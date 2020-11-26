Rome Flynn’s biography: age, parents, ethnicity, wife, daughter
Rome Flynn is an American actor, musician, and model, best known for his role as Zende Forrester on the hit CBS television show The Bold and the Beautiful. His portrayal of Zende earned him an Emmy Award for Young actor in a Drama Series in 2018. Most recently, the actor was cast into the limelight again when he was chosen to play Tevin Wakefield in Raising Dion.
Who is Rome Flynn beyond his acting career? Here is a quick look at his life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Rome Trumain Flynn
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: November 25, 1991
- Rome Flynn's age: 30 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Springfield, Illinois, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed (Afro-Cuban)
- Religion: Christian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet and inches: 5'7"
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 132
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Eye colour: Black
- Hair colour: Black
- Siblings: 6
- Marital status: Single
- Ex-girlfriends: Molly Noriko, Camia Marie, A'Rei Edwards, and Mabel
- Children: 1
- Profession: Actor, model, and musician
- Alma mater: Benedictine University
- Instagram: @romeflynn
- Twitter: @RomeTrumain
Rome Flynn's biography
How old is Rome Flynn? The actor is currently 30 years old. He was born on November 25 1991, in Springfield, Illinois. His father is Nickey Alexander. Not much is known about his mother. The actor grew up alongside six siblings, though only two are publicly known: Wisdom and Love Flynn.
After leaving elementary school, Flynn joined Lanphier High School and, later, Benedictine University. His university enrolment was primarily due to a basketball sponsorship. What is Rome Flynn's ethnicity? The actor is of mixed ethnicity. His parents have Cuban and African American roots.
Career
Before becoming an actor, Rome was a runway and high fashion model in Chicago. He then moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. Rome caught the attention of several casting directors by building up his social media presence.
In 2014, he was cast to play Leon in a TV movie titled Drumline. This was followed by other minor roles in film and television. His big break in acting came in 2015 when he was chosen to portray Zende Forrester Dominguez in the long-running series, The Bold and the Beautiful.
In 2018, Flynn landed another huge role in How to Get Away with Murder. Rome Flynn's How to Get Away with Murder character is that of Gabriel Maddox, one of the students at Middleton University.
Rome Flynn's movies and TV series
Here are the films and television shows where the renowned actor has appeared.
- The Rookie (2022) as Morris Mackey
- Raising Dion (2022) as Tevin Wakefield
- The Bold and the Beautiful (2015-2022) as Zende Forrester Dominguez
- With Love (2021) as Santiago Zayas
- Dear White People (2021) as David
- How to Get Away with Murder (2018-2020) as Gabriel Maddox
- Family Reunion (2020) as Tony Olsen
- A Christmas Duet (2019) as Jesse Collins
- The Haves and the Have Nots (2017-2019) as RK.
- New Year (2019) as Bishop Miller
- A Madea Family Funeral (2019) as Jessie
- The Thinning: New World Order (2018) as Jack
- Ten (2017) as TJ
- NCIS: New Orleans (2017) as Navy Petty Officer Jonathan Rudd
- MacGyver (2017) as Kalei
- Drumline: A New Beat (2014) as Leon
- Two-A-Days (2014) as Quarterback
Joining the Raising Dion cast
Fans of Raising Dion have had to wait for the show's second season for quite a long time. The series premiered in 2019, but the second season did not kick off until February 2022. When the show resumed, one of the new characters was Tevin Wakefield, played by Rome Flynn.
Tevin comes into Dion's life as a positive influence and, to some extent, a father figure. He is supposed to help Dion with his powers and train him in everything he needs to know for his day-to-day life. Dion's mother also seems to have a soft spot for Tevin. Will it grow into something?
Who is Rome Flynn dating?
The actor is currently single. Still, he has dated various women in the past. Here is a look.
- Molly Noriko: At some point, Molly was rumoured to be Rome Flynn's wife. However, these allegations were untrue. Rome and Molly dated for about four years. Rome Flynn's daughter, Kimiko Flynn, was born from that union.
- Camia Marie: After breaking up with Molly, Rome began dating Camia in 2018. The two dated for quite some time, with Camia forming a strong bond with Rome's daughter. Flynn and Camia's relationship lasted for close to three years before ending.
- Mabel Alabama-Pearl McVey: Rome and the popular British-Swedish singer dated for about six months before breaking up. They rekindled their relationship for a short while in 2020 but broke up again. The two reportedly had numerous challenges related to having a long-distance relationship.
- A'Rei Edwards: Flynn and A'Rei were co-actors in The Bold and the Beautiful and reportedly dated in 2017.
How tall is Rome Flynn?
Rome Flynn's height is 5'7" (170 centimetres). The Raising Dion actor weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms) and has black eyes and black hair. His body measures 39-30-37 inches at the chest, waist, and biceps, respectively.
Rome Flynn is undoubtedly a well-known figure in the film and television industry. His numerous roles over the years are a testament to his acting prowess. His recent significant role in Raising Dion continues to keep him in the limelight.
