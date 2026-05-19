A mother posted a screenshot of the worrying message she received from her daughter after dropping her off at a party

According to the mother, she had taken her daughter and her best friend to a graduation party, only to receive the message 15 minutes later

The post sparked massive reactions as social media users shared similar experiences in the comments

A mother shared online the message she received from her daughter shortly after leaving her at a graduation party.

The message seemed really unsettling and she shared it online to draw people's attention to the incident.

Daughter texts mum after noticing strange things at graduation party. Photo credit: @luxemiaa/X, Juanmonino/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Mum posts unsettling message from daughter

The lady, who posts on X under the handle @luxemiaa, explained that she had driven her daughter and the girl’s best friend to the event the previous evening.

She said that only a few minutes after departing, her daughter sent a text that made her decide to return immediately.

At that point she had been close to home but chose to turn around and go back for them.

In the chat, the daughter expressed concern about the atmosphere where they were and asked whether her mother was far away.

She mentioned that they were seated near a lake at the corner of a house and gave a description so her mother could locate them easily.

In her words:

"Is your phone dead? I called you. Are you far? I'm sorry. The vibe is not just right. We are sitting by the lake by where the corner of the house is. I'll see you when you pull up."

Her mother responded that she was already heading back and reassured her daughter not to worry.

Mum returns to daughter's graduation party venue after receiving a worrying message. Photo credit: @bombuscreative/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

She noted that she was on her way to pick them up at the party venue without delay.

"Don't trip I'm turning around and I'm in my way back," she said.

Sharing a screenshot of the conversation, the mother expressed her worry over the unexpected incident.

The mother recalled how she couldn't continue with her journey, but instead, turned back to get the girls.

She said:

"Dropped my daughter and her best friend off at a graduation party last night and she sent me this text 15 minutes later. I was two minutes away from home but I for sure turned around and went back to get them."

Reactions as mum shares message from daughter

Netizens praised the relationship and bond between the mother and daughter.

Chinedu said:

"I love that she knew she could text “the vibe just not right” and you’d come get her immediately."

Neckmar said:

"Good thing you turned around and went back for her. And this also shows you have a good relationship with your daughter. Great."

Catherine said:

"Type of thing that makes people uncomfortable, love the way she went back."

Painful heal reacted:

"The vibe jus not right” really be girl-language for survival intuition saved more lives than ppl admit thankful for parents who pull up first n ask questions later."

Funds added:

"That’s a W parent move right there. Trusting your kid’s “vibe ain’t right” radar and turning around immediately no questions, no hesitation. A lot of parents would’ve told them to tough it out. You just showed her that her safety and comfort come first. Real ones recognize real ones."

See the post below:

Mum prays for God to protect her children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother shared a video showing the moment she walked into the living room to check on her seven-month-old baby.

The young mother caught the scene on camera and shared it on social media, praying for God to protect her children always.

Source: Legit.ng