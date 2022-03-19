Overtime Megan’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, net worth

Who is Overtime Megan? She is an American Instagram influencer and social media personality. She is also a renowned TikTok star who came into the limelight following her lip-syncs and dance videos.

American TikTok star posing for a photo. Photo: @overtimemegan

Source: Instagram

Overtime Megan has amassed millions of followers on TikTok. She has become an online celebrity due to her entertaining content. Have a look at her biography to find out more information about her, including her ethnicity and net worth.

Profile Summary

Real name: Megan Eugenio

Megan Eugenio Popular as: Overtime Megan

Overtime Megan Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 17 October 1999

17 October 1999 Age: 22 years (as of 2022)

22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Massachusetts, United States of America

Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence: New York, United States of America

New York, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 2’’

5’ 2’’ Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-34

34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-86

86-66-86 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Unknown

Unknown School: Bishop Fenwick High School

Bishop Fenwick High School University: Pace University

Pace University Profession: TikTok star, Instagram influencer

TikTok star, Instagram influencer Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Tik Tok: @overtimemegan

@overtimemegan Instagram: @overtimemegan

Overtime Megan’s biography

On 17 October 1999, Megan was born in Massachusetts, United States of America. She was raised in Massachusetts by her parents. The TikTok star has an older sister named Amanda. She is of American nationality. The TikTok star is a Christian.

What is Overtime Megan’s real name?

Her real name is Megan Eugenio.

What is Overtime Megan’s ethnicity?

The social media influencer is of white ethnicity.

How old is Overtime Megan?

American social media influencer posing in a gorgeous blue dress. Photo: @overtimemegan

Source: Instagram

Overtime Megan’s age is 22 years as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 17 October each year. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Where did Megan Eugenio go to school?

The American Instagram influencer attended Bishop Fenwick High School in Massachusetts. Afterwards, she enrolled at a private university in New York City called Pace University.

What is Overtime Megan famous for?

She is a TikTok star and Instagram influencer. She got into social media when she was 14 years old. However, she took TikTok as a job in August 2019. Before joining TikTok, she worked for a company called Overtime. She joined the company through a person she met on social media.

Presently, her TikTok account has over 2.1 million followers. She usually posts entertaining videos such as lip-syncs, dance, challenges and storytime videos.

She is also an Instagram influencer with over 498 thousand followers. She uses the platform to share photos and short videos.

Megan Eugenio also has a podcast. The online personality uploaded her first podcast episode on YouTube on 9 December 2021. She usually posts videos answering questions that her fans would like to know about her. She has featured celebrities like Juju Smith-Schuster in her podcast.

The American social media influencer is a beauty and fashion enthusiast. Since childhood, she has always loved fashion and used to participate in beauty pageants during her school days.

She is also a basketball fanatic and occasionally posts photos of her watching basketball on Instagram.

What is Overtime Megan’s net worth?

American online personality posing for a selfie. Photo: @overtimemegan

Source: Instagram

It is alleged that she has a net worth of $1.5 million as of 2022. However, this information is not official. Her leading source of income is TikTok.

Who is Overtime Megan dating?

The American internet sensation has not revealed any information concerning her dating life. However, in 2020, her fans thought she was dating Flight, an American YouTuber. The social media influencer made it clear in a YouTube video, uploaded on 29 Dec 2021, that they have never dated. She said,

…me and Flight never dated…never even talked…that was never a thing and will never be a thing….

How tall is Overtime Megan?

Overtime Megan’s height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres). The American online personality also weighs 110 lbs (50 kg).

Overtime Megan is an American TikTok star, Instagram influencer and online personality. She joined the entertainment industry in 2019 and has gained recognition for her TikTok content that includes lip-syncing and dance videos.

