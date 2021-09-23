Michael Joseph Consuelos’ biography: age, height, parents, education

Michael Joseph Consuelos was born to celebrity parents, so he has been in the limelight all of his life. He has followed in his parents' footsteps and is an actor. He is best known for featuring as young Hiram Lodge in Riverdale.

Growing up, Michael Joseph Consuelos was exposed to the film and television industry. It is not a surprise that he developed an interest in becoming an actor at a young age. His parents are supportive of his career. Here is all you need to know about his life.

Profile summary

Full name: Michael Joseph Consuelos

Michael Joseph Consuelos Nickname: The Heir

The Heir Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2nd June 1997

2nd June 1997 Age: 24 (as of 2021)

24 (as of 2021) Place of birth: New Jersey, United States of America

New Jersey, United States of America Nationality: American

American Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in kilogrammes: 70

70 Weight in pounds: 155

155 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Marital status: Single

Single Father: Mark Andrew Consuelos

Mark Andrew Consuelos Mother: Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Brother: Joaquin Antonio

Joaquin Antonio Sister: Lola Grace

Lola Grace Paternal grandfather: Saul Resendiz

Saul Resendiz Paternal grandmother: Camilla De Micheli

Camilla De Micheli Maternal grandfather: Joseph Ripa

Joseph Ripa Maternal grandmother: Esther Rip

Esther Rip Alma mater: Ethical Culture Fieldston School and New York University Tisch School Of The Arts

Ethical Culture Fieldston School and New York University Tisch School Of The Arts Occupation: Actor

Actor Michael Joseph Consuelos Instagram: @michael.consuelos

Michael Consuelos' bio

Michael Consuelos was born in New Jersey, United States of America. The young man is a talented actor, just like his parents.

His parents are Mark and Kelly Ripa, a celebrity couple that met in 1995 during the screen test for All My Children. Mark read Mateo Santos' lines, while Ripa was Hayley Vaughan. The couple has been married for over two decades now.

How old is Michael Consuelos?

The young actor was born on the 2nd of June 1997. As of 2021, Michael Joseph Consuelos' age is 24 years, and his Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Family background

The young man is the firstborn, and he has two younger siblings. Kelly Ripa's kids include the actor, a girl named Lola Grace, and a son named Joaquin Antonio. Lola Grace is four years younger than Michael, while Joaquin is six years younger.

His paternal grandparents are Saul Resendiz and Camilla De Micheli, while his maternal grandparents are Joseph and Esther Ripa.

His maternal side of the family has Irish and Italian ancestry, while his paternal side has Italian and Mexican roots. Therefore, the actor has mixed ethnicity. His godparents are Chris Bruno and Eva LaRue.

Educational background

Michael Consuelos' high school years were pretty athletic. He went to Ethical Culture Fieldston School, where he was actively involved in the cross country and track & field teams. He graduated from the institution in 2016.

He then pursued a course in writing and directing for his higher education. Michael Joseph Consuelos' college alma mater is the prestigious New York University Tisch School Of The Arts. He graduated virtually in 2020.

What does Kelly Ripa's son do?

Mark and Kelly Ripa's son is an actor like his famous parents. He is pretty young in the acting industry but is fortunate enough to have his parents by his side. So far, he has starred in several television shows.

Duck Dodgers (2004): He featured in this short television show as Alien Gremmie in the episode titled Surf the Stars/Samurai Quack .

(2004): He featured in this short television show as Alien Gremmie in the episode titled . Go, Diego! Go! (2006-2007): He was the Wolf Pup/ Maned Wolf Pup/ Baby Maned Wolf in the episodes titled Diego the Hero and Diego's Wolf-Pup Rescue .

(2006-2007): He was the Wolf Pup/ Maned Wolf Pup/ Baby Maned Wolf in the episodes titled and . Riverdale (2018-2021): He plays the role of teen Hiram Lodge.

In 2012, he featured as Mike in the short comedy known as The Bensonhurst Spelling Bee. He also worked as a production assistant in three episodes of The Goldbergs.

He has also appeared as himself in two television shows. One is Celebrity Page in 2018, and the other is Entertainment Tonight. He made appearances in seven episodes of the latter between 2018 and 2021.

What is Michael Consuelos' net worth?

The net worth of the young actor is yet to be established. However, his father's is $40 million. On the other hand, his mother, Kelly Ripa, has an estimated net worth of $120 million.

Is Michael Consuelos in a relationship?

It is not known whether the young actor is in a relationship. He keeps his private life away from the media.

Is Michael Consuelos gay?

In the past, there were rumours that the young actor was gay. However, he did not address the rumours. Therefore, his sexuality is not known.

How tall is Michael Consuelos?

Michael Consuelos' height is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres. He has a slim and athletic body and weighs about 70 kilogrammes or 155 pounds. The young actor has black hair and hazel eyes.

Michael Joseph Consuelos is the firstborn child of actor Mark Consuelos and actress Kelly Ripa. The young man is currently building his acting career and is fortunate to do so under the guidance of his experienced parents.

