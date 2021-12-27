Diego Martir’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, girlfriend

Diego Martir is a famous social media star and actor from America. His funny and captivating content on TikTok and Instagram has seen him gain a vast following on the platforms. He is also known for playing Jack in Attaway General.

Martir attends #TacoBoutViral Event held at Tacotopia on July 8, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Source: Getty Images

How did Diego Martir become famous? He rose to stardom after he started sharing his funny videos and shirtless pictures on Instagram. Learn more about the Instagram star in his biography below.

Profile summary

Birth name: Diego Martir

Diego Martir Nickname: Baby Diego

Baby Diego Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24 December 2003

24 December 2003 Age: 18 years old (as of 2022)

18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: El Salvador

El Salvador Current residence: New Jersey, USA

New Jersey, USA Nationality: American

American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6”

5' 6” Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 5

5 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Social media star, actor

Social media star, actor Net worth: $500,000

$500,000 TikTok: @diegomartir

@diegomartir Instagram: @diegomartir

@diegomartir YouTube: Diego Martir

Diego Martir’s biography

Where is Diego Martir from? He was born in El Salvador into a Christian family. The TikTok star comes from a relatively large family.

He has five siblings, four sisters and one brother. Among the five, only one of his younger sisters is known to the public. Her name is Ainara. Diego Martir's sister is a social media celebrity with over 29k followers on Instagram.

Growing up, he wanted to become a professional soccer player. However, that changed when he turned 14.

How old is Diego Martir?

Salvadoran social media star and actor. Photo: @diegomartir

Source: Instagram

Diego Martir's age is 19 years as of 2021. The TikTok star was born on 24 December 2003.

What is Diego Martir's zodiac sign?

According to astrology, the Instagram star is a Capricorn.

Career progress

He shot into the limelight in 2017. He shared his funny videos and shirtless photos on Instagram, which caught the attention of many users. He has since gained over 1.3 million followers on the platform.

He is also on TikTok and has amassed a considerable following over time. Currently, his TikTok account has over 4.4 million followers. His videos have garnered over 259 million likes too.

The TikToker also owns a verified YouTube channel. The channel has 165k subscribers. Unlike Instagram and TikTok, he hardly publishes content on the channel. His four videos have, however, attracted over 2.5 million views.

Diego Martir's TV shows

Aside from content creation, he is an actor. In 2020, he appeared in eight episodes of Attaway General as Jack.

There are no Diego Martir's movies presently; he is yet to star in a movie. According to Distractify, his favourite movies are The Purge and Finding Nemo.

Who is Diego Martir dating?

Martir has dated Lauren Kettering and Desiree Montoya. Photo: @diegomartir

Source: Instagram

He is supposedly single at the time of writing. So who has Diego Martir dated? The Attaway General's actor has been in two known relationships.

In 2019, he dated Desiree Montoya. She is a social media personality with an impressive following on TikTok. Diego Martir and Desiree Montoya mutually agreed to end their relationship because they argued most of the time.

Lauren Kettering became Diego Martir's girlfriend in 2020. The relationship, however, did not last for a long time because they broke up sooner. In April 2020, they hinted at getting back together in a YouTube video, but they are currently not together anymore.

How tall is Diego Martir?

Diego Martir's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). He also weighs around 127 pounds (57 kilograms).

Where does Diego Martir live?

He reportedly stays with his father in New Jersey, USA.

Diego Martir is a social media personality with a commendable following on TikTok and Instagram. He keeps his followers entertained with his creative and funny content. Aside from content creation, he is also an actor known for the Attaway General TV series.

