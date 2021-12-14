Rachel Hilson’s biography: age, height, family, movies and TV shows

Rachel Hilson is an American actress, dancer, writer and producer. She is best known for her appearance in NBC's TV series This Is Us, where she plays Beth Clarke. Rachel has also featured in other TV shows such as Love, Victor (2021), Cass (2013), and The Good Wife (2010-2014).

Rachel Hilson arrives at the - 2017 TIFF - Premieres, Photo Calls and Press Conferences held on September 13, 2017, in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Hilson made her onscreen debut at the age of 10. She has made appearances in popular TV shows such as American Horror Story and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. However, she is a pretty secretive person who rarely shares much about her personal life. So, who is she and what is she up to?

Profile summary

Full name : Rachel Naomi Hilson

: Rachel Naomi Hilson Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 30th October 1995

: 30th October 1995 Age : 26 years old (as of 2021)

: 26 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Baltimore, Maryland, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California

: Los Angeles, California Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet : 5'3"

: 5'3" Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Weight in pounds : 110

: 110 Weight in kilograms : 50

: 50 Body measurements in inches : 33-25-36

: 33-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres : 83-63-91

: 83-63-91 Shoe Size : 6.5 (US)

: 6.5 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status: Single

Single School : Baltimore School for the Arts

: Baltimore School for the Arts University : New York University

: New York University Profession : Actress, dancer, writer, producer

: Actress, dancer, writer, producer Net worth : $1 million to $5 million

: $1 million to $5 million Instagram : @rachelonacloudyday

: @rachelonacloudyday Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Rachel Hilson’s biography

Rachel is an American actress, writer and producer. She is a graduate of the New York University and has featured in films and TV shows such as High Maintenance, The Americans, and Madam Secretary.

Rachel Hilson arrives at the Walt Disney Television Emmy Party on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

She is pretty close to her parents. She recently shared a heartfelt post thanking her mother for everything. She has a sister, however, not much is known about Rachel Hilson's siblings.

Rachel has revealed that she had a pretty normal childhood. As a kid, she wanted to become an astronaut. She was inspired by Mae Jemison, the first Black female astronaut, but this later changed to journalism.

However, the actress wanted to become a dancer for the longest time. Rachel Hilson's parents enrolled her on different camps to develop her dancing skills. Hilson was first spotted in one of these camps by an affiliate of Nancy Carson of Carson Adler Agency.

How old is Rachel Hilson?

As of 2021, Rachel Hilson's age is 26 years. She was born on 30th October 1995 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.

Rachel is a Scorpio and has mixed ethnicity.

Education

Not much is known about Rachel's early education. However, she is a graduate of Baltimore School for the Arts. After graduating from Baltimore School, she was enrolled in the New York University: Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

Rachel graduated from the school in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Writing and Writing and Performing Race. During her time in the school, she performed on different plays such as Hamlet and Amphitryon.

Career

Hilson was first discovered in the camp Broadway Artists Alliance in New York. She joined the camp but had to audition for the dance division classes.

In an interview with Backstage magazine, she revealed that the judges made her sing and read sides during the auditions. The audition was a success because she got a call the following day from the camp director. The actress would feature in LazyTown a few days after her auditions.

What is Rachel Hilson in?

Her first credited role came in 2012 when she appeared in Royal Pains. However, Rachel's role was a minor one as she was only featured in one episode. She played Niece 1. Her next role came in 2013 when she appeared in the film Cass where she plays Cass Morris.

To date, Rachel's most prominent role has been in the Hulu television series Love, Victor. She plays Mia Brooks. Her character is considered to be the most beautiful girl in her school. The show revolves around her romance with Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino).

A photo of Rachel Hilson. Photo: @rachelonacloudyday

Source: Instagram

According to IMDB, the actress has 21 acting credits to her name. Here is a list of Rachel Hilson's movies and TV shows:

Royal Pains (2012) - Niece 1

(2012) - Niece 1 Cass (2013) - Cass Morris

(2013) - Cass Morris The Good Wife (2010-2014) - Nisa Dalmar

(2010-2014) - Nisa Dalmar Elementary (2015) - Lexi

(2015) - Lexi The Slap (2015) - Liz

(2015) - Liz Madam Secretary (2016) - Becca

(2016) - Becca Night (2017) - Jess

(2017) - Jess The Americans (2017) - Linda

(2017) - Linda Kings (2017) - Nicole Patterson

(2017) - Nicole Patterson Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2018) - Tiana Williams

(2018) - Tiana Williams Rise (2018) - Harmony Curtis

(2018) - Harmony Curtis First Wives Club (2019) - Megan

(2019) - Megan High Maintenance (2020) - Hailey

(2020) - Hailey This Is Us (2019 - 2021) - Beth Clarke

(2019 - 2021) - Beth Clarke American Horror Story (2021) - Jamie Howard

(2021) - Jamie Howard Love, Victor (2020-2022) - Mia Brooks

Rachel Hilson's net worth

She allegedly has a net worth of between $1 million and $5 million as of 2021. However, there is no official information about the issue yet.

How tall is she?

Rachel Hilson's height is 5 ft 3 in (160 cm). She weighs in at 110 lbs (50 kgs).

Rachel Hilson is an American actress best known for her role in Love, Victor, where she plays Mia Brooks. She has also featured in This Is Us and American Horror Story.

READ ALSO: Ashley Underwood’s biography: what is known about Larry David’s wife?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Larry David’s wife, Ashley Underwood. She is a producer, entrepreneur and has previously worked as a nurse. Ashley is the second wife of a famous Canadian actor and comedian, Larry David.

Larry David and Ashley Underwood recently married on 7th October 2020, in Southern California.

Source: Legit Nigeria