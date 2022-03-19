Erin Robinson’s biography: age, husband, net worth, clevver

Who is Erin Robinson? She is an American YouTuber, producer, TV host and social media influencer. She is known for sharing make-up, food testing and lifestyle vlogs on her YouTube channel. Others widely recognize her as the producer and host of Clevver News and Clevver Movies on YouTube.

The American YouTube star in a white outfit. Photo: @erinrobinson

Erin's online career has been flourishing due to her unique and relatable content. She has been consistent, something that distinguishes her from some content creators. Find more details about her in her bio below.

Profile summary

Full name: Erin Janet White Robinson

Erin Janet White Robinson Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28 March 1985

28 March 1985 Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: St. Paul, North Carolina, United States

St. Paul, North Carolina, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 8"

5' 8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 172

172 Weight in kilograms: 59

59 Hair colour: Brown (often dyed red)

Brown (often dyed red) Eye colour: Green-Blue

Green-Blue Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Matt Robinson

Matt Robinson University: University of North Carolina

University of North Carolina Profession: YouTube star, producer, social media influencer

YouTube star, producer, social media influencer Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @erinrobinson

@erinrobinson Tiktok: @erinrobinson

@erinrobinson Twitter:

YouTube: Erin Robinson

Erin Robinson's biography

The YouTuber posing for a photo. Photo: @erinrobinson

Where is Erin Robinson from? The YouTuber was born on 28 March 1985 in St. Paul, North Carolina, United States. Her real name is Erin Janet White. She was raised alongside her younger sister. Her father was a broadcast journalist for 15 years. Erin's father wanted her to study journalism, but she was initially reluctant and went on a pre-medical track.

Where did Erin Robinson go to college?

The YouTube star went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

How old is Erin Robinson?

Erin Robinson's age is 37 years old as of 2022. The YouTuber marks her birthday on 28 March, and her zodiac sign is Aries. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Career

Erin worked for a famous YouTube company Clevver as a producer, writer and entertainment host. She developed an interest in hosting when she co-produced and hosted a community TV show in college. At Clevver, Erin covers breaking news on movies, music and everything from the Oscars to premier celebrity discussions.

On 12 February 2016, Erin and Joslyn debuted in The Amazing Race competition. After a few rounds, they managed to strike a few chords with the audience before being eliminated from the competition.

The social media influencer has also tried her hand in the real estate scene. In addition, she was on a pre-medical track in school while learning to be a part-time EMT.

She also has a YouTube channel, created in October 2011 with 243 thousand subscribers. She also has a second YouTube channel that has over 13 thousand subscribers. The channel has lifestyle vlogs, food testing videos, beauty tips and her fertility journey videos.

Erin is also active on Instagram with 236 thousand followers, Twitter with over 66 thousand followers and more than 88 thousand on TikTok.

What is Erin Robinson's net worth?

According to Stark Times, her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. This information is, however, not from a verified source.

Did Erin Robinson leave Clevver?

On 6 November 2018, Defy Media, the brand's parent company of Clevver, shut down, and Erin lost her job. She had worked there as a host and producer for 6 years. After closing down, Erin focused on her YouTube channel.

In February 2019, Hearst Magazines purchased Clevver Media. As a result, Erin and her co-hosts Joslyn Davis, Emile, Lily Marston, Drew Dorsey and Naz Perez returned to Clevver Style for its relaunch with Hearst.

Who is Erin Robinson's husband?

The YouTuber with her husband. Photo: @erinrobinson

The social media celebrity is married to Matt Robinson, an interactive entertainment attorney. Matt proposed to her in a vineyard in Italy. They tied the knot in October 2013 in a private ceremony.

Does Erin have a health condition?

Yes. The American YouTube star has been open about her health condition; she is suffering from uterine fibroids. She uploaded a documentary called, It Got Real which documents her as she deals with the condition.

The documentary starred in conjunction with National Women's Health Week, for which she is a representative. In addition, she has partnered with Acessa Procedure to create awareness about fibroids.

Where does Erin Robinson live?

Erin resides in Los Angeles, California, the United States, with her husband.

Erin Robinson is an American YouTube star, producer and social media influencer. She has an impressive audience on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, where she shares entertaining and relatable content.

