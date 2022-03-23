Kelianne Stankus’ biography: age, height, relationships, career
Kelianne Stankus is a renowned TikTok star, gymnast, actress and dancer from the United States. She is popularly known for having been a representative of a group known as Acrobats. Stankus has also been featured in House of Creators and Noah Beck Tries Things.
Kelianne Stankus is famous on Instagram, where she occasionally shares photos of herself, her daily lifestyle, and short videos. Who is the gymnast dating now? Find out more about her love life and career in her bio.
Profile summary
- Full name: Kelianne Stankus
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 29 March 1996
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 4"
- Height in centimetres: 162
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Body measurements in inches: 34-25-36
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86- 63-91
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Brown
- Siblings: 2
- Father: Kelly Stankus
- Mother: Leanne Stankus
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Chase Mattson
- Profession: Actress, gymnast, dancer, TikTok star
- Net worth: $1 million
- Instagram: @iamkelianne
- TikTok: @iamkelianne
- Twitter: @keliannestankus
- YouTube: Kelianne Stankus
Kelianne Stankus' biography
The popular TikTok star was born in California, the United State. She is the daughter of Kelly and Leanne Stankus. Her father is a businessman, while her mother is a housewife. She was raised alongside her two brothers named Cody and Lucas Stankus.
How old is Kelianne Stankus?
Kelianne Stankus' age is 26 years old as of 2022. She was born on 29 March 1996. Her birth sign is Aries.
How did Kelianne Stankus become famous?
The American influencer began her career as a gymnast at a young age. She later became part of the US National Acrobatic Gymnastics team. In 2011, she finished in the 3rd spot at the National Championship held in San Jose, California, USA.
The following year she represented the United State at the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championship held in Lake Buena Vista and finished in the 8th spot.
Aside from being a gymnast, she is also a professional dancer and social media influencer. She always uploads her dance videos on her YouTube channel, which contains other content related to makeup and challenges. Her YouTube channel currently has 223k subscribers.
She is also known as a TikTok star. Her TikTok account has a massive following, and she keeps her audience entertained with her videos. As of 2022, her TikTok account has 10 million followers.
The California-born social media star also has an Instagram account with 1.9 million followers.
As an actress, she has starred in various television shows. Here are some of the famous TV shows she has played roles in.
- Noah Beck Tries Things (2021)
- House of Creators (2021)
- AwesomenessTV- Worlds Most Searched (2021) as Kelianne
- What the TikTok (2020) as Kelianne
- Katja Glieson: Ride the Wave (2016) as Kelianne Stankus
- Game Night with the Hamiltons (2020)
- Amazingness (2017)
What is Kelianne Stankus' net worth?
No verified sources state how much the TikTok star is worth. However, according to Fullceleb, her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Her wealth can be attributed to her multiple careers.
Is Chase Mattson and Kelianne Stankus dating?
Yes. How long have Kelianne and Chase Mattson been together? Kelianne Stankus and Chase Mattson have been dating for close to two years now. The couple had their first date in May 2020. After six months of dating, Chase proposed to her in Malibu, California, on 12 December 2020. The duo is planning to settle down soon.
Does Kelianne Stankus have a daughter?
Kelianne does not have a child of her own. However, her boyfriend Chase Mattson has two daughters named Hazel and Nora Mattson from his previous marriage to Devyn Jackson.
Is Kelianne Stankus pregnant? She is yet to disclose any information on whether she is pregnant or not.
What is the relationship between Tayler Holder and Kelianne Stankus?
The YouTuber was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with fellow YouTuber Tayler Holder. The two were always seen hanging out together. Additionally, she posted a video, Tayler Does My Makeup, on 12 June 2017 that led to the speculation that they might be dating.
How long did Tayler Holder and Kelianne date? It has not yet been confirmed whether or not the two were actually dating. They openly maintained that they were just close friends.
How tall is Kelianne Stankus?
Kelianne Stankus' height is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres. She weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms and has brown eyes and blonde hair. Her body measurements are 34-25-36 inches or 86- 63-91 centimetres.
Kelianne Stankus is a young American TikTok star, gymnast and actress. Her entertaining content continues to win many people's hearts, thus increasing her popularity on the internet.
