A Nigerian lady who works as a doctor in the UK shares one thing she does before sending money home.

She shared details about her financial decisions, which caught the attention of social media users

As her video went viral, some took to the comment section to share their thoughts on her experience as a doctor in the UK

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom and started working as a nurse shared her financial decisions.

The 31-year-old woman shared the things she'd never do again with her money.

Nigerian Lady Who Works as NHS Doctor in UK Shares 1 Thing She Does Before Sending Money Home

Source: TikTok

Nigerian doctor in UK shares financial decisions

Identified on TikTok as @ultimateluxurybaddie, the lady said she would never send money home without paying herself.

She meant that before sending money back home, she must pay herself from the salary first.

Her post read:

"I'm 31, relocated to the UK as a doctor, and these are things I'll never do again with my money...

"1. Send money home before paying myself first

"2. Take financial advice from people who’ve never built from zero in a new country

"3. Work locum shifts just to feel like I’m “catching up”

"4. Feel guilty for wanting more than “stable”

"5. Pretend a pension and NHS salary is a retirement plan

"6. Compare my Year 3 in the UK to someone else’s Year 10

"7. Shrink my life to fit a budget instead of expanding my income to fit my life

"8. Wait until I “feel ready” to invest.

"I’m putting together something for women who are done playing it safe with their money. Follow so you don’t miss it and save this for the day you need the reminder. Which one hit you the hardest?"

See her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian doctor's financial decisions

Rejoice |Wealth Builder said:

"Hope you will join our girls trip."

Ben said:

"Fine Doc."

AscendwithEliana said:

"Ok where did you relocate from and how do the two countries compare,? I just stumbled over you for the first time."

POHEN said:

"love your contents."

Michael Ogemdi said:

"Okay aunty."

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng