Chinenye Oguike's journey from child star to young actress
Chineye Oguike is a young Nigerian actress known for her roles in My Kids and I, Sisters by Chance, The Heiress, and Love and Lies. The Anambra-born TV and film actress has grown professionally since joining Nollywood as a child actress alongside her sisters, Chidinma and Chisom Oguike.
Profile summary
Full name
Chinenye Joy Oguike
Common name
Chinenye Oguike
Gender
Female
Date of birth
11 November 2010
Age
15 years old as of 2025
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of birth
Anambra State, Nigeria
Residence
Lagos State, Nigeria
Nationality
Nigerian-Pakistani
Ethnicity
African-Asian
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Maria Nester
Father
Hillary Oguike
Siblings
3
Education
Potasfield Schools Festac, Lagos
Profession
Actress
A look into Chinenye Oguike's early life and family background
Chinenye Joy Oguike, popularly known as Chinenye Oguike, was born on 11 November 2010 in Anambra State, Nigeria. She is 15 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is a Scorpio.
Her father, Hilary Oguike, is an Igbo businessman based in Lagos, and their mother, Maria, is an Indian-Pakistani talent manager.
The Nigerian teen actor has two older sisters, Chisom and Chidinma, who also double up as her co-stars. She also has a younger brother, Zion Oguike.
On 13 July 2025, Chinenye graduated from high school. Like her sisters, she attended Potasfield Schools Festac, Lagos, where she completed her primary and secondary studies.
Nollywood stardom: Chinenye Oguike's journey as an actor
Chinenye is one-third of the famed Oguike Sisters Production, a powerhouse in the Nigerian film production industry. Managed by their mother, Maria Nester, Chineye and her sisters have long been a part of Nollywood as child actors and later as teen actors.
Filmography
According to IMDb and One Two Nolly TV, Chineye's earliest performance in a Nollywood production was in 2017, in the film My Kids and I. Have a look at Chinenye Oguike's movies.
Film/TV series
Role
Year released
Forest Queens
Nkiru
2025
The Three Princesses
Lucy
2025
Mike and His Girls
Monica
2025
Half Measures
Melody
2025
Can't Be My Sister
Steph
2025
Unusual Christmas
Jasmine
2025
Next Door Neighbours
Hadiza
2025
The Curious Sisters
Nnedi
2025
Beneath The Surface
Anita
2025
Like Parent, Like Children
Elana
2025
I kissed a Boy
Sym
2025
Mike and His Girls
Monica
2024
Next Door Neighbours
Hadiza
2024
I See You
Lara
2024
The Heiress
Alexa
2024
Sisters By Chance
Lisa
2024
My Girls And I
Rose
2024
Angel In Crisis
Amara
2023
Unruly
Lia
2023
Stolen Affection
Olivia
2023
Just Add Spice
Zina
2023
Love and Lies
Mia
2023
Mother of Three
Lucy
2023
The Writer
Tiana
2023
Little Things
Sandra
2022
Oh No! Santa
Jasmine
2022
Co-Tenants
Elana
2022
Chineye Oguike has established herself as one of Nigeria's promising young entertainers. With consistent roles in Nollywood productions since childhood, the actress and her sisters have cultivated early professional recognition and respect.
