Rome Flynn’s biography: age, parents, ethnicity, wife, daughter

Rome Flynn is an American actor, musician, and model, best known for his role as Zende Forrester on the hit CBS television show The Bold and the Beautiful. His portrayal of Zende earned him an Emmy Award for Young actor in a Drama Series in 2018. Most recently, the actor was cast into the limelight again when he was chosen to play Tevin Wakefield in Raising Dion.

Who is Rome Flynn beyond his acting career? Here is a quick look at his life.

Profile summary

Full name: Rome Trumain Flynn

Rome Trumain Flynn Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: November 25, 1991

November 25, 1991 Rome Flynn's age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Springfield, Illinois, USA

Springfield, Illinois, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed (Afro-Cuban)

: Mixed (Afro-Cuban) Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet and inches: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Siblings : 6

: 6 Marital status: Single

Single Ex-girlfriends: Molly Noriko, Camia Marie, A'Rei Edwards, and Mabel

Molly Noriko, Camia Marie, A'Rei Edwards, and Mabel Children : 1

: 1 Profession : Actor, model, and musician

: Actor, model, and musician Alma mater: Benedictine University

Benedictine University Instagram : @romeflynn

: @romeflynn Twitter: @RomeTrumain

Rome Flynn's biography

How old is Rome Flynn? The actor is currently 30 years old. He was born on November 25 1991, in Springfield, Illinois. His father is Nickey Alexander. Not much is known about his mother. The actor grew up alongside six siblings, though only two are publicly known: Wisdom and Love Flynn.

After leaving elementary school, Flynn joined Lanphier High School and, later, Benedictine University. His university enrolment was primarily due to a basketball sponsorship. What is Rome Flynn's ethnicity? The actor is of mixed ethnicity. His parents have Cuban and African American roots.

Career

Before becoming an actor, Rome was a runway and high fashion model in Chicago. He then moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. Rome caught the attention of several casting directors by building up his social media presence.

In 2014, he was cast to play Leon in a TV movie titled Drumline. This was followed by other minor roles in film and television. His big break in acting came in 2015 when he was chosen to portray Zende Forrester Dominguez in the long-running series, The Bold and the Beautiful.

In 2018, Flynn landed another huge role in How to Get Away with Murder. Rome Flynn's How to Get Away with Murder character is that of Gabriel Maddox, one of the students at Middleton University.

Rome Flynn's movies and TV series

Here are the films and television shows where the renowned actor has appeared.

The Rookie (2022) as Morris Mackey

(2022) as Morris Mackey Raising Dion (2022) as Tevin Wakefield

(2022) as Tevin Wakefield The Bold and the Beautiful (2015-2022) as Zende Forrester Dominguez

(2015-2022) as Zende Forrester Dominguez With Love (2021) as Santiago Zayas

(2021) as Santiago Zayas Dear White People (2021) as David

(2021) as David How to Get Away with Murder (2018-2020) as Gabriel Maddox

(2018-2020) as Gabriel Maddox Family Reunion (2020) as Tony Olsen

(2020) as Tony Olsen A Christmas Duet (2019) as Jesse Collins

(2019) as Jesse Collins The Haves and the Have Nots (2017-2019) as RK.

(2017-2019) as RK. New Year (2019) as Bishop Miller

(2019) as Bishop Miller A Madea Family Funeral (2019) as Jessie

(2019) as Jessie The Thinning: New World Order (2018) as Jack

(2018) as Jack Ten (2017) as TJ

(2017) as TJ NCIS: New Orleans (2017) as Navy Petty Officer Jonathan Rudd

(2017) as Navy Petty Officer Jonathan Rudd MacGyver (2017) as Kalei

(2017) as Kalei Drumline: A New Beat (2014) as Leon

(2014) as Leon Two-A-Days (2014) as Quarterback

Joining the Raising Dion cast

Fans of Raising Dion have had to wait for the show's second season for quite a long time. The series premiered in 2019, but the second season did not kick off until February 2022. When the show resumed, one of the new characters was Tevin Wakefield, played by Rome Flynn.

Tevin comes into Dion's life as a positive influence and, to some extent, a father figure. He is supposed to help Dion with his powers and train him in everything he needs to know for his day-to-day life. Dion's mother also seems to have a soft spot for Tevin. Will it grow into something?

Who is Rome Flynn dating?

The actor is currently single. Still, he has dated various women in the past. Here is a look.

Molly Noriko: At some point, Molly was rumoured to be Rome Flynn's wife. However, these allegations were untrue. Rome and Molly dated for about four years. Rome Flynn's daughter, Kimiko Flynn, was born from that union.

At some point, Molly was rumoured to be Rome Flynn's wife. However, these allegations were untrue. Rome and Molly dated for about four years. Rome Flynn's daughter, Kimiko Flynn, was born from that union. Camia Marie: After breaking up with Molly, Rome began dating Camia in 2018. The two dated for quite some time, with Camia forming a strong bond with Rome's daughter. Flynn and Camia's relationship lasted for close to three years before ending.

After breaking up with Molly, Rome began dating Camia in 2018. The two dated for quite some time, with Camia forming a strong bond with Rome's daughter. Flynn and Camia's relationship lasted for close to three years before ending. Mabel Alabama-Pearl McVey: Rome and the popular British-Swedish singer dated for about six months before breaking up. They rekindled their relationship for a short while in 2020 but broke up again. The two reportedly had numerous challenges related to having a long-distance relationship.

Rome and the popular British-Swedish singer dated for about six months before breaking up. They rekindled their relationship for a short while in 2020 but broke up again. The two reportedly had numerous challenges related to having a long-distance relationship. A'Rei Edwards: Flynn and A'Rei were co-actors in The Bold and the Beautiful and reportedly dated in 2017.

How tall is Rome Flynn?

Rome Flynn's height is 5'7" (170 centimetres). The Raising Dion actor weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms) and has black eyes and black hair. His body measures 39-30-37 inches at the chest, waist, and biceps, respectively.

Rome Flynn is undoubtedly a well-known figure in the film and television industry. His numerous roles over the years are a testament to his acting prowess. His recent significant role in Raising Dion continues to keep him in the limelight.

