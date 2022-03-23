Lauren Kettering’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Lauren Kettering is a renowned dancer, actress, TikTok star and social media personality from the United States. Her TikTok channel has gained significant popularity due to her dance and lip-sync videos.

The influencer poses for a photo. Photo: @ laurenkettering

Source: Instagram

Lauren created her TikTok account in October 2016. She is currently a popular figure on several social media platforms with a considerable fanbase. Get to know more details about her personal and professional life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Lauren Kettering

: Lauren Kettering Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 4 April 2003

: 4 April 2003 Age : 19 years (as of 2022)

: 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Anaheim, California, United States

: Anaheim, California, United States Current residence : Beverly Hills, California, US

: Beverly Hills, California, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Latina

: Latina Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'3"

: 5'3" Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Weight in pounds : 125

: 125 Weight in kilograms : 57

: 57 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-34

: 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-86

86-66-86 Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father: Brian Kettering

Brian Kettering Mother : Yvette Aguilar

: Yvette Aguilar Siblings : 2

: 2 Brother: Travis

Travis Sister: Aubrey

Aubrey Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend : Giovanny Valencia

: Giovanny Valencia High school: Esperanza High School

Esperanza High School Education: McCoy Rigby Conservatory of the Arts, West Coast School of the Arts

McCoy Rigby Conservatory of the Arts, West Coast School of the Arts Profession : Dancer, actress, social media influencer

: Dancer, actress, social media influencer Net worth : $500,000

: $500,000 Instagram : @laurenkettering

: @laurenkettering TikTok: @laurenkettering

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lauren Kettering's biography

The TikTok star in a white top. Photo: @laurenkettering

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer was born in Anaheim, California, United States. Her parents are Brian Kettering and Yvette Aguilar. She grew up alongside her two older siblings named Aubrey and Travis.

When is Lauren Kettering's birthday?

The TikTok star was born on 4 April 2003.

How old is Lauren Kettering?

Lauren Kettering's age is 19 years old as of 2022.

What is Lauren Kettering's zodiac sign?

The influencer's zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Lauren Kettering's ethnicity?

Lauren is Latina and has American nationality.

Education

The American dancer studied at Esperanza High School. In 2018, she attended McCoy Rigby Conservatory of the Arts before moving to the West Coast School of the Arts in 2019.

Career

Lauren is a dancer, actress, and TikTok star who uses her social media platforms to entertain her followers. She rose to stardom following the lip-sync and dance videos she usually uploads on her TikTok account. As of 2022, her TikTok account has amassed more than 6.4 million followers and over 352 million likes.

Lauren was previously a member of the TikTok collective called Not a Content House, which is a group of social media creators that live and make content together. It was formed in August 2020, and other members include Katie Sigmond, Madi Monroe, Sabrina Quesada and Cynthia Parker. In 2021, she left the group.

She also has a YouTube channel Lauren Kettering, where she occasionally uploads lifestyle videos. She started her YouTube channel in November 2019. Currently, the channel has 72.7 thousand subscribers.

Additionally, she has an Instagram account with 1.1 million followers. Here she majorly posts her photographs and short videos.

As an actress, she has starred in two television shows, according to her IMDb page. She appeared in the 2021 TV series Girls' Night with Madi Monroe as a guest star. Her other TV series is Attaway General (2020-2021) where she appeared as Rosie.

What is Lauren Kettering's net worth?

Although no verified sources state how much the actress is worth, Bio Gossip alleges it to be around $500,000.

Who is Lauren Kettering dating?

Lauren Kettering and Giovanny Valencia attend the CELSIUS Tropical Vibe Flavor Launch VIP Event At Baia Beach Club, Miami Beach. At Mondrian South Beach in Miami, Florida. Photo: Romain Maurice

Source: Getty Images

The influencer has been dating Giovanny Valencia since August 2020. Lauren Kettering's boyfriend is also a social media influencer. She previously dated fellow social media star, Diego Martir. The couple started dating in 2019, but their relationship did not work out as the two separated in March 2020.

Did Lauren Kettering and Giovanny break up? The couple is still dating as nothing suggests that they are no longer together.

How tall is Lauren Kettering?

Lauren Kettering's height is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres. She weighs an average of 125 pounds or 57 kilograms. Her measurements are 34-26-34 inches or 86-66-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about Lauren Kettering

The influencer has dark brown hair and eyes.

She started out on TikTok back when it was still known as Musical.ly.

Lauren has a collection of clothing with the brand called Motel.

She is represented by the agency called Unlocked Branding.

Kettering uses her significant following on social media to promote various brands. Among her endorsements are Juicy Couture, Boohoo, elf, Netflix and many more.

Lauren Kettering and Chase Hudson, also known as Lil Huddy, were allegedly dating. However, neither of them has discussed this publicly.

Lauren Kettering is a renowned American actress and social media influencer. Her TikTok account has helped her gain tremendous success by allowing her to upload lip-sync and dance videos.

READ ALSO: Erana James' biography: age, height, parents, relationship

Legit.ng recently published an article about Erana James. She is a popular actress from New Zealand widely known for her appearance as Toni Shalifoe in the American drama streaming TV series The Wilds.

The famous actress began her acting career in 2015 when she was featured in the television series Sons of Liars. She appeared in several episodes of the TV series as Bria. Since then, she has appeared in several other TV shows and movies, including Golden Boy, The Changeover, and My Life Is Murder.

Source: Legit.ng