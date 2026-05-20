Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act against persistent terrorism in Nigeria or give up the presidency

Bandits in Oyo state brutally executed a Mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun, prompting widespread outrage and security concerns for abducted victims

Nigeria and the United States (US) have carried out fresh strikes against Islamic State jihadists in the West African nation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Popular human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has asked President Bola Tinubu to deal with marauding terrorists in the country or resign.

Legit.ng reports that Effiong was responding to the recent execution of a schoolteacher, Michael Oyedokun, by bandits in captivity.

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong calls on President Bola Tinubu to tackle rising insecurity in Nigeria or resign. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Oyedokun was one of the teachers abducted by bandits from Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele in Oriire LGA of Oyo state on Friday, May 15.

Other schools attacked by the bandits include Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and LA Primary School in Ogbomoso, all in Oriire LGA, Ogbomoso.

Elisha Olukayode Ogundiya, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Oyo state, said 46 people, mostly children aged between two and 16 years, were taken away following the attacks.

The attack left an assistant headmaster, identified as Joel Adesiyan, and a commercial motorcyclist dead.

The incident prompted the Oyo state government to shut schools in four LGAs as security agencies intensified rescue efforts.

A video allegedly released by the bandits, which circulated on Monday, May 18, showed Oyedokun tied up and forced to speak before he was killed.

The viral video triggered outrage on social media and raised fresh concerns over the safety of the remaining victims as well as the government's response.

Insecurity in Nigeria: Lawyer asks Tinubu to resign

In a terse statement on Monday, May 18, Effiong, a known critic of the Tinubu administration, asked the president to take full responsibility as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces to address the myriad security challenges across the country decisively.

He wrote on his verified X page:

"Tinubu has no business remaining in office as President. The killings cannot continue unabated. Resign now!"

How Nigerian authorities responded to Oyo attack

Nigerian authorities have condemned the attack in Oyo state on innocent students and teachers, as well as the killing of a tutor, describing it as reprehensible.

President Tinubu lamented the attack, calling it “barbaric”, adding that the federal government is working with the Oyo state government to “rescue all the victims”.

Tinubu said in a statement released by his office:

“We expect a breakthrough soon.”

Six suspects have reportedly been arrested, including alleged informants and logistics suppliers linked to the attackers.

Nigerian Army struggles to contain rising terrorist attacks across parts of Nigeria amid ongoing security operations. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Disturbing kidnappings persist in Nigeria

Mass kidnappings by armed groups have become a major security challenge in Nigeria in recent years, with criminal gangs exploiting weak security to target travellers, students, and rural communities for ransom.

Schools are often targeted, although such attacks are relatively rare in the southwest of the country.

US deepens involvement in Nigeria’s security crisis

Meanwhile, the US is flying weapons into Nigeria as both countries intensify operations against suspected terrorist positions in the north, a region long regarded as a stronghold of Islamic insurgency.

The US Air Force has reportedly flown into Nigeria at least six times to deliver heavy military equipment.

Nigerian authorities have said US forces are playing a strictly non-combat role.

The increased American involvement is expected to strengthen the fight against insurgency, providing advanced weaponry and operational support.

Recently, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, alleged to be the second-in-command of ISIL (ISIS) globally, was killed in an operation conducted by United States and Nigerian forces, the US and Nigerian presidents said.

US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday, May 18:

“Brave American forces ⁠and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield."

Trump also thanked the Nigerian government for its partnership. Tinubu confirmed the operation in a separate statement.

Source: Legit.ng