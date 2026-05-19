Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has predicted the results of AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Man City will travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in a potential title-deciding match

The outcome of the match could crown Arsenal champions or set up a final-day drama in the title race

Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting the results of football matches, has shared the outcome of the AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City.

Bournemouth will host Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, May 19, 2026, at 8 PM in a match that is important for both teams.

Manchester City faces a crucial match against Bournemouth. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by the Premier League, a loss or draw for Manchester City will confirm Arsenal as champions, while a win will set up a title showdown on the final day.

The Cherries also need the win to boost their chances of finishing in a European spot, potentially the UEFA Champions League if things go their way.

Mysterious cat predicts Bournemouth vs Man City

As seen on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting football results, has dropped its prediction for Bournemouth vs Manchester City.

The feline oracle predicts a draw, a result that will end Manchester City’s title chase this season and confirm Arsenal as champions before the final day.

The result could also mean that Bournemouth can no longer finish fifth even if they equal Liverpool on points on the final day, as the Reds have a superior goal difference.

Mikel Arteta backs Bournemouth

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta openly voiced his support for Bournemouth during his post-match conference after beating Burnley, claiming it is because of his friend, Andoni Iraola.

“The biggest ever. For Andoni [Iraola] and all the players, and all the people who are supporters of Bournemouth, I think we all are. We know that means tomorrow they get our support,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com.

The Gunners could have wrapped up the title by now if they had not lost 2-1 to Bournemouth at the Emirates, but Arteta backs them to undo their damage.

Pep Guardiola has previously supported Arsenal’s last two opponents, West Ham and Burnley, both of whom the Gunners beat 1-0.

Mikel Arteta supports Bournemouth against Manchester City. Photo by Mike Egerton.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola tells City what to do

Guardiola admits that Bournemouth’s unbeaten run leading up to the match and noted that fighting to qualify for the UCL makes it even more difficult.

“17 games unbeaten. The only chance we have is to win, so we have to break that run; otherwise, it will be over. Always they have been difficult. Since last years, they have been tough, tough games,” he said as quoted by Mancity.com .

“They are playing to qualify for the Champions League. When you arrive in the last fixtures, and the opponent doesn’t play for anything, it’s easier, but that is not the case.”

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal beat Burnley to go five points clear at the top of the table.

Arsenal moved closer to the Premier League title, but Manchester City are not out, and retains about 15% chance of upsetting Arsenal to win the title.

Source: Legit.ng