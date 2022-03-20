Anna Sitar’s biography: age, height, nationality, boyfriend

Anna Sitar is an American content creator and social media influencer known for sharing her entertaining videos on TikTok and YouTube. She is also known for dating fellow TikTok sensation Josh Brubaker.

The social media personality strikes a pose for a picture.

Source: Instagram

Anna Sitar ventured into the entertainment scene after completing her undergraduate studies. Since then, she has won a considerable fan following across various social media platforms. Find out more details about her life and career in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Anna Sitar

: Anna Sitar Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 30 March 1997

: 30 March 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Pennsylvania, USA

: Pennsylvania, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 2”

: 5’ 2” Height in centimetres : 157

: 157 Weight in pounds : 110

: 110 Weight in kilograms : 50

: 50 Body measurements in inches : 36-26-42

: 36-26-42 Body measurements in centimetres : 91-66-107

: 91-66-107 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Josh Brubaker

: Josh Brubaker College : Western Michigan University and Loyola Marymount University

: Western Michigan University and Loyola Marymount University Profession : Content creator and social media influencer

: Content creator and social media influencer Net worth : $700,000

: $700,000 Instagram : @annaxsitar

: @annaxsitar TikTok : @annaxsitar

: @annaxsitar YouTube: anna x sitar

Anna Sitar’s biography

The content creator was born on 25 March 1997 in Pennsylvania, USA. Her father, Mike Sitar Sr., is a vehicle manufacturer, while her mother, Edyta Sitar, is a businesswoman. She is the owner of Laundry Basket Quilts.

Anna Sitar’s family moved to Michigan, where she was raised alongside her two siblings, Delfina and Mike Sitar Jr.

What did Anna Sitar study in college?

The social media celebrity graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Western Michigan University. She also obtained a master’s degree in Film and TV Production from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

How old is Anna Sitar?

Anna Sitar’s age is 25 years as of 2022. The celebrity entertainer marks her birthday on 30 March, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

The TikTok star enjoys a drink at a restaurant.

Source: Instagram

What is Anna Sitar’s nationality?

The TikTok sensation is an American national.

What ethnicity is Anna Sitar? She is of white ethnicity.

What is Anna Sitar famous for?

Anna is famously known as a content creator and social media influencer. She has a popular TikTok account with over 11.6 million followers and over 1 billion views. Her content on the platform include Starbucks, and I Don’t Want It series. She also shares hilarious videos, dance and other relatable content.

She has a YouTube channel called anna x sitar, created in July 2016 with 179 thousand subscribers. The channel has numerous videos about lifestyle, beauty tips, and general vlogs.

How much does Anna Sitar make?

The social media influencer has not revealed how much money she makes annually. However, Popular Networth, an unverified source, alleges that Anna Sitar’s net worth is approximately $700 thousand. The Los Angeles-based content creator makes money through her YouTube channel and by endorsing reputable brands such as GymShark, Chanel Beauty, and Marc Jacobs.

Is Anna sitar single?

No. She is dating Josh Brubaker. Anna Sitar’s boyfriend is also a prominent TikToker. The couple started dating in late 2021 and, since then, has shared their photos on social media.

The content creator takes a picture with her boyfriend.

Source: Instagram

Who did Anna sitar date?

Anna X Sitar’s ex-boyfriend is Brandon Hawkins. Anna and Brandon dated for approximately one year before breaking up in 2020.

What is Anna Sitar’s height?

She is 5 feet and 2 inches (157 cm) tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kg). Her bust, waist, and hips are 36-26-42 inches (91-66-107 cm). She has blonde hair and grey eyes.

Social media presence

Josh Brubaker’s girlfriend is active on multiple social media platforms with a massive following. Her Instagram account has 1.3 million followers, while her TikTok account has more than 11 million followers.

Where does Anna Sitar live now?

Sitar resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. She relocated to Los Angeles from Marshall, Michigan, USA.

Anna Sitar is an accomplished social media entertainer. She has a massive audience on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, where she shares entertaining and relatable content.

