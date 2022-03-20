Franny Arrieta’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Franny Arrieta is an American-based social media influencer and beauty enthusiast who rose to prominence following her YouTube channel. She often uploads videos on beauty, lifestyle, and personal vlogs.

The American social media influencer posing for a photo against a wall. Photo: @franny_arrieta

Source: Instagram

What is Franny Arrieta's full name? Her birth name is Francesca Arrieta. The internet sensation has emerged as a famous makeup and beauty guru on YouTube, sharing tutorials and tips on different aspects of beauty and fashion.

Profile summary

Full name: Francesca Arrieta

Francesca Arrieta Nickname: Franny

Franny Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27 March 1997

27 March 1997 Age: 25 years old (as of 2022)

25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: New Jersey, USA

New Jersey, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 36-28-40

36-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-71-102

91-71-102 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Angela

Angela Father: Frank

Frank Relationship status: Single

Single School: Bridgewater Raritan High School

Bridgewater Raritan High School Profession: Social media personality

Social media personality Net worth: $28,000

$28,000 Instagram: @franny_arrieta

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Franny Arrieta's biography

Where was Franny Arrieta born? The internet sensation was born in New Jersey, the United States of America, to Angela J and Frank. She often shares their pictures on social media. Regarding her education, she attended Bridgewater Raritan High School in Bridgewater, New Jersey, United States.

What is Francesca's nationality?

She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Her parents are of Columbian and Puerto Rican ancestry.

The famous YouTuber taking a mirror selfie. Photo: @franny_arrieta

Source: Instagram

When is Franny Arrieta's birthday?

The internet sensation celebrates her birthday on 27 March. Franny Arrieta's zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Franny Arrieta's age?

The Instagram star was born on 27 March 1997. Therefore, as of 2022, she is 25 years old.

Rise to stardom

She started on social media and later on YouTube. She began uploading makeup tutorials and everyday makeup videos on the platform, which grew her fan base immensely.

One of her most viewed videos with over 1.7 million views is Roommates Try Most Painful Face Mask. As of March 2022, she has amassed over 604k subscribers with 98 million views. Besides YouTube, she is a famous personality on Instagram, where she often uploads her photos. She also uses his account to endorse different clothing brands, such as Briavia, Zara, and Playboy.

Aside from social media, she has appeared in the web series Twin Of My Heart alongside her best friend, Nezza.

The social media influencer posing for a photo with her best friend, Nezza. Photo: @franny_arrieta

Source: Instagram

What is Franny Arrieta's net worth?

There are no credible sources stating her exact net worth, however, some such as Statsmash alleges that she is worth around $28,000.

Are Franny Arrieta and Daniel Seavey in a relationship?

No, Daniel Seavey is no longer Franny Arrieta's boyfriend. They recently broke up but did not disclose any details regarding the cause of their break up.

What is Franny Arrieta's height?

The American YouTuber is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall, she weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms, and her body measurements are 36-28-40 inches or 91-71-102 centimetres. She has dark brown hair and eyes.

Francesca Arrieta, famously dubbed Franny Arrieta is an American social media influencer and YouTuber. She often engages her audience with entertaining and informative content.

READ ALSO: Ella Jonas Farlinger's biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Legit.ng has recently published an article about the biography of Ella Jonas Farlinger. She is a Canadian-based actress whose fame skyrocketed following her appearance in the famous series, My Babysitter's Vampire as Jane Morgan.

Additionally, Ella Jonas is renowned for being the daughter of the famous Canadian film director, producer, and screenwriter, Leonard Farlinger.

Source: Legit.ng