Brooke Sabey’s biography: age, height, birthday, parents, net worth

Brooke Sabey is an American-based YouTuber whose fame skyrocketed following her self-titled YouTube channel, where she often uploads challenge videos, travel and adventure vlogs. Consequently, she has garnered a massive following across social media platforms.

The YouTuber posing for a photo in a black buttoned-down blouse. Photo: @brookecsabey

Source: Instagram

Where does Brooke Sabey live? She currently resides in the United States of America. The biography below details her personal and career life.

Brooke Sabey's biography

The YouTuber was born on 25 March 1999 in Seattle, Washington, D.C, the United States of America. Although not much is known about her family members, Brooke Sabey has a brother called Jacky.

Regarding her educational background, she enrolled went to the University of Notre Dame. She later graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Cinematography and Film/Video Production.

The social media sensation posing for a photo on her graduation day at the University of Notre Dame. Photo: @brookecsabey

Source: Instagram

What is Brooke Sabey's nationality?

The social media influencer is an American national of white ethnicity.

When is Brooke Sabey's birthday?

The entrepreneur annually marks her birthday on 25 March. According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Brooke Sabey?

Brooke Sabey's age is 23 years old as of 2022.

Rise to stardom

Brooke created her YouTube channel in 2014. She has been uploading travel, adventure, fashion hauls, and challenge-related videos.

She once uploaded a video about sending DMs on Instagram to famous personalities and got a reply from Swae Lee, a famous rapper from California. As of March 2022, she has amassed over 270k subscribers and 17 million views on her channel.

Aside from YouTube, she is also a famous personality on Instagram, where she often uploads her photos. Additionally, she has also entered the entrepreneurial world and owns an online clothing line.

The photo of the young entrepreneur wearing one of her self-made cardigans. Photo: @brookecsabey

Source: Instagram

What is Brooke Sabey's net worth?

There is no credible information on the YouTuber's net worth, however, Statsmash alleges it to be around $28,000. She primarily earns her income as a social media influencer and entrepreneur.

What is Brooke Sabey's height?

The social media sensation is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and her weight is 128 pounds or 58 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-24-34 inches or 81-61-86 centimetres. She has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Brooke Sabey is an American-based YouTuber who often engages her fans with entertaining and informative content. Additionally, she is an entrepreneur who runs an online clothing line.

