neighbours Hadiza 2025 The Curious Sisters Nnedi 2025 Beneath The Surface Anita 2025 Like Parent, Like Children Elana 2025 I kissed a Boy Sym 2025 Mike and His Girls Monica 2024 Next Door Neighbours Hadiza 2024 I See You Lara 2024 The Heiress Alexa 2024 Sisters By Chance Lisa 2024 My Girls And I Rose 2024 Angel In Crisis Amara 2023 Unruly Lia 2023 Stolen Affection Olivia 2023 Just Add Spice Zina 2023 Love and Lies Mia 2023 Mother of Three Lucy 2023 The Writer Tiana 2023 Little Things Sandra 2022 Oh No! Santa Jasmine 2022 Co-Tenants Elana 2022

FAQs

What is Chinenye Oguike known for? She is a Nollywood actress known for acting alongside her sisters, Chisom and Chidinma Oguike. What awards has Chinenye Oguike won? She has yet to receive any awards, but her sisters are City People Movie awards nominees for Revelation of the Year and Best New Actress of the Year. How did Chinenye Oguike start acting? She began her acting career after featuring with her sisters in the popular 2017 Nollywood movie, My Kids and I. Who acted in My Kids and I? The starring actors in the film are the Oguike sisters, Mary Chukwu Chikwensili, and Bolanle Ninalowo. When was Chinenye Oguike born? The teen actress was born on 11 November 2010. What is Chinenye Oguike's age? She is 15 years old as of December 2025. Who are Chinenye Oguike's sisters? The acting sisters are Chisom, Chidinma, and Chineye Oguike. Who are Chinenye Oguike’s parents? The famous trio's parents are Hilary and Maria Nester Oguike. What is Maria Nester Oguike's nationality? Chineye's mother, Maria Nester, is of Indian-Pakistani descent.

Chineye Oguike has established herself as one of Nigeria's promising young entertainers. With consistent roles in Nollywood productions since childhood, the actress and her sisters have cultivated early professional recognition and respect.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Chisom, Chidinma, and Chineye Oguike. The Oguike sisters are currently one of Nigeria's fastest-rising and most influential young actresses. Grown from child actresses to teens, the sisters have carved a niche for themselves in the acting industry.

The young actresses are known for their roles in the films My Kids and I, Spirited Away, Ho no Santa!, Little Things, Dembe, Tanaka, Home Alone, and This Life. Read for more on Nigeria's most talented young up-and-coming actresses.

