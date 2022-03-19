Amelie Zilber’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, family, college

Amelie Zilber is an American model, political activist and social media influencer. She is well known for having worked with the LA Model agency. She is celebrated for being the young brand ambassador for UNICEF and the founder of the Two Minute Times news platform.

The model in a black jacket. Photo: @ameliezilber

Amelie has gained millions of fans on TikTok and Instagram making her an online celebrity due to her unique content. She is also among UNICEF's youngest brand ambassadors. Check out her bio for more details about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Amelie Zilber

Amelie Zilber Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27 March 2002

27 March 2002 Age: 20 years (as of 2022)

20 years (as of 2022) Astrological sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Light grey

Light grey Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Blake Gray

Blake Gray Mother: Christina

Christina Father: Laurent

Laurent Siblings: 2

Dating High school: Harvard-Westlake School

Harvard-Westlake School University: Georgetown University

Georgetown University Occupation: Model, political activist, and social media personality

Model, political activist, and social media personality Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @ameliezilber

@ameliezilber TikTok: @ameliezilber

@ameliezilber Twitter: @amelie

@amelie YouTube: Amelie

Amelie Zilber's biography

She was born on 27 March 2002 in Los Angeles, California, United States. The model's father is Laurent, a movie maker and a businessman. Her mother, Christina, is a business person, who owns a fashion brand called Jouer Cosmetics. Her brother is Emmanuel, a YouTube content creator. Amelie Zilber's family adopted a sister, Audrey Church.

The model taking a drink. Photo: @ameliezilber

Amelie Zilber's parents separated in 2007 when she was 5 years old. Her mother was awarded primary custody of them.

Marshall Naify was Amelie Zilber's grandparent. He was a famous American businessman ranked on the wealthiest person list in the United States. He was also a motion picture and media tycoon who was a long-time chairman of the board of United artists.

How old is Amelie Zilber?

Amelie Zilber's age is 20 years as of 2022. She marks her birthday on 27 March each year. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Amelie Zilber's ethnicity?

The model is of French and Lebanese ethnicity.

What does Amelie Zilber study in college?

The American model attended Harvard-Westlake School. Presently, she is in Georgetown University, pursuing Middle Eastern Affairs. Amelie Zilber's college is in Washington, D.C.

How did Amelie Zilber get famous?

Amelie is a political activist and a model, recognized for using social media to create political awareness. Who was Amelie Zilber before fame? In March 2014, the model started sharing lifestyle-based content on her Instagram account.

Her first modelling career was for Jouer Cosmetics, owned by her mother in May 2016. She later became famous for accomplishing modelling assignments for a popular LA Model agency.

Amelie Zilber, Laurent Zilber's daughter, is the founder of Two Minute Times, a weekly political newsletter. She aims at engaging the youths in current political events in the most desirable way they can understand. The model is still UNICEF's young brand ambassador.

The social media influencer owns a YouTube channel that has over 468 thousand subscribers. She shares her lifestyle, fashion and beauty vlogs. She is also on Instagram with 2.6 million followers, TikTok with over 7 million followers, and Twitter with over 385 thousand followers.

Is Amelie Zilber rich?

The social media star in a black outfit. Photo: @ameliezilber

According to Big Star Bio, Amelie Zilber's net worth is around $1 million. This information is, however, not verified.

What happened to Amelie Zilber?

On 9 December 2020, she posted a video on her YouTube channel, revealing that she needed to undergo surgery. However, she did not give details on why she required the surgery.

Together with fellow TikToker Avani Gregg, they were involved in a drama in 2021. Gregg unfollowed her on Instagram. However, Zilber hasn't followed her yet.

Who is Amelie Zilber's boyfriend?

He is currently in a relationship with Blake Gray, a TikTok star. They started dating in 2020. The couple announced their relationship through an Instagram post in September. Since then, they have been spotted together in several instances.

Is Blake Gray and Amelie still together? Yes, he is still dating his fellow TikToker, Amelie Zilber.

What is Amelie Zilber's height?

The model is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres, and her weight is 115 pounds or 52 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-24-34 inches or 81-61-86 centimetres. She has brown hair and light grey eyes.

Amelie Zilber is a famous political activist, model and social media star. She has a massive following on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

