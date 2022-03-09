Nicola Cavanis’ biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Nicola Cavanis is an established German model and Instagram influencer. She is well recognized for her lifestyle and modelling pictures which she often shares on her account. She has worked for various marketing brands and modelling agencies such as Talents Models Munich, Major Models Milan, Uniko and Louisa Models.

A photo of the Germany-based model in a black dress. Photo: @nicolaca_ .

Source: Instagram

Nicola Cavanis is one of the most popular models in Germany. She has appeared on the covers of top fashion magazines such as Vogue. She has gained a large fan base on Instagram over time.

Profile summary

Full name : Nicola Cavanis

: Nicola Cavanis Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 17 December 1998

17 December 1998 Age : 23 years (as of March 2022)

: 23 years (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth : Munich, Germany

: Munich, Germany Current residence: Germany

Germany Nationality : German

: German Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’8’’

: 5’8’’ Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 123

: 123 Weight in kilograms : 56

: 56 Body measurements in inches : 33-24-36

: 33-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres : 85-62-93

: 85-62-93 Shoe size : 8 (US)

: 8 (US) Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Green

: Green Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend : Sebo Reichhart

: Sebo Reichhart Profession : Model, Instagram influencer

: Model, Instagram influencer Net worth: $1.5 million

Nicola Cavanis' bio

The professional model was born and raised in Germany. What is Nicola Cavanis' nationality? She is a German national of white ethnicity.

When is Nicola Cavanis’ birthday?

The German-based model was born on 17 December 1998. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

How old is Nicola Cavanis?

A photo of the model posing for a photo in a green dress. Photo: @nicolaca_ .

Source: Instagram

Nicola Cavanis' age 23 years as of 2022.

Career

Nicola Cavanis is a professional model and Instagram influencer. She is best known on Instagram for posting numerous modelling pictures, daily lifestyle, quotes and short videos. The Instagram star has more than 902k followers on the platform.

She has worked for several modelling agencies such as Uniko, Stockholms Gruppen, Talents Models Munich and Major Models Milan. At the present, she is assigned at Louisa Models agency.

The model in a white top and jeans leaning onto a railing and looking into the distance. Photo: @nicolaca_ .

Source: Instagram

She also a social media influencer. For instance, some of the brands she promotes, on her Instagram page, include Dior, Nivea, Sturm and Tom Ford Beauty.

Cavanis recently tried her hand at being a YouTuber. In 2020, she launched her channel nicolaca_, where she posted workout videos. In September 2021, she announced that she would be taking a break from posting, and she is yet to return.

Who is Nicola Cavanis dating?

According to her Instagram posts, the Instagram personality is currently in a relationship with Sebo Reichhart.

What is Nicola Cavanis' net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. However, no official information states how much the prominent model is worth.

How tall is Nicola Cavanis?

Nicola Cavanis' height is 5 feet 8 inches (175 centimetres); she weighs 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her body measurements are 33-24-36 inches (85-62-93 centimetres).

Nicola Cavanis is a model and Instagram influencer from Germany. She is best known on Instagram for posting daily lifestyle and modelling pictures. She has worked for several marketing brands and modelling agencies.

