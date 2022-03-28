Athena Perample’s biography: age, height, husband, baby, movies
Who is Athena Perample? She is an American-based professional dancer and actress who came to prominence following her role as a dancer in the famous television series Glee. In addition, she has been featured as an action stunt performer for Animal Kingdom, Terminator: Dark Fate, Countdown, and many more.
Perample is a professional stuntwoman. Her most recent work was for the movie Kate, where she performed as a stunt double for Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
Profile summary
- Full name: Athena Perample
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 31 August 1991
- Age: 30 years old (as of April 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Traversa, Michigan, United States of America
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 120
- Weight in kilograms: 54
- Body measurements in inches: 36-24-36
- Body measurements in centimetres: 91-61-91
- Shoe size: 7.5 (US)
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Blue
- Mother: Cyndi Kay
- Father: David
- Siblings: 3
- Brothers: Cree, Caleb
- Sister: Aiyana
- Children: 1
- Son: Coast
- Profession: Dancer, actress, stuntwoman
- Net worth: $100,000-$1 million
Athena Perample's biography
The famous dancer was born in Traversa City, Michigan, the United States of America, to Cyndi Kay and David Perample. She was raised alongside her two younger brothers, Cree and Caleb, and her sister, Aiyana. She completed her primary education in a private school located in Athens.
What is Athena Perample's nationality?
The famous actress is an American national of white ethnicity.
When is Athena Perample's birthday?
The dancer was born on 31 August 1991. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.
What is Athena Perample's age?
As of April 2022, she is 30 years old.
Career
Athena displayed her passion for dancing at the age of 16 when she left her hometown to pursue a career. Soon, various dance crews noticed her undeniable talents. To date, she is familiar with dance forms such as Belly, Polka, Hip Hop, Ballroom, Salsa, Robot, and Jazz.
Her passion for dancing landed her even bigger opportunities as she stepped into the film industry. Her debut television series was Glee, where she played a role as a dancer. After that, it was only a matter of time before she fully began to pick up roles in other movies and television shows.
Athena Perample's movies and TV shows
Here is the list of the actress' credits, according to her IMDb profile:
As an actress
- (2021) Army of the Dead as Alpha Queen
- (2020) Mythic Quest as Tiffany Winters
- (2019) The Bee as Y
- (2018) Mogulettes as Carly
- (2017) Caffeine-aholics as Hot shorty
- (2016) The E.A.T.S. Community as Sage
- (2011) Glee as Dancer
As a stunt performer
- (2021) Kate (doubling for Mary Elizabeth Winstead)
- (2021) American Horror Stories (doubling for Paris Jackson)
- (2021) Army of the Dead
- (2021) Them (doubling for Nicole Stanton and Alison Pill)
- (2021) WandaVision (doubling for Kathryn Hahn)
- (2019) Countdown (doubling for Elizabeth Lail)
- (2019) Terminator: Dark Fate
- (2019) Animal Kingdom (doubling for Leila George)
- (2019) Euphoria
- (2018) Legion
- (2011) Glee
What is Athena Perample's net worth?
There is are no credible sources discussing the actress' net worth. Various sources such as Networth Totals allege that it is somewhere between $100,000 and $1 million.
Does Athena Perample have a husband?
The stuntwoman has not talked publicly about her marital status.
Does Athena Perample have a baby?
Yes, the actress has a son named Coast. He was born in 2021.
What is Athena Perample's height?
She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and her weight is 120 pounds or 54 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-24-36 inches or 91-61-91 centimetres.
Athena Perample's fast facts
- Who is Athena Perample? She is an American-based professional stunt performer and actress.
- When does Athena Perample celebrate her birthday? She annually celebrates her birthday on 31 August.
- How old is the famous actress? She is 30 years old as of 2022.
- How much is Athena Perample worth? She has an estimated net worth ranging between $100,000 and $1 million.
- She has a child named Coast.
- The American actress has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Athena Perample is an accomplished American stuntwoman and actress with over a dozen acting credits to her name. She is also a mom.
