Chinenye Oguike's journey from child star to young actress
Chinenye Oguike's journey from child star to young actress

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
Chineye Oguike is a young Nigerian actress known for her roles in My Kids and I, Sisters by Chance, The Heiress, and Love and Lies. The Anambra-born TV and film actress has grown professionally since joining Nollywood as a child actress alongside her sisters, Chidinma and Chisom Oguike.

Chinenye Oguike in character as a school going child. The teen actress poses holding her face
Chinenye Oguike in action playing a school going child (L). The actress pictured in a selfie (R). Photo: @Chinenye Oguike TV (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Chineye Oguike rose to fame acting alongside her sisters in the film My Kids and I and many others after that, such as Co-Tenants.
  • Chineye and her sisters, Chisom and Chidinma, are part of the Oguike Sisters Production, managed by her mother, Maria Nester.
  • The actress completed her high school studies at Potasfield Schools Festac, Lagos in 2025.

Profile summary

Full name

Chinenye Joy Oguike

Common name

Chinenye Oguike

Gender

Female

Date of birth

11 November 2010

Age

15 years old as of 2025

Zodiac sign

Scorpio

Place of birth

Anambra State, Nigeria

Residence

Lagos State, Nigeria

Nationality

Nigerian-Pakistani

Ethnicity

African-Asian

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Brown

Mother

Maria Nester

Father

Hillary Oguike

Siblings

3

Education

Potasfield Schools Festac, Lagos

Profession

Actress

A look into Chinenye Oguike's early life and family background

Chinenye Joy Oguike, popularly known as Chinenye Oguike, was born on 11 November 2010 in Anambra State, Nigeria. She is 15 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is a Scorpio.

Her father, Hilary Oguike, is an Igbo businessman based in Lagos, and their mother, Maria, is an Indian-Pakistani talent manager.

The Nigerian teen actor has two older sisters, Chisom and Chidinma, who also double up as her co-stars. She also has a younger brother, Zion Oguike.

Five facts about Nigerian teen actress, Chinenye Oguike
Top five facts about Nigerian teen actress, Chinenye Oguike. Photo: @Chinenye Oguike TV on Facebook (modified by author)
On 13 July 2025, Chinenye graduated from high school. Like her sisters, she attended Potasfield Schools Festac, Lagos, where she completed her primary and secondary studies.

Nollywood stardom: Chinenye Oguike's journey as an actor

Chinenye is one-third of the famed Oguike Sisters Production, a powerhouse in the Nigerian film production industry. Managed by their mother, Maria Nester, Chineye and her sisters have long been a part of Nollywood as child actors and later as teen actors.

Filmography

According to IMDb and One Two Nolly TV, Chineye's earliest performance in a Nollywood production was in 2017, in the film My Kids and I. Have a look at Chinenye Oguike's movies.

Film/TV series

Role

Year released

Forest Queens

Nkiru

2025

The Three Princesses

Lucy

2025

Mike and His Girls

Monica

2025

Half Measures

Melody

2025

Can't Be My Sister

Steph

2025

Unusual Christmas

Jasmine

2025

Next Door Neighbours

Hadiza

2025

The Curious Sisters

Nnedi

2025

Beneath The Surface

Anita

2025

Like Parent, Like Children

Elana

2025

I kissed a Boy

Sym

2025

Mike and His Girls

Monica

2024

Next Door Neighbours

Hadiza

2024

I See You

Lara

2024

The Heiress

Alexa

2024

Sisters By Chance

Lisa

2024

My Girls And I

Rose

2024

Angel In Crisis

Amara

2023

Unruly

Lia

2023

Stolen Affection

Olivia

2023

Just Add Spice

Zina

2023

Love and Lies

Mia

2023

Mother of Three

Lucy

2023

The Writer

Tiana

2023

Little Things

Sandra

2022

Oh No! Santa

Jasmine

2022

Co-Tenants

Elana

2022

FAQs

  1. What is Chinenye Oguike known for? She is a Nollywood actress known for acting alongside her sisters, Chisom and Chidinma Oguike.
  2. What awards has Chinenye Oguike won? She has yet to receive any awards, but her sisters are City People Movie awards nominees for Revelation of the Year and Best New Actress of the Year.
  3. How did Chinenye Oguike start acting? She began her acting career after featuring with her sisters in the popular 2017 Nollywood movie, My Kids and I.
  4. Who acted in My Kids and I? The starring actors in the film are the Oguike sisters, Mary Chukwu Chikwensili, and Bolanle Ninalowo.
  5. When was Chinenye Oguike born? The teen actress was born on 11 November 2010.
  6. What is Chinenye Oguike's age? She is 15 years old as of December 2025.
  7. Who are Chinenye Oguike's sisters? The acting sisters are Chisom, Chidinma, and Chineye Oguike.
  8. Who are Chinenye Oguike’s parents? The famous trio's parents are Hilary and Maria Nester Oguike.
  9. What is Maria Nester Oguike's nationality? Chineye's mother, Maria Nester, is of Indian-Pakistani descent.

Chineye Oguike has established herself as one of Nigeria's promising young entertainers. With consistent roles in Nollywood productions since childhood, the actress and her sisters have cultivated early professional recognition and respect.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Chisom, Chidinma, and Chineye Oguike. The Oguike sisters are currently one of Nigeria's fastest-rising and most influential young actresses. Grown from child actresses to teens, the sisters have carved a niche for themselves in the acting industry.

The young actresses are known for their roles in the films My Kids and I, Spirited Away, Ho no Santa!, Little Things, Dembe, Tanaka, Home Alone, and This Life. Read for more on Nigeria's most talented young up-and-coming actresses.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

